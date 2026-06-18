Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: Mexico vs. South Korea, Canada vs. Qatar, MLB and more

The 2026 World Cup is only one week old, and the planet's biggest sporting event already has provided more than its share of hair-raising highlights. Messi's hat trick. Braces by Mbappé, Haaland and Kane, among others. Cape Verde's thrilling draw with pre-tournament favorites Spain.

After an opening week like that, the second matchday week has a lot to live up to. That week begins on Thursday with four matches, including co-hosts Canada and Mexico returning to the pitch. After a surprising draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Canadians are still looking for the country's first win in the World Cup. They have six losses and one draw in seven previous matches. Canada face Qatar and are formidable -342 favorites against the Maroons, who are +931 underdogs.

Mexico, which defeated South Africa in the opening match of the tournament, can advance to the knockout stage with a win on Thursday against Korea Republic. El Tri are +104 favorites over the Koreans (+288) on the 90-minute money line.

While the World Cup is the marquee attraction on Thursday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes nine MLB games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, June 18. All times Eastern.

World Cup best bets, where to watch

Mexico vs. South Korea

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Guadalajara, Mexico | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Korea double chance -125 (Brad Thomas)

The lead in Group A will be on the line when Mexico and Korea Republic square off. With the teams both holding three points, either side could advance to the knockout round with a victory on Thursday. Though El Tri are coming off a 2-0 win over South Africa, manager Javier Aguirre described his team's performance as "nervous." Thomas notes Mexico's midfield looked weak against South Africa and must face a much more formidable attack in South Korea. "If Mexico are not going to be dominant physically in the midfield, and they allow South Korea space to operate, South Korea can be dangerous," he says.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB Net | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Phillies -119 | Expert: Over 9.5 +100 (Jeff Hochman)

The Mets are 3-12 this season when Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78 ERA) has taken the mound this season, either a starter or bulk reliever, and have lost four of his last five appearances. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, says the Phillies have a 55% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Philadelphia money line (-119). Meanwhile, Hochman notes warm temperatures and gusty winds should help hitters on both sides. "Conditions are set to add 12-18 feet to fly balls, likely turning warning track outs into home runs," he says.

White Sox at Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Yankees -159 | Expert: Over 9.5 -110 (Adam Thompson)

New York sports fans have it good right now. Just hours after the Knicks championship parade in Lower Manhattan, fans will get to see the Yankees go for their ninth win in 10 games in the finale of a three-game series against Chicago. The White Sox entered the series on a roll but have been hammered over the first two games, 12-2 and 10-5. The SportsLine Projection Model says New York has a 61% chance to win and gives a "C" grade to Yankees money line (-159). Thompson notes the forecast calls for warm temperatures and wind. "That makes for some favorable conditions for homers and runs," he says.

Angels at Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Sacramento, Calif. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Athletics -140 | Expert: Athletics -136 (Thomas Casale)

Since a shaky debut against the Mariners, A's rookie lefty Gage Jump (2-1, 3.09) has been solid. Over his last three starts, the 23-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP. Meanwhile, expected Angels starter Jose Soriano has cooled off after an incredible start to the season, going 3-4 with a 4.74 ERA over his last nine starts. Casale notes Soriano could be on a short leash considering the front office might deal him before the trade deadline. "Both teams have bad bullpens, but I like Jump to pitch deeper into the game," Casale says. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Athletics have a 56% chance to win and assigns a "C" grade to Athletics money line (-140).

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Looking ahead

United States vs. Australia

Time: 3 p.m. Friday | Location: Seattle | TV: FOX/Telemundo | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: United States -1 +105 (Martin Green)

The Americans can clinch a spot in the knockout round when they take on the Socceroos on Friday. The United States are coming off a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener, a performance that has been widely described as the team's best World Cup performance ever. These teams met in October in a friendly, a match the USMNT won 2-1. Green notes the Americans have too much depth in attack for Australia. "The Socceroos pulled off a shock 2-0 victory over Turkiye on Matchday 1, but they were outplayed for large parts of that game, and they could struggle against this fired-up USA team, which will benefit from home advantage in Seattle," he says.