Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: MLB Home Run Derby, World Cup previews and more

The Major League Baseball All-Star break not only signals the midpoint of the baseball season, but it also serves as an unofficial conduit to one of the slower weeks of the year in the sports world at large. As such, we will preview the week's marquee events in today's top games, which includes both 2026 World Cup semifinals This daily preview feature will then go on hiatus for the next few days and return Friday, July 17.

That said, let's get into the core of this week's action, starting Monday night with the MLB Home Run Derby from Citizens Park in Philadelphia. The long-ball contest is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Netflix.

Among the fan favorites are Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper of the hometown Phillies. Schwarber leads the majors with 32 home runs, while Harper enters the competition with 20. Schwarber is also the betting favorite with odds of (risk $100 to win $330) in the latest 2026 MLB Home Run Derby odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays follows at +380, with Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox at +500, Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals at +550, Harper at +650, Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals at +750, Ben Rice of the New York Yankees at +950 and Wilson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox at +2000.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m. from Philadelphia and will be televised on Fox. The National League is currently a 140 betting favorite, with the over/under for total runs scored set at 7.5.

In addition to the MLB All-Star showcase, we'll look ahead to the World Cup semifinals and this weekend's UFC card in Oklahoma City. All times Eastern.

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MLB Home Run Derby best bets, where to watch

MLB Home Run Derby

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: Netflix

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Jac Caglianone +750 (Zack CImini)

The longtime SportsLine analyst says he expects hometown favorites Schwarber and Harper to understandably draw the bulk of public attention in the MLB betting markets but he's finding value on Caglianone, the Royals slugger who he believes is under priced because he has just 15 homers thus far, the fewest of any participant in the contest.

"A bonus, in my opinion, with Caglianone is his age. He is tied for the youngest in the derby with Junior Caminero (23). Caminero used his youth to his advantage in last year's Home Run Derby, making it all the way to the final round against Cal Raleigh," Cimini notes.

For those who might want an alternative betting angle, Sportsine's Matt Severance (+1516.5 on MLB this season) is backing Schwarber to hit the longest home run at +250. Schwarber leads Major League Baseball with 32 home runs at the break and already has a 460-foot home run this season, the second-longest of anybody in the field.

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Looking Ahead

World Cup best bets, where to watch

France vs. Spain

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 | Location: Arlington, Texas| TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: France -150 (draw/no bet, Brad Thomas)

The first 2026 World Cup semifinal features tournament favorites France, who currently have +145 odds to win it all, taking on a stout Spain (+340) side that are the second favorites in the futures market. Strong defense has been a theme for both clubs. Spain have conceded just one goal in six games, while France have allowed just two and have notched shutouts in all three knockout matches.

SportsLine soccer analyst Brad Thomas (+1192.5 for the World Cup) says he finds massive value on the favored France side with the draw/no bet criteria as an insurance policy. He notes Spain have shown vulnerability at times at expects the more-polished France side to prevail.

"France have already survived tougher tests, and this will be Spain's most difficult match yet. At this price, France draw no bet is the play," Thomas wrote in his SportsLine analysis.

Fellow SportsLine soccer handicappers Jon Elmer and Matt Severance are backing France on the 90-minute money line at +135.

England vs. Argentina

Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 | Location: Miami | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: England -125 (draw/no bet, Martin Green)

Defending champions Argentina are still alive to go back-to-back with future odds of +375, but that number makes them the longshot among the final four clubs standing and they are slight underdogs in the semifinals to England (+350 to win it all). England, seeking their first World Cup title since 1996, rallied from an early deficit against Norway to prevail 2-1 behind a pair of goals from Jude Bellingham. Meanwhile, Argentina icon Lionel Messi is currently tied with France's Kylian Mbappe for the World Cup scoring lead with eight goals each.

SportsLine soccer analyst Martin Green (+1008.5 for the tournament) notes England are undefeated in 14 consecutive matches since coach Thomas Tuchel took over, and he expects this club's resiliency to again be the key factor. He notes Argentina has found a way to emerge from some perilous positions but expects that good fortune to run dry Wednesday.

"Argentina also needed extra time to beat 10-man Switzerland on Saturday, and they could struggle to deal with England's pace and physicality in this game," Green writes.

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Looking Ahead

UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman

Time: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18 | Location: Oklahoma City | Stream: Paramount+

SportsLine pick -- Expert pick: Du Plessis (-245, Josh Nagel)

The UFC is coming off a bittersweet UFC 329 outing in Las Vegas that saw an otherwise outstanding card soured by iconic former two-division Conor McGregor, returning from a five-year absence, suffering a first-round injury and succumbing via an official TKO stoppage in his rematch with former featherlight champion Max Holloway. Even so, the promotion moves forward Saturday with a Fight Night card from Oklahoma City featuring former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis looking to solidify his top contender status against former longtime welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

Du Plessis opened as a favorite in the -350 range but already has seen this price drop as the early action has paid respect to Usman's elite wrestling skills and noted resilience. SportsLine UFC analyst Josh Nagel, who went 4-1 on his UFC 329 selections including Brandon Royval (+185) to win outright against Lone'er Kavanagh, believes this price movement is an overreaction to du Plessis' forgettable performance in his title-defense loss last August against Russian chain wrester Khamzat Chimaev, who has since lost the title to Sean Strickland.

Nagel is fine with paying the reduced price on du Plessis at -245, but recommends the KO/TKO prop at around +250 for those seeking a plus-money position on the main event.