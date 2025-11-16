It was widely expected the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions would meet in the NFC Championship Game last year, but the matchup did not come to fruition as Detroit shockingly was ousted by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That showdown could happen this postseason, but the clubs first will meet in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season as the Eagles host the Lions at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia (7-2), which has a comfortable lead in the NFC East, is coming off its third consecutive victory - a 10-7 triumph over the Green Bay Packers last Monday. Detroit (6-3) rolled past Washington 44-22 last week and is tied with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.

Eight games are on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Chicago Bulls (6-5) and Utah Jazz (4-8) at 8 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Bulls are looking to snap a four-game losing streak, while the Jazz seek just their second win in six contests.

Meanwhile, the NHL has four games on its slate following a morning matchup between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Global Series in Sweden. One of the contests has the New York Rangers (10-7-2) hosting the Detroit Red Wings (10-7-1) at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET. The Rangers are riding a three-game winning streak but are just 1-6-1 at home this season.

There also are more than 30 college basketball games on Sunday, with the action concluding when Miami (3-0) takes on No. 10 Florida (2-1) in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown at 8:30 p.m. ET at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Miami trounced Stetson 102-61 in its last outing, while Florida edged Florida State 78-76 last Tuesday.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Bulls are 4.5-point favorites against the Jazz, the Rangers are -141 favorites on the money line against the Red Wings and Miami is a 10.5-point favorite against Florida.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Nov. 16. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Lions at Eagles

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 46.5 (-116) | Expert: Eagles -2.5 (-121)

This matchup is unlikely to be as low-scoring as Philadelphia's last game was. Each of the Eagles' previous three contests saw 50 or more combined points scored, while the Lions are second in the NFL with an average of 31.4 points per game. These clubs put up a total of 73 points in their most recent meeting in 2022 and combined for 50 in their showdown a year earlier. Factoring in all of that, the SportsLine Projection Model sees a shootout on Sunday Night Football, as the Over hits in 52% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt believes that even though Detroit's offense is clicking, Philadelphia will cover the spread as he feels the Eagles are a good team on both sides of the ball and play their best when things look bleak.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Bulls at Jazz

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 243.5 (-107) | Expert: Lauri Markkanen Over 27.5 points (-104)

The Bulls began their four-game road trip with a 124-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons, while the Jazz suffered a 132-122 setback against the Atlanta Hawks last time out. Both of Utah's last two contests have gone Over the projected total for this matchup, but only one of Chicago's past five has done so. Keeping that in mind, the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations say the Under for Sunday's clash hits more than 56% of the time. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner thinks Utah's Lauri Markkanen, who is sixth in the league in scoring with an average of 29.3 points, will be productive against his former team as he is coming off a 40-point performance versus Atlanta and is averaging 33.2 per game at home this season.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Red Wings at Rangers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: NHL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6

The Rangers had a brief offensive surge, scoring a total of 13 goals in victories against the Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning, before tallying just once in a 2-1 shootout triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. Detroit totaled 10 goals over its last two games after scoring a combined two times in its previous three outings. New York erupted for six tallies in its last home contest after netting only seven over its first seven games at Madison Square Garden this season, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a high-scoring affair taking place Sunday as the Under hits in almost 61% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Miami vs. Florida

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Jacksonville, Fla. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 171.5 (-109)

Both teams have played three games thus far this season, and the total was Over the projected number for this matchup in just one of them, as Florida was defeated 93-87 by Arizona in its opener. The Hurricanes have held their opponents under 70 points in each of their three contests, while the Gators allowed 76 or fewer in both of their victories. Miami enters having reached triple digits in points in back-to-back games, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think the streak will continue as its simulations have the Under hitting more than 76% of the time.