There are 23 ranked teams in action for Saturday's Week 3 slate, including six of them facing a fellow top 25 team in marquee matchups. After we saw four top 25 teams lose in Week 2, what upsets do we have in store on Saturday, Sept. 13?

At 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, No. 12 Clemson could be on upset alert when the Tigers travel to face Georgia Tech. Clemson was down 13 points at halftime before rallying for last week's 27-16 victory over Troy. The Tigers are just 2.5-point road favorites against the Yellow Jackets after opening this week at -6.5.

No. 6 Georgia is also a small road favorite, as the Bulldogs are laying 3.5 points against No. 15 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Ever since Josh Heupel took over as Tennessee head coach, he hasn't been able to solve Kirby Smart's Georgia defenses. The Volunteers have scored 17, 10, 13 and 17 points over the past four years in meetings with the Bulldogs.

No. 18 South Florida knocked off two ranked opponents (then-No. 25 Boise State and then-No. 13 Florida) to start the season, and now the Bulls find themselves ranked. They'll look to upset a third straight top 25 opponent when they face No. 5 Miami at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network, though the market has pushed this line from Miami -15.5 to -17.5.

A trio of SEC underdogs will be looking to pull off high-profile upsets tonight, with all of them getting 6.5 points on the road—Arkansas against No. 17 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET on ESPN), Florida at No. 3 LSU (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC) and No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock).

In addition to a big Week 3 of college football, the Saturday sports slate also includes a strong 15-game MLB slate and a big boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Sept. 13. All times Eastern.

If you're looking for an NFL promo for tomorrow's slate, new users can use the latest DraftKings promo code for over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets instantly.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Knoxville, Tenn. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 50.5 points | Expert: Georgia -3.5 (Thomase Casale)

This line has come down significantly, with Georgia sitting at -7.5 last weekend before reaching as low as -3.5 currently at some sportsbooks. Georgia scored a combined 73 points against its first two opponents, Marshall and Austin Peay. Meanwhile, Tennessee nearly matched that 73 in its last contest, a 72-17 triumph over East Tennessee State. SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale, though, thinks this line is too low and says, "I also think Kirby Smart has been holding things back the first couple of games, knowing he faced Tennessee in Week 3. Look for QB Gunner Stockton to be much more aggressive this week with Tennessee down its two starting corners." SportsLine's Inside the Lines team suggests taking Over 50.5 points (-109), with that hitting in 54% of their model's simulations.

USC at Purdue

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: West Lafayette, IN | TV: CBS/Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 59.5 points | Expert: USC -21 (Jake Fetner)

The highest-scoring team in the country will be on CBS this afternoon, when USC plays its first road game this campaign against Purdue. The Trojans dropped 73 points in their season opener against Missouri State, followed by a 59-point outburst last weekend against Georgia Southern. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team has given an A grade to Over 59.5 points (-109) in this Big Ten contest, with the average score coming out to 63 points across 10,000 simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Jake Fetner wants to lay the points with USC, saying, "Purdue didn't have an FBS win last season and has a new roster. While they should be improved this season, they were 0-5 SU and ATS in FBS home games last season with an average score of 9-41. Going from Ball State and Southern Illinois to USC is quite the step up in competition, and USC has shown they are explosive on offense."

More CFB best bets:

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Yankees at Red Sox

Time: 4:10 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: MLB Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model pick: Over 8.5 runs

The Yankees currently hold the top AL Wild Card spot, with the Red Sox trailing their rival by 1.5 games. New York prevailed 4-1 over Boston on Friday, and now the two teams will play in a key matchup on Saturday that could impact playoff positioning. The Yankees are sending out ace Max Fried (16-5, 3.02 ERA), while the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (11-6, 3.12 ERA). Despite these two strong arms going at it, the Inside the Lines team is rolling with Over 8.5 runs (-114) at Fenway, with the two teams hitting that Over in 64.6% of simulations to make it a "B-graded" play.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Eagles at Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m., Sunday | Location: Kansas City | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 47 points | Expert: Eagles money line -110 (R.J. White)

We have a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2. Not only will the Chiefs look to avenge their 40-22 defeat to the Eagles last February, but Kansas City will also be looking to avoid an 0-2 start after beginning the season with a loss to the Chargers in Brazil. Kansas City is a rare home underdog in the Patrick Mahomes era, with the Eagles currently 1.5-point favorites. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White expects a big effort from the Eagles defense that "should play better with Jalen Carter back on the field, and the offense gets to face a Chiefs defense that was knocked around by Greg Roman in Week 1." The Inside the Line team will also be rooting against Kansas City's offense with its suggestion of Under 47 points (-110), which hits in 54% of simulations.