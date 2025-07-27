The New York Mets look to extend their winning streak and remain atop the National League East when they visit the San Francisco Giants for the finale of their three-game series at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Baseball. New York (61-44) has won six straight contests, including the first two of this set at Oracle Park, and began the day with a one-half game division lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Five games are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, which begins with a matchup between the Golden State Valkyries (11-12) and host Connecticut Sun (3-20) at 1 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena and concludes with a showdown between the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (22-4) and visiting Atlanta Dream (14-10) at 7 p.m. ET at the Target Center. And Week 8 of the 2025 CFL season wraps up when the BC Lions (3-4) host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-2) at 7 p.m. ET at BC Place.

The Mets are -124 favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Giants, who are priced at +106. The Lynx are 8.5-point favorites in their matchup with the Dream, while the Tiger-Cats are 2.5-point underdogs versus the Lions.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, July 27. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Giants

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: ESPN

SportsLine pick -- Model: Giants +1.5 (-163)

The Mets began the second half of the season with back-to-back losses but have been perfect since and go for their second straight series sweep after edging the Giants 2-1 on Saturday. Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA) struggled in his last outing but escaped with a no-decision after allowing four runs over three innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Left-handed reliever Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00) will make his first major-league start following three relief appearances for the Giants (54-51), who have lost eight of their last 10 contests but are just two games out of a wild-card spot in the NL. The SportsLine Projection Model likes San Francisco to at least keep the series finale close.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Valkyries at Sun

Time: 1 p.m. | Location: Uncasville, Conn. | TV: CBS Sports Network

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Valkyries -6.5

Golden State ended its three-game losing streak with an 86-76 home triumph over the Dallas Wings on Friday, while Connecticut enters with a four-game skid following Thursday's 101-86 setback against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Valkyries posted an 87-63 victory over the Sun at home in their only previous meeting this season last month. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai see Golden State covering the spread despite having lost All-Star Kayla Thornton for the season due to a knee injury.

Dream at Lynx

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: NBA TV

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Under 158.5

The Lynx enter with a four-game winning streak after cruising past the Las Vegas Aces 109-78 at home on Friday. The Dream are coming off their second win in three contests, a 90-79 road triumph over the Phoenix Mercury last Wednesday. These teams met in Atlanta last month, with Minnesota winning 96-92 in overtime. Wetzel and Barzilai see a defensive battle in this matchup between two of the three slowest teams in the league.

More WNBA picks

CFL best bets, where to watch

Tiger-Cats at Lions

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Vancouver | TV: TSN, CFL+

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Tiger-Cats +3

Hamilton opened the season with a pair of losses but followed up its first bye of the year with four consecutive victories, the last two coming against the Ottawa Redblacks. The Lions' bid for a three-game winning streak was thwarted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. The teams split their two meetings in 2024, with BC posting a 44-28 win in Hamilton before losing 32-29 at home in double overtime. SportsLine football expert Emory Hunt likes what he's seen from Hamilton this year and sees them covering the spread.