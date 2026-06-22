Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Mbappe and Haaland in action, MLB and more

Messi. Mbappé. Haaland.

The world saw what happened the last time the three global stars aligned on the same day of the World Cup. On Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland each had a brace, and Lionel Messi topped them both, scoring a hat trick and tying the World Cup record for career goals, with 16.

On Monday, the three stars align on the same day once again. Messi missed a penalty, but still managed to tally two goals in Argentina's win over Austria to move to the top of Group J. Mbappé and France have a matchup against Iraq in Group I, while Haaland and Noway square off against Senegal, also in Group I.

France are massive -1266 favorites over Iraq (+2700) and Norway are the slim +114 choice over Senegal (+230).

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While the World Cup is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, June 22. All times Eastern.

World Cup best bets, where to watch

France vs. Iraq

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Over 3.5 +100 (Martin Green)

Les Bleus got off to a rather sleepy start against Senegal in their World Cup opener before erupting in the second half for three goals, including the brace from Mbappé. The French have now scored multiple goals in 13 of their last 14 matches, a stretch that dates back to March 2025. On Monday, they will meet an Iraq side that had almost as many shots (11) as the Norwegians (12) in their World Cup opener. "Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway, but they created loads of chances in that game, and they could test France's defense, so this should be a high-scoring match," Green says.

Norway vs. Senegal

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: East Rutherford, N.J. | TV: FOX/Telemundo| Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Norway - Draw No Bet -159 (Matt Severance) | Expert: Over 2.5 -108 (Brandt Sutton)

The Norwegians—and their viking-rowing fans—invade New York City with the team on an incredible offensive run. Excluding friendlies, the team entered the World Cup having outscored their foes 37-5 during qualifying. Haaland & Co. continued that roll in the tournament opener with a 4-1 knockout of Iraq. The 6-foot-5 Haaland has now scored in 11 straight matches for Norway and poses a significant matchup challenge for a Senegal team that just allowed three second-half goals to France. "Haaland should have success against a Senegal side that will be pressing for a positive result after suffering a 3-1 defeat against France," Sutton says. Severance agrees. "Senegal is the higher-rated team in the world but didn't look that great in its World Cup opener, a 3-1 loss to France -- although France is obviously great," he says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Royals at Rays

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Royals +158 | Expert: Rays -165 (Matt Severance)

Tampa and Kansas City begin a four-game series with the Rays' Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 2.59 ERA) taking the mound against the Royals' Michael Wacha (4-5, 3.64). The game pits the best home team in all of baseball, Tampa Bay (26-10 record), against one of the worst road teams in the majors, Kansas City (13-24). Severance notes that Rasmussen has given up only one run and nine hits over 21 innings in June. "The Rays just do pitching [better] than anyone else does," he says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, disagrees. It says Kansas City has a 39% chance to win and assigns a "B" grade to Royals money line (+158).

Guardians at White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: White Sox +1.5 +174

After losing five games on a six-game road trip against the Yankees and Tigers, Chicago returns to Rate Field to open a three-game series against the division-leading Guardians. The good news for the White Sox is they've been juggernauts at home this season. Their 24-12 record at Rate Field is the second best home mark in the majors. In addition, Chicago starter Anthony Kay has been a different pitcher at home (5-0, 3.08 ERA) than on the road (1-2, 6.40) this season. The same thing goes for Cleveland starter Gavin Williams: 5-3, 4.94 ERA on the road versus 4-1, 2.64 ERA at home. The SportsLine Projection Model says the White Sox have a 68% chance to cover the run line and gives a "B" grade to Chicago +1.5 (+174).

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Braves at Padres

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5

NL East-leading Atlanta embarks on a six-game West Coast road trip with the first of a three-game series against the Padres. The series opener pits two starting pitchers who can't wait for the calendar to turn to July: the Braves' Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33) and San Diego's Michael King (4-6, 3.60). In June Homes has a 6.17 ERA, while King has a 5.29 ERA. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a high-scoring affair on Monday. The model says there's a 62.3% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and assigns a "B" grade to Over 7.5.