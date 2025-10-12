A tremendous matchup concludes Sunday's slate for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season as the Detroit Lions visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Detroit (4-1) has reeled off four consecutive victories after losing its season opener against the Green Bay Packers and sits atop the NFC North, while Kansas City (2-3) was denied a third straight win when it dropped a 31-28 decision to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and entered Sunday one game back in the AFC West.

The Lions, who are coming off a 37-24 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals, have scored at least 34 points in each game during their winning streak. Meanwhile, all three of the Chiefs' losses this season have been by fewer than seven points.

The American League Championship Series begins Sunday, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at 8:03 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Toronto, which posted a 94-68 record during the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the AL, defeated the New York Yankees in four games in their AL Division Series matchup, while Seattle edged the Detroit Tigers in five games.

One game is on the NHL schedule, as the Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET in a battle between Metropolitan Division rivals at Madison Square Garden. The Capitals split their first two games of the 2025-26 campaign, while the Rangers have posted back-to-back victories after losing their season opener.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Blue Jays are -166 favorites on the money line versus the Mariners, while the Capitals are -110 favorites versus the Rangers.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Oct. 12. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Lions at Chiefs

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 52.5 | Expert: Chiefs -2.5 (R.J. White)

The Chiefs own a 9-6 record in the all-time series, but the Lions escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a 21-20 victory when the clubs last met in the 2023 season opener. Detroit trailed by six points in the fourth quarter before David Montgomery's 8-yard touchdown run with 7:06 remaining gave the team a lead it would not surrender. Montgomery and teammate Jahmyr Gibbs are among six players tied for sixth in the NFL with four TD runs this season, while Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the league with six scoring catches and ranks fifth with 407 receiving yards. Even though Detroit are first in the NFL with 174 points, the SportsLine Projection Model says the Under in this game hits in 55% of its simulations. SportsLine expert R.J. White (+2450 on his last 94 NFL picks) believes the Chiefs will cover the spread, as he likes the matchup between their offense and a beat-up Lions defensive backfield.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners at Blue Jays

Time: 8:03 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +1.5 ( -137) | Expert: Blue Jays -158 (Matt Severance)

The Mariners and Blue Jays, who joined the American League as expansion teams in 1977, are a combined 2-8 in the ALCS -- with Toronto recording both series wins. Seattle, which is the only MLB club that has never appeared in the World Series, lost to the New York Yankees in its most recent trip to the ALCS in 2001. Toronto was defeated by Cleveland the last time it reached this round of the playoffs in 2016. Bryce Miller, who allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Tigers in his only previous start this postseason, takes the mound for the Mariners. The Blue Jays counter with fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman, who limited the Yankees to one run across 5 2/3 frames in Game 1 of their ALDS to notch the victory. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Seattle to keep it close on Sunday, as its simulations say the Mariners cover the run line 71% of the time. SportsLine expert Matt Severance feels the Blue Jays will draw first blood, however, as he thinks Seattle's pitching staff still will be feeling the effects from Friday's 15-inning marathon against the Tigers.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Capitals at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo

SportsLine picks -- Model: Capitals -1.5 ( +214) | Expert: Rangers -108 (Matt Severance)

After losing their season opener to the Boston Bruins at home, the Capitals took to the road and posted a 4-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Aliaksei Protas scored twice in the win and leads Washington with four points. The Rangers outscored the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins by a combined 10-1 in road triumphs but are seeking their first goal at Madison Square Garden after being blanked 4-0 by the Pens in their season opener. Defenseman Adam Fox leads the Blueshirts with three tallies and four points. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Capitals will win by at least two goals, as they cover the puck line in 77% of its simulations. However, Severance is siding with the Rangers since they have won five of their last seven home meetings with Washington.