The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their third three-game winning streak of the 2026-27 NBA season, while the Denver Nuggets are riding their first such run of the campaign. One team will extend its streak to four games as the Nuggets (10-5) and Mavericks (10-7) square off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

Dallas began its latest surge with double-digit home victories over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers before kicking off a three-game road trip by edging the Utah Jazz 116-114 on Sunday. Cooper Flagg, who leads the Mavericks in scoring with a 24.3-point average, topped the club in that triumph with 28 points -- including a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.

The Nuggets finally were successful on their fourth attempt at a three-game winning streak as they outlasted the Chicago Bulls 151-145 in overtime on Sunday. Jamal Murray scored a season-high 45 points, and Nikola Jokic recorded 37, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 202nd career triple-double and league-leading fourth this season. The three-time NBA MVP needs eight more to surpass the recently retired Russell Westbrook (209) for the all-time lead.

Dallas and Denver split their four-game series in 2025-26, with the former winning the first two meetings and the latter taking the final two. The Mavericks are 3-5 away from home this campaign, with the triumph at Utah ending a four-game road skid. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are just 4-3 in their own building but have won three of the last four.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites over the Mavericks in the latest consensus NBA odds.

In addition to Mavericks vs. Nuggets, there are many more sports betting options on Tuesday, including two other NBA contests, one NHL matchup, a pair of MAC college football showdowns and a plethora of college basketball games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Tuesday, Nov. 24. All times Eastern.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Mavericks at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 234.5 (-110) | Expert: Jamal Murray Over 22.5 points (-120, Mike Barner)

While the Mavericks are in the middle of the pack in scoring this season, ranking 17th with an average of 112.4 points, the Nuggets are seventh at 117 per game. Both of Denver's last two contests were shootouts, finishing with 257 and 296 total points. Three of the four meetings between these teams last season eclipsed the 250-point plateau, and while the SportsLine Projection Model isn't calling for that to occur Tuesday, it does have the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 234.5 hitting in well over 65% of its simulations. Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets in scoring (26.2 points) and has recorded at least 23 points in five of his last seven outings. The 29-year-old guard is coming off his best offensive performance of the season, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner likes him to continue his productive stretch when he faces Dallas, picking the Over on his prop betting points total of 22.5.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Oilers

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Edmonton | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 6.5 (+106)

The Oilers and Golden Knights are among the highest-scoring teams in the NHL this season, as the former is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for first with 100 goals and the latter ranks eighth with 83. Both clubs have been involved in track meets of late, with four of Edmonton's last five games producing more than six tallies and Vegas combining with its opponents for at least seven in four of its last six contests. The Oilers have allowed four or more goals in back-to-back outings, and the Golden Knights have surrendered at least four in three of their last four games. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see a defensive battle taking place Tuesday, as its simulations have the Over hitting more than 54% of the time.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Miami (OH) at Western Michigan

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Kalamazoo, Mich. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Western Michigan -6.5 (-112)

The Broncos defeated the RedHawks by 10 points in last season's MAC Championship Game and are looking to appear in the title game again this year. Western Michigan enters this matchup with a three-game winning streak, with each victory coming by at least seven points. In fact, seven of its eight triumphs in 2026 have been by six or more points. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Broncos will win their regular-season finale comfortably as they cover the point spread betting line of -6.5 in 73% of its simulations, and it has assigned an 'A' grade to the pick.

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College basketball best bets, where to watch

Oregon vs. No. 13 St. John's

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas, Nev. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Oregon +10.5 (-105)

St. John's enters the first round of the 2026 Players Era 16 with a perfect 5-0 record and is coming off last Wednesday's 47-point mauling of Siena. Each of the Red Storm's victories this season have been by at least 15 points. Oregon won its first three games of the season but suffered an 11-point defeat at the hands of Oregon State last time out. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Ducks will keep it closer in this matchup as its simulations have them covering the spread 67% of the time.