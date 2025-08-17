The rubber game of the three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will take place at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. as the teams clash on Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET in the 2025 MLB Little League Classic. Seattle (68-56) rallied to post an 11-9 victory in the series opener at Citi Field, while New York (65-58) bounced back to triumph 3-1 at home on Saturday. Both clubs enter the contest occupying a Wild Card spot in their respective leagues.

The second week of the 2025 NFL preseason continues Sunday with a pair of contests. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome, while the Chicago Bears host the Buffalo Bills at 8 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.

Five games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, including a showdown between the Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Dream (21-12) and the red-hot Golden State Valkyries (18-15) at 8:30 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Mariners are -124 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Mets, who are priced at +106. The Jaguars are 2.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Saints, while the Bills are 2.5-point underdogs versus the Bears. Meanwhile, the Dream are favored by 4 points in their contest against the Valkyries.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Aug. 17. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Williamsport, Pa. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Mets +1.5 (-164)

The Mets squandered a pair of leads in the series opener, but rookie right-hander Nolan McLean and two relievers kept the Mariners from posting another comeback win on Saturday, as their lone run came on a one-out homer in the ninth inning by Eugenio Suarez. Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.71 ERA) makes the start for New York in the rubber game, while Seattle counters with George Kirby (8-5, 3.71 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Mets keeping the contest close and potentially recording back-to-back victories for the first time since they went on a seven-game winning streak from July 20-27.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Fever at Sun

Time: 1 p.m. | Location: Uncasville, Conn. | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Fever -6.5

Indiana has lost four of its last five contests, including an 88-84 setback against the Washington Mystics on Friday. Connecticut ended its five-game losing streak last Wednesday with a 71-62 triumph over the Chicago Sky. The Fever lost their first meeting with the Sun this season but won the next two. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai feel this line is too low, even though Indiana star Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Dream at Valkyries

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- Expert prop: Rhyne Howard 3+ made 3-pointers (+112)

Atlanta was edged 80-78 by the Seattle Storm on Friday, ending its winning streak at six games. Golden State is on a four-game run after trouncing the Sky 90-59 in Chicago its last time out. Howard was 3-of-8 from 3-point range against the Valkyries on July 7, and SportsLine's Max Meyer sees her converting at least that many attempts from beyond the arc in this matchup.

NFL best bets today, where to watch

Jaguars at Saints

Time: 1 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Saints +2.5

SportsLine expert Matt Severance, who is on an impressive 37-12 roll on his last 49 money-line picks in NFL games (+1938), and is going with the underdog Saints in this matchup. Severance expects New Orleans to clean up its act after a rough preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in which it committed numerous penalties and turnovers while allowing five sacks.

Bills at Bears

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Under 41.5

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is 70-51-5 (+1638) in his last 126 picks in Bears games and believes points will be at a premium in this contest. White doesn't see Buffalo and Chicago lighting up the scoreboard after holding joint practices during the week, and he also thinks one team's star quarterback won't see any action in this matchup.