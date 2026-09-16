Since making a surprising run to the World Series in 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks have not qualified for the postseason. Their recent play indicates the drought very well could be extended to three years.

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With only 10 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, the Diamondbacks (80-72) will be in desperation mode when they host the Miami Marlins (75-77) at 9:40 p.m. ET for the rubber game of their three-game series at Chase Field in Phoenix. Arizona has lost four of its last six contests and trails the San Diego Padres by 2 1/2 games for the final wild card in the National League.

The Diamondbacks staged a late rally to win the opener 8-7, with Jordan Lawlar belting a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Corbin Carroll launching one of his own with one out in the ninth. Knowing San Diego had lost to the Colorado Rockies earlier Tuesday evening, Arizona was unable to take advantage and dropped a 4-2 decision against the Marlins in 11 innings.

Miami also hasn't reached the postseason since 2023 and likely will miss out again as it trails the Padres by 7 1/2 games with 10 remaining, However, the Marlins enter the series finale having won three of their last four contests and can make the wild-card race even more interesting as they visit San Diego for a three-game set this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals (71-81) have one last chance to wreak havoc with the NL playoff picture as they host the Philadelphia Phillies (83-68) at 6:45 p.m. ET for the finale of their two-game series at Nationals Park. Washington extended its winning streak to four games and handed Philadelphia its fifth loss in seven outings with a 6-3 triumph in Tuesday's opener as Daylen Lile hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Phillies, who have a four-game series against the Mets in New York before ending the regular season with three-game sets at home against a pair of division leaders in the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays, are just one game ahead of the Padres for the second wild card and also must be aware of the Diamondbacks.

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Nine other games are on MLB's Wednesday evening schedule, including the middle contest of the three-game series between the NL Central-leading Brewers (94-57) and Pittsburgh Pirates (75-76) at 6:40 p.m. ET at PNC Park. Milwaukee defeated Pittsburgh 5-1 in the opener for its sixth win in seven outings and remained two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 seed in the senior circuit.

The two-time reigning World Series champion Dodgers (92-59) continue their four-game set at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds (70-81) at 6:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles outscored Cincinnati 8-1 while taking the first two contests and has won 10 of its last 12 overall. The Dodgers have won eight straight meetings with the Reds, including all five this year, and are 10-1 against them since the start of 2025. Cincinnati has lost seven of its last eight overall contests, with five of those setbacks coming against Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks are -135 money-line betting favorites against the Marlins in the latest consensus MLB betting odds, and the Phillies are huge -201 betting favorites over the Nationals. The Brewers are -126 favorites versus the Pirates for fans who want to wager at the best sports betting apps, while the Dodgers are a massive -219 to defeat the Reds.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Sept. 16. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 (-101)

The NL Central rivals are two of the highest-scoring teams in the major leagues, as Milwaukee ranks second with 783 runs and Pittsburgh is fifth with 719. The Brewers and Pirates combined for seven runs or fewer in each of their last five meetings, but they were involved in a few slugfests when they clashed at PNC Park in July, producing at least 13 total runs in two of the three contests in that series. Milwaukee right-hander Logan Henderson owns a 2.34 ERA and limited the Pirates to two runs over six innings on Aug. 4 and Pittsburgh's Jared Jones worked 13 scoreless frames across his last two starts. Yet the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't believe there will be a shortage of runs Wednesday, as the Over hits in almost 71% of its simulations.

Dodgers at Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Cincinnati | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (+106) | Expert: Blake Snell Over 7.5 strikeouts (-117, Matt Snyder)

The Reds have lost seven of their last eight games, and six of those setbacks -- including four against the Dodgers -- were by three or more runs. Cincinnati hasn't done well against Los Angeles left-hander Blake Snell, as the two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed a total of three runs over 15 innings in two career starts versus the Reds. However, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Reds keeping Wednesday's matchup close, as its simulations have them covering the run line 63% of the time. The 33-year-old Snell has recorded at least eight strikeouts in two of his past three turns and fanned 11 batters in a complete-game victory in his last outing against Cincinnati in 2024. SportsLine expert Matt Snyder likes him to notch at least eight strikeouts this time around.

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Phillies at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Nationals +1.5 (-102) | Expert: Zack Wheeler Under 2.5 earned runs allowed (-127, PropBetGuy)

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been stellar in his last three starts, allowing one run in each outing. But the 36-year-old righty is just 14-15 lifetime against the Nationals with a 4.30 ERA in 38 turns. Washington enters with a season high-tying four-game winning streak, while Philadelphia has lost eight of its last 12 contests, The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Nationals will put up a good fight against Wheeler as they cover the run line in 59% of its simulations. Wheeler has given up more than two earned runs in only seven of his 25 starts this year, and his recent stretch has SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (119-81, +2073 on his last 200 MLB player prop picks) believing the veteran will keep the Nationals at bay in the series finale.

Marlins at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Marlins +1.5 (-183) | Expert: Diamondbacks ML (-126, Eric Cohen)

The Marlins are 4-1 against the Diamondbacks this season, with the lone loss coming by one run. Dating back to last year, Miami has won seven of the last eight meetings between the clubs -- including four of five at Chase Field. Arizona has won just two of its last six contests, and one of the victories was an 8-7 decision in the opener of this series. The SportsLine Projection Model see the Marlins continuing to give the Diamondbacks a difficult time, as its simulations have them covering the run line 68% of the time. But with Arizona is desperate need of a win in order to stay close in the NL wild-card race, SportsLine expert Eric Cohen (70-41, +2814 on his last 111 MLB picks) is backing the team to capture the rubber game of the series.

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