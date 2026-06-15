Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Marlins vs. Phillies, World Cup soccer and more

The Miami Marlins had their season-high six-game winning streak snapped Saturday but bounced back with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day to capture their fourth consecutive series. They hope to begin another run and get over the .500 mark for the first time in two months on Monday.

Miami (36-36) seeks its 11th win in 13 contests when it visits Citizens Bank Park for the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (38-33) at 6:40 p.m. ET. The Marlins, who haven't been over .500 since defeating the Atlanta Braves on Apr. 13 to improve to 9-8, posted a 4-2 triumph at Pittsburgh on Sunday after dropping a 3-2 decision the previous day to halt their winning streak.

Otto Lopez went 1-for-5 in the victory to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The 27-year-old Dominican shortstop, who has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 contests this month, leads the major leagues with a .343 batting average.

Philadelphia completed a 3-3 road trip Sunday with a 4-0 setback against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies lost two of three at Milwaukee, recording a total of five hits while being shut out in both defeats.

The Marlins and Phillies began the month of May with a four-game series in Miami, with Philadelphia registering three victories. Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA) earned the win in the opener of that set as he allowed just one run and three hits over six innings.

Nine other games are on Monday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a three-game series between the Pirates (36-36) and Athletics (35-36) at 9:40 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Cal. Pittsburgh has lost seven of its last nine contests, while the Athletics finished the Las Vegas portion of their 13-game homestand with a 4-2 record as they were thumped 23-9 by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

A three-game set between the Los Angeles Angels (29-43) and Arizona Diamondbacks (36-35) also begins Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Angels are coming off an 8-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday that ended their four-game winning streak, while the Diamondbacks completed a 2-4 road trip with a 5-3 setback against the Cincinnati Reds.

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A pair of 2026 World Cup matches take place Monday evening, one of which is a Group G showdown between Iran and New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cal. Neither squad has ever gotten past the group stage of the tournament, and New Zealand have qualified for just one of the previous 10 - doing so in 2010. The clubs have won only three of their 24 combined World Cup matches, with Iran notching all three victories.

The Phillies are -195 favorites on the money line against the Marlins in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Athletics are -121 favorites over the Pirates. The Diamondbacks are -132 favorites against the Angels and Iran is a -129 favorite against New Zealand.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, June 15. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Marlins at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Marlins +1.5 (-127) | Expert: Zack Wheeler Over 17.5 outs recorded (-170, PropBetGuy)

The Marlins have been hot of late, winning seven of their last eight games and 11 of the past 13. Their lone loss over the last eight contests was by just one run, as were two of their three setbacks against the Phillies in May. Meanwhile, Philadelphia lost two of three at Milwaukee over the weekend, with the win coming by a single run. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Marlins will keep the series opener close as they cover the run line in 65% of simulations. Wheeler has worked at least six innings in eight consecutive starts, a streak that began on May 1 at Miami and SportsLine props expert PropBet Guy (7-2, +441 on his last nine MLB player prop picks) expects the veteran ace to make it nine straight on Monday.

Pirates at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: West Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pirates +1.5 (-182)

The Pirates have lost seven of their last nine contests, a stretch that began with a three-game sweep at Atlanta. Only one of the seven losses were by one run, but the Athletics are coming off a setback against Colorado in which they surrendered 23 runs and 24 hits. Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn has posted a 4.70 ERA at home this season as opposed to a 1.99 mark on the road and was tagged for five runs over 5 2/3 innings by Milwaukee in his last outing. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think the Athletics will win big, if at all, as its simulations have the Pirates covering the run line 73% of the time.

Angels at Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 9 (-118) | Expert: Diamondbacks ML (-122, Matt Severance)

The Angels scored eight runs in Saturday's win against Tampa Bay, then allowed eight in a loss the following day. The Diamondbacks have lost six of their last nine contests, giving up at least six runs in four of the defeats. Arizona righty Ryne Nelson, who yielded seven runs over four innings in his last start, enters with a 5.19 overall ERA and a 5.35 mark at home. The SportsLine Projection Model believes runs won't be difficult to come by in the series opener as the Over hits in well over 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (85-41-1, +1403 on his last 127 MLB picks) likes the Diamondbacks to record the victory as they own one of the best home records (21-14) in the NL and Nelson has pitched better at Chase Field of late.

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World Cup 2026 best bets, where to watch

Iran vs. New Zealand

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Iran ML (-110, Jon Eimer)

New Zealand have yet to record a victory in the World Cup, as they lost all three of their group-stage matches in 1982 and played to three draws in 2010. Iran have posted a win in each of their last two appearances in the tournament, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer (12-5-2, +407.5 on his last 19 World Cup picks) feels they will notch another in their first outing this year as New Zealand are ranked 85th in the world and have very few players with European pedigree.

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