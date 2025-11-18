The Los Angeles Lakers have embarked on an impressive start to the 2025 NBA season, with their 10 wins tied for second most in the Western Conference behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder with 14.

Far from a sidenote is that they have done so without the services of LeBron James, the four-time MVP who has yet to play a game in his record 23rd NBA season. The 40-year-old James, who is the NBA's all-time scoring leader, practiced Monday for the first time all season after missing the first 14 games because of sciatica affecting his lower back and the right side of his body.

He is officially listed as questionable when the Lakers (10-4) host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"It definitely sucks," James told the media of the time he was sidelined. "Never in my life since I started playing the game of basketball have I ever not started the season. So it's been a mind test, but I'm built for it and it's been putting in the work, both mentally and physically, trying to get myself ready to rejoin the team."

Amid the absence of James, who remains a polarizing topic of barbershop basketball GOAT debates, the Lakers have managed a balanced attack with six players averaging double figures. Luka Doncic leads the way with averages of 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

The Jazz (5-8), who have won two of their past three, are coming off a 150-147 double-overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, the highest-scoring game of the NBA season. Lauri Markkanen led the way with 47 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Los Angeles is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 238.5 in the latest NBA odds for Jazz vs. Lakers.

In addition to the NBA marquee showdown, we'll look at a matchup on the gridiron and a key NHL contest as part of the games to watch for Tuesday, Nov. 18.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Lakers -12.5 (Bruce Marshall)

SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (+646 on NBA picks this season) believes the Lakers are in a positive situational spot regardless of whether James plays or how much he contributes. The veteran analyst anticipates positive vibes surrounding the team as a byproduct of having James in uniform and with the team and what should be a celebratory aura from the home crowd. Moreover, he notes the Jazz's last four road defeats have all come by double figures.

The SportsLine Projection Model also leans toward the home favorite, but model data engineer Stephen Oh anticipates a strong performance from James should be on the floor. Oh has recommended a play on the Over 25.5 total points + rebounds + assists for James.

Time: 11 p.m. | Location: Portland | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Blazers -2.5

The SportsLine Projection Model anticipates a big bounce-back spot from the Blazers, who return home from a dismal road trip that saw them go 1-4. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the Blazers covering a whopping 67% of the time, a huge advantage compared to the implied sportsbook odds of around 53%. Its average projected final score of 123-114 in Portland's favor has prompted a rare top-rated model selection on the Portland side. The Suns have won five of six but are just 2-4 away from their home floor.

NHL best bets today, where to watch

New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rangers +115

The Vegas Golden Knights are desperate to end their four-game home skid, but the SportsLine Projection Model believes the road-tested Rangers will extend the losing streak to five. New York brings a record of 9-1-1 in road games into the first matchup of the clubs this season. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the Rangers winning at least 50% of the time, a value position for the plus-money price when compared to the implied sportsbook odds of around 46%.