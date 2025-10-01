A pair of storied franchises attempt to advance in the 2025 MLB playoffs when the Wild Card Series continues Wednesday evening. The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees for Game 2 of their American League matchup, while the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds in Game 2 of their National League showdown.

The Red Sox received a stellar pitching performance from AL Cy Young Award contender Garrett Crochet and a key two-run double by pinch hitter Masataka Yoshida en route to a 3-1 victory at Yankee Stadium in Game 1 on Tuesday. Boston is looking to eliminate its bitter rival for the fourth time in their last four postseason meetings, as it also defeated New York in the 2004 AL Championship Series, 2018 AL Division Series and 2021 AL Wild Card Game.

Los Angeles put on a power display in its series opener against Cincinnati, belting five home runs en route to a 10-5 triumph. Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez both went deep twice, while Tommy Edman also homered to back two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who worked seven strong innings to win his third straight postseason start dating back to 2022 with the San Diego Padres.

Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox on Wednesday, while the Yankees counter with Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09). Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49) makes the start for Los Angeles opposite Cincinnati's Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81). It will be the postseason debut for Bello and the first career playoff start for Littell.

Since the current Wild Card Series format was adopted in 2022, the Game 1 victor has gone on to win all 12 series. The winner of the Red Sox-Yankees matchup will take on the AL East champion Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series, while the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies await the winner of the Reds-Dodgers clash in the NLDS.

The Yankees are -184 betting favorites (wager $184 to win $100), while the Red Sox are priced at +154 (wager $100 to win $153) in the latest MLB betting odds for Yankees vs. Red Sox. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are -285 favorites, and the Reds are priced at +229.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Wednesday, Oct. 1. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Red Sox at Yankees

Time: 6:08 p.m. | Location: New York | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (+102) | Expert: Carlos Rodon Over 1.5 walks -120 (Jake Fetner)

The Red Sox improved to 10-4 overall against New York this year and 6-2 at Yankee Stadium with Tuesday's victory. Their bullpen is well-rested, as only closer Aroldis Chapman was used in the series opener, and they'll likely need to use it, as Bello worked five innings or fewer in each of his final three starts of the regular season. Conversely, Rodon has pitched at least six frames in six straight outings and eight of his last nine. A total of only four runs were scored in Game 1, but the SportsLine Projection Model sees more being produced Wednesday as the Over hits in 65.4% of its simulations. Even though Rodon has walked just one batter in each of his last four turns, SportsLine expert Jake Fetner (+575 on his last 10 MLB player prop picks) believes Boston—which drew two or more walks in each of its three regular-season meetings with the southpaw—will take a patient approach at the plate in Game 2 and earn at least two free passes.

Reds at Dodgers

Time: 9:08 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Reds +1.5 (+113) | Expert: Dodgers -1.5 -126 (Angelo Magliocca)

Los Angeles won five of its last six home games last postseason and got off to a strong start at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Cincinnati has lost seven consecutive playoff games since taking a 2-0 lead against the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 NLDS. Yamamoto hasn't lost since Aug. 11, going 2-0 over his final seven regular-season starts, and was 2-0 with a 0.96 WHIP in four turns last postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model feels the Reds will keep it close in Game 2, as they cover the spread in 61% of its simulations. But SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca thinks the Dodgers will post another comfortable victory, as he feels Los Angeles has a huge advantage in the starting pitching department.

Time: 9 p.m., Thursday | Location: Las Cruces, NM | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: New Mexico State +2.5 (-110)

Sam Houston is 0-4 overall, 0-3 on the road and 0-1 in Conference USA play but is still favored in this matchup. The Bearkats are averaging just 16.3 points and allowing 42.8 per game this season after being trounced 55-0 by then-No. 8 Texas last time out. The Aggies (2-2, 0-1) began the year with back-to-back victories but have lost their last two contests, including a 38-20 setback at New Mexico last Saturday. New Mexico State, which is looking to match its 2024 win total, will have revenge on its mind after suffering a 31-11 loss at Sam Houston last season. The Aggies are 2-0 at home thus far, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them at least keeping it close against the Bearkats, as the simulations have them covering the spread 58% of the time.