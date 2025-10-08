Three teams can advance to the League Championship Series as the 2025 MLB playoffs continue Wednesday evening. The Milwaukee Brewers look to complete a sweep of their best-of-five set when they visit the Chicago Cubs for Game 3 of their National League Division Series, and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to do the same when they host the Philadelphia Phillies. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees aim to even their American League Division Series at two wins apiece when they take on the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, who can advance to the ALCS with a win.

The top seed in the NL, Milwaukee has had a fairly easy time against Chicago thus far, posting 9-3 and 7-3 victories at home. Los Angeles' road to a 2-0 series lead was more difficult as it defeated the Phillies 5-3 and 4-3 in Philadelphia. The Blue Jays, who are the No. 1 seed in the AL, demolished the Yankees 23-8 over the first two games of their matchup at home but squandered a five-run lead in Game 3 at New York and dropped a 9-6 decision.

The Phoenix Mercury look to get back in the series when they host the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 as the WNBA Finals resume Wednesday. After winning three straight to knock off the league-best Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals, Phoenix trails 0-2 as it returns home following 89-86 and 91-78 setbacks at Las Vegas.

One day after the 2025-26 NHL season kicked off with three games, four contests are on Wednesday's slate. Seven teams are playing their openers, while the Los Angeles Kings attempt to bounce back from a 4-1 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

A pair of games begin Week 7 of the 2025 college football season, including a Conference USA matchup between Liberty and UTEP at the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The Cubs are -114 betting favorites (wager $114 to win $100), while the Brewers are priced at -105 (wager $105 to win $100) in the latest MLB betting odds for Brewers vs. Cubs. Los Angeles is a -185 favorite and Philadelphia is priced at +153 in their matchup, while New York is a -177 favorite and Toronto is priced at +147.

Phoenix is a 4.5-point favorite against Las Vegas in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the Golden Knights are -204 favorites versus the Kings and Liberty is favored by 1.5 points in its showdown with UTEP.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on for Wednesday, Oct. 8. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Brewers at Cubs

Time: 5:08 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-120) | Expert: Cubs -115

Milwaukee is one win away from advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Los Angeles in seven games. The Brewers send Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs counter with fellow right-hander Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68), who worked four scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series. The teams combined to reach double digits in runs in each of the first two games of this set, and the SportsLine Projection Model believes the scoring will continue as the Over hits in 72% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is +3061 on his last 332 MLB picks, thinks the Cubs will extend the series as he doesn't feel that Priester has been overly dominant of late.

Blue Jays at Yankees

Time: 7:08 p.m. | Location: Bronx, N.Y. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Blue Jays +1.5 (-144)

Things looked bleak in the Bronx on Tuesday as the Yankees trailed 6-1 in the third inning of Game 3 after getting thoroughly embarrassed in the first two games of the set. But they scored twice in the bottom of the frame and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge belted a tying three-run homer in the fourth before Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a solo shot an inning later to give New York its first lead in the series, which it did not relinquish. New York hopes to send the ALDS back to Toronto for a decisive Game 5 behind rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96), who registered 12 strikeouts and scattered five hits over eight scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of their AL Wild Card Series. The Blue Jays will start Louis Varland (4-3, 2.97) less than 24 hours after the 27-year-old reliever served up the homers to Judge and Chisholm. The SportsLine Projection Model sees a close game, as its simulations say the Blue Jays cover the run line 62% of the time.

Phillies at Dodgers

Time: 9:08 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Phillies +1.5 (-135) | Expert: Aaron Nola Over 8.5 outs recorded (-122)

The Dodgers attempt to extend their winning streak that dates back to the regular season to 10 games and reach the NLCS for the seventh time in 10 years as they send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49) to the mound. Meanwhile, Philadelphia, which has lost nine of its last 11 playoff games, puts its season in the hands of Aaron Nola (5-10, 6.01). The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Phillies keeping it close, as they cover the run line in 66% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance has faith in Nola, believing the veteran right-hander will last at least three innings.

WNBA best bets, where to watch

Aces at Mercury

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Phoenix | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Experts: Mercury -2.5 first half

The Mercury lost the opener of each of their first two series this postseason before defeating the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty in three games and Minnesota in four. Phoenix dropped Game 1 of the Finals as well but was unable to bounce back immediately and finds itself in what basically is a must-win situation on its home court in this best-of-seven series. SportsLine WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai think the Mercury will recover from their poor 3-point shooting in Game 2 and perform well in the first half on Wednesday.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Bruins at Capitals

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Washington, DC | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Capitals -190 | Expert: Capitals -1 (-120)

The Bruins, who missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, look to get off to a strong start this campaign. Washington got the better of Boston in 2024-25, winning two of their three matchups -- including the lone one at Capital One Arena. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Capitals opening the season with a home victory in 70% of its simulations, and Matt Severance believes Washington will cover the spread as he feels Boston is a shell of its former self.

Kings at Golden Knights

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Paradise, Nev. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kings +1.5 (-144) | Expert: Golden Knights -1 (-128)

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar's final NHL season did not start well as the Kings lost their home opener against the Avalanche on Tuesday. The Golden Knights will be looking to hand Los Angeles its second loss in two nights after dropping three of the four meetings between the teams last season. The SportsLine Projection Model's simulations have the Kings covering the spread 64% of the time, but Severance likes Vegas to cover in Mitch Marner's debut with the team.

CFB best bets, where to watch

Liberty at UTEP

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: El Paso, Tex. | TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Liberty -120

Both teams enter this matchup with 1-4 overall records and 0-1 marks during Conference USA play. The Flames began the season with a 28-7 triumph over Maine but followed with four consecutive defeats, including a 21-7 setback at Old Dominion last time out. The Miners saw their losing streak reach three games when they were beaten at home 30-11 on Sept. 27 by Louisiana Tech. The SportsLine Projection Model feels Liberty will improve to 3-0 in the all-time series as the Flames win in 72% of its simulations.