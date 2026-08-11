Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Mariners vs. Yankees, Phillies vs. Cardinals and more

The Seattle Mariners won three of their first four games upon their return from the All-Star break and found themselves in first place in the American League West. The club has struggled since, however, and is now fighting to remain in the playoff picture.

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Seattle (56-63) looks to end a four-game losing streak and inch closer to a postseason berth when it begins a nine-game road trip Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees (66-52) at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The Mariners have gone just 5-13 since July 21, leaving them 4.5 games behind the AL West-leading Houston Astros and four back of the Texas Rangers for the third AL Wild Card spot.

Last in the major leagues in scoring (462 runs), Seattle has produced a total of four runs during its current slide and has scored more than four times just once in its last 11 contests. The Mariners lost two of three to the Yankees at home earlier this season, crossing the plate only five times in the set.

New York is coming off an extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday that dropped it to 3-3 over the first six games of the team's nine-game homestand. The Yankees trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by six games in the AL East but are two ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the top AL Wild Card berth.

The Mariners-Yankees matchup is part of Tuesday's full 15-game MLB schedule, which also includes the middle contest of the three-game series between the Philadelphia Phillies (64-56) and host St. Louis Cardinals (59-60) at 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium. The Phillies survived a late comeback attempt in the opener and posted a 6-5 victory to remain one game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the third wild card in the National League while the Cardinals fell 4.5 games back in the race.

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In other action, the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox (61-56) aim for their third consecutive victory when they host the Cincinnati Reds (56-61) at 7:40 p.m. ET at Rate Field. The White Sox, who are 3.5 games in front of both the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers in the division, won the final two contests of their three-game weekend set with the Cleveland Guardians after having lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers (60-59) and Los Angeles Angels (45-74) continue their four-game set at 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium. The Rangers outlasted the AL West-rival Angels 4-1 in 10 innings in Monday's opener to remain one-half game behind the Astros in the division and 1.5 ahead of the Twins for the third AL Wild Card.

The Yankees are -127 money line betting favorites against the Mariners in the latest consensus MLB betting odds. The Phillies are -163 betting favorites versus the Cardinals. The White Sox are -155 favorites over the Reds at sports betting apps and the Rangers are -148 to win against the Angels.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Aug. 11. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mariners at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +1.5 (-193) | Expert: Yankees ML (-125, Eric Cohen)

The Yankees have won two of their last three games, with both victories being by one run. Seattle opened its weekend series against Tampa Bay with back-to-back one-run losses before falling 4-1 on Sunday. The SportsLine Projection Model expects the opener of the set to be another tight contest and has the Mariners covering the run line for spread betting in 70% of its simulations. Sportsline expert Eric Cohen (38-19, +1839 on his last 57 MLB picks) is backing the Yankees to prevail, as they've won four of left-hander Ryan Weathers' last four starts while Seattle righty Bryan Woo is 1-8 with a 6.71 ERA on the road this season.

Reds at White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (-162) | Expert: Sean Burke Over 7.5 strikeouts (+124, Matt Snyder)

The Reds are in the midst of a three-game skid during which they've lost each contest by at least two runs, and southpaw Nick Lodolo will be making his first start since July 11 as he returns from a finger injury. But the White Sox haven't given righty Sean Burke much offensive support of late, scoring three runs or fewer in each of his last four outings. They produced a total of one run in his two losses during that stretch and two in a no-decision, which turned out to be an 11-inning team victory. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see Chicago romping past Cincinnati as its simulations have the Reds covering the run line 67% of the time. Burke is tied for eighth in the American League with a career-high 144 strikeouts and has fanned at least nine batters in four of his last six turns. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes him to register eight or more against the Reds, who have whiffed 1,113 times this year -- the third-highest total in the majors.

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Phillies at Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cardinals +1.5 (-121) | Expert: Ivan Herrera Over 1.5 total bases (+143, Eric Cohen)

The Phillies have split their last six games, three of which went to extra innings. Three of the club's last four contests were decided by one run, including Monday's series opener. St. Louis dropped that one 6-5, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes Tuesday's matchup will be close as well, with the Cardinals covering the run line in 62% of its simulations. Ivan Herrera has hit safely in six consecutive games and ranks third on St. Louis with 176 total bases. The 26-year-old Panamanian has recorded at least two total bases in each of his last five contests, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen thinks he will extend that streak against the Phillies.

Rangers at Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. | Location: Anaheim, Cal. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Angels +1.5 (-124) | Expert: Cody Bradford Over 4.5 strikeouts (-135, Angelo Maggliocca)

The Angels have one of the worst run differentials in the majors at minus-94 and are 12th in the AL in scoring with 485 runs. They were outscored 19-3 in their final two games against the Miami Marlins this past weekend -- both losses -- but battled the Rangers hard in Monday's series opener as the contest was tied before Texas scored three times in the 10th inning and came away with a 4-1 victory. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Angels will continue to make things difficult for their division rivals as its simulations have them covering the run line 64% of the time. Rangers lefty Cody Bradford, who missed all of 2025 with an elbow injury, made his first major-league appearance since Sept. 25, 2024 last Wednesday and registered five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings of a start against the San Francisco Giants. SportsLine expert Angelo Maggliocca likes the 28-year-old to fan at least five batters Tuesday as Los Angeles has struck out the second-most times in the majors (1,134) this year.

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