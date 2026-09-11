Though the players for the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks weren't alive 25 years ago today, on Sept. 11, 2001, the game in which they will play tonight has been affected by the tragic events of that day.

For decades, the rivalry between the Tigers and Jayhawks was known as the Border War, a nod to the sometimes violent relationship between the neighboring states dating before the Civil War. But in 2004, the name was changed, at least officially, to the Border Showdown. Kansas athletics director Lew Perkins said at the time, "We feel that in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, and the ensuing events around the world, it is inappropriate to use the term 'war' to describe intercollegiate athletics events."

The new name has had trouble getting traction, and the rivalry is often called by its original moniker. Regardless of the name, the animosity between the sides is the same; these teams and fanbases don't like each other. That'll be the backdrop tonight when No. 23 Missouri visits Kansas for the first time since 2005.

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The Tigers (1-0) are exiting a 54-14 blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Jayhawks (1-0) enter after easily dispatching another FCS team, Long Island, 51-6. Tonight's game is a rematch of last season's Week 2 matchup, which Missouri won 42-31. The Tigers are 5.5-point spread betting favorites on Friday.

While Missouri vs. Kansas is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that includes a partial college football schedule and a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Sept. 11. All times Eastern.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Rutgers at Boston College

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Chestnut Hill, Mass. | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 53.5

Practice in New Brunswick, N.J., and Chestnut Hill, Mass., this week could not have been pleasurable. The Scarlet Knights endured arguably the most embarrassing loss of the season, a 37-21 defeat to a UMass team that had lost 16 straight games. Meanwhile, the Eagles fell behind 24-0 to Cincinnati before losing 34-15. Rutgers allowed 6.30 yards per play while Boston College coughed up 5.56. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says there's a 62.3% chance the teams combine for 54 points or more and assigns a 'B' grade to the Over on the Over/Under betting line of 53.5.

No. 23 Missouri at Kansas

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Lawrence, Kan. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 51.5 | Expert: Over 51.5 (Chip Patterson)

Both teams' starting quarterbacks had impressive season openers. The Tigers' Austin Simmons had more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (two) while passing for 252 yards. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks' Isaiah Marshall completed 14 of 19 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine's Chip Patterson notes that last season, the teams combined for 73 points and changed leads three times in the second half. "Something similar could be brewing in Lawrence for this Friday night Border War showdown, and if so, this total is too low," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says there's a 73.3% chance the teams combine for 51 points or fewer and gives a strong 'A' grade to Under 51.5.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Angels at Nationals

Time: 6:45 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 | Expert: Washington -149 (Eric Cohen)

The Nationals will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they send Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.12 ERA) to the mound to face the Angels. Cavalli has been on a roll in the second half of the season. Since the All-Star Break, he has a 2.05 ERA and a 31.8% strikeout rate. Over that time, Washington is 5-0 at home when he has pitched. "Overall, the right hander has a 6-2 record at home and gets a relatively soft matchup in the worst team in the American League," SportsLine's Eric Cohen says of his money line betting pick. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 71% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and assigns a 'B' grade to Over 7.5.

Astros at Rays

Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: St. Petersburg, Fla. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 | Expert: Rays -167 (Adam Thompson)

Two division leaders in the American League square off when Tampa Bay and Houston tangle at Tropicana Field. The Rays (87-59) own the best record in the American League. Meanwhile, the Astros (75-72) lead the woeful AL West by three games over the Rangers. SportsLine's Adam Thompson notes that Tampa Bay has scored at least six runs in six of its last seven games. "Houston will give the bulk of innings to rookie Ethan Pecko, who's had issues in his two road games (four home runs, seven runs in 9 1/3 innings)," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 68.4% chance the teams combine for eight runs or more and gives a 'B' grade to Over 7.5.

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Looking ahead

College football: No. 1 Ohio State at No. 4 Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday | Location: Austin, Texas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Texas -1.5 | Expert: Texas -1 (Jeff Hochman)

Two national championship contenders collide in what may end up being the game of the year when the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns square off in a primetime Saturday showdown. This will be the third meeting between the teams in 20 months. In the 2025 Cotton Bowl, Ohio State fended off Texas 28-14 en route to winning the national title. In last year's season opener, the Buckeyes once again held off the Longhorns, that time 14-7. But SportsLine's Jeff Hochman notes that Ohio State has new starters all over the defense, which could be bad news against Texas quarterback Arch Manning. "With Ohio State breaking in new starters in the secondary and having to play in Austin's tough mid-to-upper 90s heat, Texas' strength up front should wear down the Buckeyes as the game goes on," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says the Longhorns have a 52% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Texas -1.5.