The first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season concludes with a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round thriller as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. After losing at Baltimore in Week 4 last season, the Bills exacted revenge in the playoffs by posting a 27-25 victory at home. However, the Ravens have won seven of the 11 regular season meetings between the clubs.

Another big matchup in Week 1 features an NFC North showdown in which the Green Bay Packers host the two-time reigning division champions Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers own a 106-78-7 advantage in the all-time series but lost both matchups against the Lions last year, including a 24-14 setback at home in Week 9.

There also is a full 15-game MLB slate on Sunday, including the rubber game of the series between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds at 1:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. The Mets (76-66), who occupy the third wild card spot in the National League, edged the Reds 5-4 in the opener of the three-game set before Cincinnati (71-71), which trails New York by five games, posted a 6-3 victory on Saturday.

The Ravens are 1-point favorites against the Bills in the lastest consensus NFL odds, while the Packers are favored by 1.5 points versus the Lions. The Reds are -118 favorites against the Mets, who are priced at -102.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Sept. 7. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Lions at Packers

Time: 4:25 p.m. | Location: Green Bay | TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers -127 | Expert: Lions +2.5 (-118)

After winning their first division title in 30 years in 2023, the Lions repeated for the first time in franchise history last season with a 15-2 record, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, they made a quick postseason exit, losing 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Green Bay finished third in the NFC North at 11-6 but reached playoffs as a wild card team. The Packers also stumbled in their first game, as they were defeated 22-10 by the eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles. Even though they lost both meetings between the rivals last season, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Packers posting a victory in its 2025 opener as it has them winning outright in 60% of its simulations. Expert Josh Nagel, who is +408 on his last 19 spread picks involving Green Bay, has the Lions covering as he likes the fact the better team is getting points.

Ravens at Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Orchard Park, N.Y. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Bills +1 (-107)| Expert: Derrick Henry anytime touchdown scorer -155 (Matt Severance)

This is quite a matchup for Week 1, as it features two of the top preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl and the two most recent NFL MVPs in Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (2023) and Buffalo's Josh Allen (2024). Allen won both postseason matchups between the 2018 first-round draft picks, but Jackson has guided the Ravens to victory in three of their four regular season showdowns. The model is leaning slightly toward Allen this time around, as it has the Bills winning outright in 53% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance feels Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, who shared the league lead last season with 16 rushing touchdowns, will find the end zone as he did so in both meetings with Buffalo in 2024.

More NFL best bets

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Reds

Time: 1:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8.5 (-118)

The Mets haven't given up hope of winning the National League East yet as they begin a four-game series against the first-place Phillies in Philadelphia on Monday, but their main focus should be on securing a wild card berth. They enter Sunday with a four-game lead over the San Francisco Giants and are 4.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cincinnati trails New York by five games and needs a strong effort on the mound from Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.70 ERA), who allowed just one run over 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start. Since the Mets are countering with Brandon Sproat, who is making his major-league debut, the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a low-scoring affair as it has the Over hitting in more than 64% of its simulations.

More MLB best bets