The Orlando Magic have failed in four previous attempts to record a four-game winning streak this season. They're hoping the fifth time will be a charm.

Orlando (34-28) seeks a season-high fourth consecutive victory when it visits the Fiserv Forum on Sunday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (27-35) at 8 p.m. ET. The Magic, who entered the day in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, make a quick turnaround after cruising past the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-92 on Saturday in the opener of their brief two-game road trip.

The Bucks also were in action Saturday as they ended their four-game slide with a 113-99 triumph over the Utah Jazz. Milwaukee, which is four games out of a spot for the play-in tournament in the East, improved to 1-2 on its five-game homestand with the win. The Bucks and Magic split a pair of meetings in Orlando last month.

There are nine other games on Sunday's NBA schedule, including a matchup between the Houston Rockets (39-23) and red-hot San Antonio Spurs (46-17) at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs, who took two of their first three meetings with the Rockets this season, have won 14 of their last 15 overall contests.

The NHL has seven games on its slate, one of which is a Central Division showdown that has the Colorado Avalanche (42-10-9) hosting the Minnesota Wild (37-16-10) at Ball Arena in Denver at 2 p.m. ET. The Wild, who are third in the division - nine points behind the Avalanche, have won eight of their last 10 games while Colorado has won six of seven.

More than 30 games are on the schedule for the final day of the college basketball regular season, with one being a Big Ten Conference battle between No. 8 Michigan State (25-5) and No. 3 Michigan (28-2) at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The Spartans enter with a five-game winning streak and look to avenge an 83-71 home loss to the Wolverines on Jan. 30.

The Magic are 4-point favorites against the Bucks in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Spurs are 5.5-point favorites over the Rockets. The Avalanche are -182 on the money line against the Wild and Michigan is a 9.5-point favorite against Michigan State.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, March 8. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Magic at Bucks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bucks +137

Both teams were in action Saturday, but the Magic had to travel from Minnesota while the Bucks had the luxury of sleeping in their own beds. Orlando hasn't won four straight games all season and dropped a 116-108 decision to Milwaukee at home in the last meeting between the clubs. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is questionable for this matchup despite leading all players with 27 points in Saturday's win over the Jazz, but the Sportsline Projection Model still feels good about the Bucks as they win in 56% of simulations.

Rockets at Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 222.5 (-110) | Expert: Victor Wembanyama Over 10.5 rebounds (-132, Larry Hartstein)

The Rockets are third in the NBA defensively with an average of 109.3 points allowed but have given up at least 115 in three of their last four games. San Antonio is producing 118.2 points per contest to rank sixth in the league and has put up 121 or more in three of its past five outings. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see either team having trouble scoring on Sunday as its simulations have the Over hitting well over 55% of the time. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has grabbed an average of 12.1 rebounds at home this season, and SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (16-10, +490 on his last 26 NBA player prop picks) likes him to pull down at least 11 against the Rockets.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Wild at Avalanche

Time: 2 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 6.5 (-102)

The Avalanche are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 233 goals, while the Wild are tied for eighth with 209. Minnesota has scored at least four times in each of its last two games and Colorado has netted four or more tallies in three straight. Three of the NHL's top five goal scorers will be on the ice as Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon leads all players with 42 goals while Wild teammates Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy tied for third with 35 apiece. The division rivals combined for seven goals in their most recent meeting, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll reach or surpass that total again as the Over hits in almost 62% of simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

No. 8 Michigan State at No. 3 Michigan

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Ann Arbor, Mich. | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Michigan State +9.5 (-110)

The Spartans have faced two ranked opponents since their home loss to the Wolverines and won both, defeating then-No. 5 Illinois 85-82 in overtime and then-No. 8 Purdue 76-74. Michigan State is 12-7 against Michigan in meetings where both schools were ranked. The Spartans have won seven of the last 10 showdowns between the rivals and while the SportsLine Projection Model feels the Wolverines will complete the season sweep on Sunday, it doesn't see a double-digit victory as its simulations have the Spartans covering the spread 53% of the time.