The Boston Red Sox will look to stay hot when they face the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox (48-45) have won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. That includes a 9-3 win over Colorado on Monday and a 10-2 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday. Boston sits in fourth place in the American League East, 6½ games behind the division-leading Blue Jays.

Meanwhile Colorado (21-72) still has the worst record in baseball by a large margin and is on pace to win just 37 games. That would break the modern era MLB record of fewest wins in a season, which was set by last year's Chicago White Sox, who went 41-121.

The Red Sox are scheduled to send Lucas Giolito (5-1, 3.66 ERA) to the mound. The 30-year-old righty has not lost a decision since May 6, his second start of the season. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts. At the plate, Romy Gonzalez has led the way over the past seven days, with a .524 batting average and a 1.478 OPS. That includes a 3-for-4 night with two runs and an RBI on Tuesday.

The Rockies are scheduled to give the ball to Antonio Senzatela (3-12, 6.57). His 12 losses this season are two more than any pitcher in the majors this season. Brenton Doyle has been red-hot at the plate over the last week, hitting .538 with a 1.418 OPS.

Boston is a massive -300 money line favorite on Wednesday, with Colorado a +250 underdog.

While the Red Sox and Rockies are on the sporting landscape on Wednesday, other options include the other 14 games on the MLB slate and soccer.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, July 9. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Orioles

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Baltimore | TV: ESPN

SportsLine picks -- Model: Orioles +1.5 -122 | Expert: Over 9.5 runs -103 (Micah Roberts)

The Baltimore Orioles will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they host the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On Tuesday the Orioles led 6-2 going into the eighth inning but ended up losing, 7-6, in 10 innings. Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44) is set to take the ball for Baltimore. He will be opposed by Mets lefty David Peterson (6-4, 3.18). The model says the Orioles have a 66.0% chance of covering on the run line and gives an A grade to Orioles +1.5 -122. Meanwhile Roberts notes that Sugano has allowed 13 runs combined over his last two starts while Peterson has lost three of his last four games, allowing a total of 15 runs. "The Mets have now gone Over in nine of their last 10 games and should go Over today as well," he says.

Mariners at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mariners +135

Two playoff contenders in the AL collide on Wednesday when the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners battle in the second game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. After winning Tuesday's series opener, 10-3, the Yankees (50-41) occupy second place in the AL East, 3½ games behind the Blue Jays. Meanwhile the Mariners (48-43) sit in second in the AL West, 6½ games behind the Astros. On Wednesday New York's Cam Schlittler, 24, is set to make his major league debut in place of the injured Clarke Schmidt (right elbow). Schlittler was 6-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 15 games at the Double-A and Triple-A this season. The model says Seattle has a 49.0% of winning on Wednesday and gives a B grade to the Mariners money line (+135).

More MLB best bets

Soccer best bets, where to watch

Red Bulls at Union (U.S. Open Cup)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Chester, Pa. | TV: CBSSN/Paramount+

SportsLine expert pick: Under 2.5 Total Goals -110 (Brandt Sutton)

A spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals will be on the line when the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union meet on Wednesday at Subaru Park. The Union, who sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings of the MLS, have beaten Indy Eleven and Pittsburgh Riverhounds to reach the quarterfinals. Meanwhile the Red Bulls, who are eighth in the Eastern Conference, have knocked out Colorado Springs Switchbacks and FC Dallas. New York and Philadelphia last met on Aug. 31, with Philadelphia winning, 2-0. Sutton notes that Under 2.5 goals have been scored in four of the Union's last five fixtures overall, while Under 2.5 has hit in four of the Red Bulls' last five away matches.

Inter Miami at Revolution (MLS regular season)

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Foxborough, Ma. | TV: Apple TV

SportsLine expert pick: Over 3.5 Total Goals +130 (Sutton)

Inter Miami's brutal stretch of games continues on Wednesday when the club faces the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in a MLS regular season match. The game will be the second of seven in the month of July for Inter Miami, which spent all of June playing in the FIFA Club World Cup. Over 3.5 goals has cashed in two of New England's last three MLS games and Inter Miami's last three matches."Inter Miami will enter this match full of confidence after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory on the road against FC Montreal on Saturday," Sutton says.

Looking ahead

Genesis Scottish Open

Date: Beginning Thursday | Location: North Berwick, Scotland | TV: Golf Channel/CBS

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Winning Score: Under 261.5 -115 (Eric Cohen)

PGA Tour players will get a final tuneup for next week's Open Championship when they tee off in the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open beginning Thursday at The Renaissance Club. The Scottish Open field features the top five players in the Official World Golf Rankings: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa. Both McIlroy and Schauffele are previous winners of the event. Cohen likes the winner to go low this week. "With perfect weather conditions and little wind, the pros are going to tear apart The Renaissance Club," he says.