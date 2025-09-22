Two NFL teams looking to make deep runs in the playoffs square off when the Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions in the Week 3 Monday Night Football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Ravens (1-1) and Lions (1-1) have gotten off to eerily similar starts to the year. After being knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, both Baltimore and Detroit lost their season openers to teams that are among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl, the Bills and Packers, respectively. Then both the Ravens and Lions bounced back in Week 2 with dominant victories over divisional lightweights, the Browns and Bears.

Both Baltimore and Detroit can move into a three-way tie for first place in their divisions with a win on Monday night. The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites over the Lions.

Monday's matchup figures, on paper, to be a shootout. Detroit and Baltimore rank first and second, respectively, in scoring offense and total offense since the start of the 2023 season. The teams combined for 93 points, nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 2.

Baltimore is just the 13th team in league history to have scored 40-plus points in each of its first two games. (The other 12 teams, however, were 2-0.) Lamar Jackson has had a rare start to the year. He is the fifth quarterback over the last 20 seasons to have at least seven total touchdowns and zero turnovers over the first two games. The previous four quarterbacks to have pulled off that feat won the NFL MVP award.

Meanwhile, Detroit is coming off a 52-21 blowout of Chicago. That was tied for the second-most points scored in a game in Lions history and was the team's third 50-point game in the last two seasons. For comparison, they had three 50-point games over the franchise's first 94 seasons.

In that game quarterback Jared Goff completed 23-of-28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns and zero interceptions. That was the fourth time in his career that he has passed for five touchdowns and zero picks.

While the Monday Night Football matchup is the marquee attraction on the sporting landscape on the day, there are other options on a three-game MLB slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Sept. 22. All times Eastern.

NFL best bets, where to watch

Lions at Ravens

Time: 8:15 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: ESPN/ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lions money line +192 | Expert: Lions +5.5 (Mike Tierney)

Jackson's success in primetime is well documented. The Baltimore quarterback is 20-6 in primetime games in his career, and his 76.9 winning percentage is the best among quarterbacks with at least 10 primetime starts since 2000. That record includes a 7-2 mark on Monday nights when Jackson is nearly flawless; he has thrown 22 touchdowns against zero interceptions on Mondays. However, Tierney notes that Detroit coach Dan Campbell covers at a hefty 63.4%, including 61.4% as an underdog. "The Lions have not received this many points since 2022," he told SportsLine. "QB Jared Goff has matched Jackson's excellence in this short season." The SportsLine Projection Model gives Detroit a 41.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Lions money line.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Nationals at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLBN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nationals +1.5 -105 | Expert: Braves +1.5 -108 (Matt Snyder)

Two National League East teams already knocked out of postseason contention will square off when the Atlanta Braves meet the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. This will be the sixth straight year without a playoff appearance for the Nationals (64-92), who haven't made the postseason since winning the World Series in 2019. Meanwhile, the Braves (73-83) also have been eliminated from playoff consideration, ending a streak of seven straight years in the postseason. Monday's pitching matchup features Washington's MacKenzie Gore (5-14, 4.00 ERA) against Atlanta's Chris Sale (5-5, 2.35). The SportsLine Projection Model says the Nationals have a 58.0% chance to cover and assigns a C grade to Washington on the run line (-109). On the other hand, Synder is taking the Braves on the run line (-108). "The Braves have won eight in a row and look like the team many of us picked to make the playoffs," he says.

Cardinals at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBCS BA, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Giants money line -148 | Expert: Giants money line -145 (Matt Severance)

Two NL teams will try to keep their slim wild card hopes alive when the San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park. With six games remaining in the regular season, the Giants (77-79) are three games behind the Mets and Reds (both 80-76) for the third and final wild card spot in the NL. Meanwhile, the Cardinals (76-80) are four games back. Monday's pitching matchup pits San Francisco's Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75) against St. Louis' Michael McGreevy (7-3, 4.08). Severance notes that Verlander has made four straight starts, allowing one run or fewer. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Giants have a 66.0% chance to win and gives a B grade to the San Francisco money line.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead

Mercury at Lynx

Time: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Mercury +7.5 (Max Meyer) and DeWanna Bonner Over 4.5 rebounds (Meyer)

The Minnesota Lynx can take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Mercury in their best-of-five WNBA semifinal playoff series when the two teams collide in Game 2 on Tuesday at the Target Center. In Game 1 on Sunday, the Lynx broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter for an 82-69 victory. Courtney Williams scored 23 points, while Kayla McBride added 21. But Meyer notes that the Mercury were missing two of their three stars (Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally) in all four matchups this season against Minnesota. "I think these teams are a lot more even than this line suggests and I don't expect the Mercury to shoot a ghastly 3-of-23 from 3-point land again like they did in Game 1," Meyer says. "The fact Phoenix was able to hang around for most of the game despite shooting that poorly from outside is a positive sign for the rest of the series."