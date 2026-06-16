Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Messi, Argentina vs. Algeria; Haaland, Norway vs. Iraq and more

Four years ago, Lionel Messi and Argentina squared off against Kylian Mbappe and France in what is widely regarded as the best World Cup final ever. Argentina famously won the final on penalties, and on Tuesday, Messi's Argentina and Mbappe's France side will be on the pitch again. But this time they won't be facing each other.

The French, who enter Tuesday as the favorites to win the World Cup at +425, kicked off the day's action with a Group I match against Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J. Les Bleus were hoping to begin a run to a third straight World Cup final; just two teams — Germany (1982, '86 and '90) and Brazil ('94, '98 and '02) — have previously reached three consecutive finals. France were -217 favorites to beat Senegal (+583).

Then in prime time, Messi and La Albiceleste begin defense of their title with a Group J match against Algeria in Kansas City, Mo. Argentina enter the World Cup on quite a run, having won three straight major international tournaments (2021 Copa America, 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa). Messi and Co. are -232 favorites over Algeria (+642).

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While the World Cup is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, June 16. All times Eastern.

World Cup best bets, where to watch

Iraq vs. Norway

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Mass. | TV: FOX/Telemundo/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Norway -1.5 -114 (Jon Eimer)

The Norwegians are making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, but that drought isn't as long as Iraq's (1986). Erling Haaland and Norway crushed their opponents during World Cup qualifying, going 8-0-0 and outscoring their foes 37-5. Haaland, the 6-foot-5 force for Manchester City, poured in 16 goals in qualifying, which is tied for the most goals in a single UEFA qualifying ever. He joins forces with Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa to form a formidable goal-scoring group. "I wouldn't want to have to try to stop this attack, and I expect them to roll this first match, winning by three-plus goals," Eimer says.

Argentina vs. Algeria

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Kansas City, Mo. | TV: FOX/Telemundo/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 2.5 -110 (Jon Eimer)

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says Lionel Messi has recovered from his hamstring ailment and is fit for Tuesday. Though he was criticized for not leading his country deeper into the World Cup earlier in his career, Messi has been productive on the pitch. He is tied for the most assists (eight) in tournament history and is tied for fourth all-time in goals (13). Argentina have 17 players returning from the Cup-winning team of 2022, which is tied for the most returning players of any team. "I'm banking on Argentina to handle the Over on this game, and I believe they are more than capable of scoring three goals by themselves against an Algeria back line that will be overwhelmed for 90 minutes," he says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

White Sox at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 -104

The teams with the two best records in the American League start a three-game series when the Yankees (43-27) and White Sox (38-32) collide at Yankee Stadium. Both New York and Chicago have hit for power this season. The Bronx Bombers lead the American League in both OPS (.763) and slugging (.433), while the White Sox are third in both (.737 and .412). New York also tops the league in runs (358). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says there's a 53.3% chance the teams combine for nine runs or more and assigns a B grade to Over 8 (-104).

Padres at Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cardinals +1.5 (-201)

Even a Ted Drewes Frozen Custard couldn't cool off St. Louis' Alec Burleson right now. The Cardinals first baseman enters Tuesday on a 15-game hitting streak, which is the longest in the American League and second-longest in the majors. He is hitting .323 over that stretch, with six homers and 17 RBI. On Tuesday, he will face San Diego righty Michael King, who has a 6.35 ERA over his last four starts. Just last month, Burleson hit a home run against King in San Diego. The SportsLine Projection Model says St. Louis has a 71.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to the Cardinals run line +1.5 (-201).

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Tigers at Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. | Location: Houston | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Tigers +154

The Astros face off against an old friend when they take on former Houston ace Framber Valdez (3-5, 4.40 ERA) for the first time. In the offseason, Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million free agent contract with Detroit, which set the record for the highest average annual value for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history. On Tuesday, he will square off against Hunter Brown, who has not pitched since March 31 because of a shoulder strain. On Monday, the Tigers hammered the Astros 9-3. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 44.0% chance Detroit wins and assigns a C grade to the Tigers money line (+154).