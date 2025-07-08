The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces have accounted for the past three WNBA championships, but both clubs have struggled of late. One of them is guaranteed to pick up a much-needed victory when they meet Tuesday for a nationally televised showdown in New York at 8 p.m. ET.

The Liberty started their season 9-0, positioning themselves as a favorite to win back-to-back WNBA titles. However, they are just 3-6 since and have stumbled to losses in three of their past four.

The Aces evened their record at 9-9 with an 86-68 victory over the downtrodden Connecticut Sun (2-16) and have now won four of six following a three-game skid. The Aces, who won the WNBA championship in 2022 and 2023, have a chance to climb back over .500 for the first time since they were 5-4.

Aces coach Becky Hammond, who blasted her team's effort in an 81-54 loss to the short-handed Indiana Fever, saw the Aces shoot 54% against the Sun while taking a 35-27 rebounding edge.

The Liberty have struggled without the services of stalwart center Jonquel Jones. The 2024 WNBA Finals MVP remains sidelined with an ankle injury that has caused her to miss nine games. Jones was averaging 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

New York is a 5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 166 in the latest WNBA odds for Aces vs. Liberty.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday, July 8. All times Eastern.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

Aces at Liberty

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Expert (Liberty -4.5)

SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are aligned with their belief that New York is the play against an Aces club that could be in for a flat performance. They suggest fatigue could be a factor for an Aces team on the final leg of a four-game road trip. The Liberty posted a 92-78 home win over the Aces in the season opener for both teams.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Guardians at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB Network

SportsLine picks -- Model (Guardians +170 ML) | Expert (Astros -1.5, +110)

The SportsLine Projection Model likes the value on the underdog. The model's 10,000-game simulation sees the visiting Guardians winning outright at least 42% of the time, providing a value boost versus the implied sportsbook odds of around 37%.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Bruce Marshall (+1297 in MLB on the season) says he believes the Astros are in a spot to rebound following a 7-5 loss to Cleveland in the series opener. Marshall is expecting a big outing from Astros starter Hunter Brown, who is 4-1 with an ERA of 1.01 in seven home starts this season. Marshall is willing to lay 1.5 runs for the lucrative +110 return.

More MLB best bets

Looking ahead: Genesis Scottish Open preview, picks

Time: 11 a.m. Thursday | Location: Berwick, Scotland | TV: Golf Channel, CBS

SportsLine expert picks: Mike McClure's projected leaderboard, picks

Numerous world-class players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are set to tee it up from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open beginning Thursday. The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open field features eight of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler, who has recorded three wins and 11 top-10 finishes this season, is the +360 favorite to win, according to the latest 2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Other notable contenders include Rory McIlroy (+750), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre is +3300 to repeat. Check out the link above to see SportsLine gold expert Mike MicClure's projected leaderboard and other betting selections.