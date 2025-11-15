Week 12 of the college football season is here, and there are some must-win games on the docket for teams on the fringe of the College Football Playoff rankings. Losses are magnified at this point of the year as only a few weeks remain in the 2025 regular season, and teams with two losses quite frankly can't afford a third setback if they want to make the 12-team field.

Oklahoma and Texas each appeared to be heading towards effective CFP elimination at various points this season, but both teams have been able to weather the storm and stay competitive. These two rivals both enter Week 12 with two losses, so they can't afford to lose this weekend. The issue? Those sides face Alabama and Georgia, respectively, on the road. The Tide haven't lost since Week 1, and the Bulldogs' lone loss was a close one to Alabama back in October. Alabama is undefeated at home under Kalen DeBoer and are looking for revenge after losing to the Sooners last year, while Georgia beat Texas not once, but twice in 2024.

The CFP drama isn't just in the SEC, either. Notre Dame has won out since losing its first two games of the year, but the Irish's last real test of the regular season is a big one on Saturday when they head to Pittsburgh. Both teams have two losses, so this is effectively a playoff elimination game. Additionally, undefeated Texas A&M and two-loss Michigan face potentially frisky teams in South Carolina and Northwestern, respectively, and don't sleep on Iowa heading to Los Angeles to face a two-loss USC team that still has to face Oregon next weekend.

We all know Saturdays are loaded with college football games, but there are also 13 NHL games, five NBA games and a ton of college basketball contests, including a clash between two top-10 teams.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Nov. 15. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 22 Pittsburgh

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Notre Dame -12.5 | Expert: Pittsburgh +10.5 (Thomas Casale)

It looked like the Irish were going to have a "hangover" season after losing in the CFP final last year, but they've recovered from narrow losses to Miami and Texas A&M to begin the year and have rattled off seven straight wins since. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has really come into his own this year with a 67.6% completion rate and 19 touchdowns to four picks, while Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have combined for more than 1,500 rushing yards and 22 rushing scores. As for the Panthers, after going 2-2 in August and September, they've won five in a row thanks to the play of quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has 12 touchdowns to five interceptions on the year.

These two-loss teams have taken care of business of late with some decisive wins, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is big on Notre Dame here as the Irish win in nearly 90% of simulations and cover in roughly 70% of sims. SportsLine's Thomas Casale, however, thinks the Panthers can cover, as this is the game for Pittsburgh this season, and it comes at home.

No. 10 Texas at No. 5 Georgia

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Athens, Ga. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Texas +6.5

This is a must-win for Texas, which began the year as the preseason No. 1 but now finds itself staring at a potential third loss. The Longhorns lost three total games last season between the regular season, SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, and two of those losses came to Georgia. Texas' offense appears to be in a better place entering this colossal clash in Athens, with Arch Manning passing for nearly 700 yards with six scores over his last two games. This is a different test, however, as Georgia regularly boasts NFL talent on defense with a defensive-minded head coach in Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs' offense is no slouch, either, with Gunnar Stockton tossing 15 touchdowns to two interceptions in his first season as the starter.

The model likes Texas here, with a Longhorns cover occurring in 60% of simulations and Texas winning outright in just below 50% of simulations, returning value at plus odds on the money line.

More CFB best bets:

CBB best bets today, where to watch

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 3 UConn

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Boston | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: UConn +5.5

There are four college hoops games with top 25 teams on the docket for Saturday, but nothing is bigger than this clash in Boston with No. 7 BYU facing No. 3 UConn in a battle of unbeaten title contenders. Both teams are 3-0 to begin the year, with the Cougars beating Villanova, Holy Cross and Delaware and the Huskies taking down New Haven, UMass Lowell and Columbia. UConn has three players averaging over 17 points per game in the early stages of this year in Tarris Reed Jr., Solo Ball and Alex Karaban. Richie Saunders, AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III lead the way for BYU, all averaging over 18 points per game so far. The Cougs are fresh off an Elite Eight run while the Huskies lost in the second round to eventual champion Florida.

The SportsLine model likes UConn in this matchup. It has the Huskies winning outright in the majority of simulations, as well as covering the 5.5-point spread in 53% of sims.

Looking ahead: Seahawks vs. Rams

Time: 4:05 p.m., Sunday | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Seahawks ML +147 | Expert: Seattle +3 (R.J. White)

The NFC West features maybe the game of the day for Week 11 of the NFL season when the 7-2 Seahawks visit the 7-2 Rams. The winner of this matchup will be 8-2 and take solo control of the division and will, at worst, be tied for the best record in the NFC. These teams are very evenly matched on paper, with Los Angeles getting an MVP-type campaign from Matthew Stafford as he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns with 25 and has thrown just two interceptions. Sam Darnold has been stellar in his first year in Seattle, completing over 70% of his passes with 17 touchdowns. Both teams rank in the top 10 in total offense and scoring, but their defenses are also elite, with Seattle ninth in yards allowed and sixth in points and Los Angeles 11th in yards allowed and second in points.

The model sees value in backing the Seahawks as road underdogs as they win outright in 45% of simulations at plus money. SportsLine's R.J. White likes Seattle to at the very least cover in what should be a close affair, noting that the Rams have largely beaten up on bad teams when it comes to their strong defensive numbers. "The Rams' defense can shut down bad offenses but has looked mediocre in both 49ers games, and I wonder how effective they'll be at slowing down Seattle," White said. "Of course, the Seahawks defense faces a similar challenge, but since I have these teams with the same rating and the Rams certainly don't get three points for home field, I feel like I have to grab the full field goal while it's available."