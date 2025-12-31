The Ohio State Buckeyes entered December without a blemish on their record. If the Miami Hurricanes have a say in it, the defending national champions may exit the month with a pair of blotches and a great deal of disappointment.

After being idle for more than three weeks, No. 2 Ohio State (12-1) begins the defense of its crown in the Cotton Bowl as it faces No. 10 Miami (11-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET in a 2025 College Football Playoff quarterfinal at AT&T Stadium. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame for the national title last year and began this season with 12 consecutive victories before dropping a 13-10 decision to Indiana on Dec. 6 in the Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State hasn't played since, receiving a first-round bye in this year's CFP tournament despite the loss to the Hoosiers. The Hurricanes don't have nearly as much rust to shake off, as they upset No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3 on Dec. 20 in a first-round matchup as Carson Beck threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Toney with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to snap a tie.

The Buckeyes are making their third consecutive appearance in the Cotton Bowl as they defeated Texas 28-14 last year in a CFP semifinal game after losing to Missouri 14-3 in 2023. Miami, which is in the playoff for the first time, has lost its last six bowl game appearances - including a 42-41 setback against Iowa State in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

There are five games on Wednesday's NBA evening schedule, one of which has the New York Knicks (23-9) visiting the Frost Bank Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks enter the matchup with a three-game winning streak, while the Spurs have lost the first two contests of their three-game homestand.

Six games are on the NHL's evening slate, including a showdown between the red-hot Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4) and Dallas Stars (25-7-7) at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Sabres enter with a nine-game winning streak, their longest since reeling off 10 straight victories from Nov. 8-27, 2018.

Meanwhile, a half-dozen college basketball games take place on Wednesday evening, with one being a Big East clash between St. John's (8-4) and Georgetown (9-4) at 8 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Both teams have been off for more than a week, with the Red Storm's last contest being an 85-59 triumph over Harvard on Dec. 23 and the Hoyas most recently routing Coppin State 97-67 the previous day.

Ohio State is a 9.5-point favorite against Miami in the latest consensus college football odds. The Spurs are 2.5-favorites against the Knicks, the Stars are -159 on the money line against the Sabres and St. John's is a 9.5-point favorite versus Georgetown.

CFB best bets, where to watch

Miami vs. Ohio State

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tex. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 40.5 (-113) | Expert: Miami +9.5 (-110, Tom Fornelli)

Ohio State is first in the nation with a minuscule average of 8.2 points allowed and has yielded more than 10 only three times this season. Miami is anything but a slouch in that department as it gives up 13.0 points per game to rank fourth in the country. However, both teams are averaging more than 32 points scored, with the Buckeyes (34.9) 16th nationally and the Hurricanes (32.2) placing 28th. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see either squad coming anywhere near its average but feels a fair amount of points will be scored as the Over hits in 63% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli (11-4, +650 on his last 15 college football ATS picks) believes Miami's defense, which boasts one of the best front lines in the country, will slow down the Buckeyes' offense enough to keep this matchup close and get a cover.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Spurs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Spurs -133 | Expert: Karl-Anthony Towns Under 25.5 points + assists (-113, PropBetGuy)

The Knicks are looking to complete a perfect three-game road trip after beginning it with victories against the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs haven't lost three straight overall this season, let alone three in a row on their own court, where they were 11-2 prior to their current homestand. San Antonio also will have revenge on its mind after falling 124-113 in the 2025 NBA Cup championship game earlier this month. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Spurs will get what they desire as its simulations have them winning 62% of the time. San Antonio limited New York's Karl-Anthony Towns to 16 points and just one assist in the NBA Cup title matchup, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (23-9, +1236 on his last 32 NBA player prop picks) doesn't believe the 30-year-old will fare any better against Victor Wembanyama this time around.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Sabres at Stars

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Sabres +1.5 (-182)

The Sabres' current surge has been nothing short of amazing, and they are one victory away from matching the franchise record of 10 straight set during the 1983-84 season and equaled in both 2006-07 and 2018-19. Six of the nine wins during their current run have come on the road, where they went 2-9-2 over their first 13 contests this season. Buffalo hasn't won seven in a row away from home since posting a nine-game streak in 2005-06. The Stars are second in the NHL with 57 points and have earned at least one in each of their last six outings, but they came away on the wrong side of an overtime decision and a shootout in their last two contests. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Sabres' winning streak will come to an end in Dallas but sees a tight battle as Buffalo covers the spread in 67% of its simulations.

CBB best bets, where to watch

St. John's at Georgetown

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Washington, D.C. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Georgetown +9.5 (-114)

These schools have been battling since 1909 and the rivalry only got more intense when they became members of the original Big East Conference in 1979. The Red Storm lead the all-time series 69-57 and have won each of the last nine meetings. However, only one of Georgetown's last six losses to St. John's was by double figures. The Hoyas enter this matchup having won three of their last four contests, with the lone setback over that stretch being by three points. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks another tight battle will take place, as its simulations have Georgetown covering the spread 59% of the time.