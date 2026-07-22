Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Marlins vs. Astros, Dodgers vs. Phillies and more

Turning the second triple play in franchise history on Tuesday wasn't enough to help the Miami Marlins end their lengthy losing streak. They now hope to avoid matching their sixth-longest skid since making their MLB debut in 1993.

The Marlins (52-50) attempt to halt their eight-game slide when they visit the Houston Astros (49-54) at 8:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday for the finale of their three-game series at Daikin Park. Miami, which has lost eight straight contests for the first time since 2023, hasn't dropped nine in a row since Aug. 28-Sept. 7, 2022.

Trailing 5-3 in the eighth inning of the middle contest of the set, the Marlins avoided a larger deficit by turning their first triple play since July 28, 2002 against the Montreal Expos. With runners on first and second, third baseman Leo Jimenez fielded a grounder by Jose Altuve and stepped on the bag before throwing to second baseman Xavier Edwards, who recorded the second out before firing the ball to first baseman Kyle Stowers to end the frame.

Javier Sanoja led off the top of the ninth with a ground-rule double, but Houston closer Josh Hader retired the next three batters and Miami remains winless since July 9. The Marlins enter Wednesday seven games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East and one-half game out of the third NL wild-card spot.

Isaac Paredes belted a three-run homer in the victory for the Astros, who are hoping to complete just their third series sweep of the season. Houston last accomplished the feat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field from May 22-24.

Eight other contests are on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, including the rubber match of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park between the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (64-38) and Philadelphia Phillies (56-46) at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies hit five home runs en route to a 10-7 triumph in the opener but committed a blunder on the basepaths with runners on second and third on Tuesday that resulted in a game-ending double play and a 2-1 loss.

Make your MLB picks at BetMGM Sportsbook and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

The Minnesota Twins (49-53) try to end their four-game losing streak when they visit Progressive Field at 6:40 p.m. ET to face the Cleveland Guardians (54-48). The Guardians, who are tied with the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central, have outscored the Twins 18-6 in winning the first two games of the set.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres (50-51) look to continue their success against Atlanta this season when they visit the NL East-leading Braves (58-42) at 7:15 p.m. ET for the third contest of their four-game set at Truist Park. San Diego, which is two games back in the NL wild-card race, lost the opener of the series but bounced back with an 8-3 victory to improve to 4-1 against Atlanta this year.

The Astros are -119 favorites on the money line against the Marlins in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Dodgers are -120 favorites over the Phillies. The Guardians are -125 favorites versus the Twins and the Braves are massive -118 favorites against the Padres.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, July 22. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Twins at Guardians

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cleveland | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-107) | Expert: Guardians ML (-123, Adam Thompson)

The Twins lead the AL and rank eighth in the majors with 485 runs scored. Cleveland (410) is 14th and 29th, respectively, but has averaged five runs in eight meetings between the AL Central rivals this season. The clubs combined for more than seven runs in half of those contests, including Monday's series opener (17 runs), and the SportsLine Projection Model believes they'll do so Wednesday as the Over hits in almost 58% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (10-4, +495 on his last 14 MLB money-line picks) is backing the Guardians to make it four straight wins in the season series with the Twins, who have lost four in a row on their seven-game road trip.

Dodgers at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Dodgers ML (-120) | Expert: Dodgers ML (-112, Eric Cohen)

The Dodgers avoided a third consecutive loss and kept alive their chances of winning a fifth straight road series with Tuesday's triumph. Los Angeles owns the best road record in baseball (33-19), and Philadelphia has lost each of right-hander Aaron Nola's last four starts. Nola gets the start on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model believes that trend will continue as its simulations have the Dodgers winning the rubber game of the series 60% of the time. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (18-4, +1424 on his last 22 MLB picks) agrees, especially since Los Angeles has won each of Eric Lauer's six starts since the left-hander was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in mid-May.

Bet on MLB with the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Padres at Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves ML (-118)

The signs point to another victory over Atlanta by the Padres, as right-hander Michael King is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts this month while Braves southpaw Martin Perez has lost his last three outings, allowing 12 runs over 13 1/3 innings during the skid. King tossed seven scoreless frames in a triumph against Atlanta on June 22 and Perez fell to 0-2 in three career turns versus San Diego when he yielded three runs on four hits and four walks across four innings two days later. But the Padres have lost 10 of their last 13 road games and have posted back-to-back wins away from home just once since May 29. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think they'll get the job done Wednesday as the Braves post their third victory in four contests in 60% of its simulations.

Marlins at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 8 (-119) | Expert: Astros ML (-120, Adam Thompson)

These teams combined for 13 runs in the series opener and eight on Tuesday. They're both among the top 15 in the majors in scoring, as Houston ranks 11th with 468 runs and Miami is 13th with 455. The Marlins have allowed eight runs in two of their last four contests, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a pitchers' duel taking placing place in the series finale as its simulations have the Over hitting 58% of the time. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson thinks Miami's losing streak will reach nine games as the team faces right-hander Peter Lambert, who has posted a 1.02 ERA over his first three starts this month.

Bet on Wednesday's MLB games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $1,000 in Bet Resets when you bet $5 for 5 days: