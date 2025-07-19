It's a loaded Saturday sports slate, highlighted by a full 15-game MLB slate, the WNBA All-Star Game and a monster UFC 318 card.

The Cubs beat the Red Sox 4-1 on Friday, snapping Boston's 10-game winning streak. The two playoff contenders square off again at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX, as Chicago looks to extend its own winning streak to four games. While Caitlin Clark won't be playing, many of the top WNBA stars will be in action at the All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Dustin Poirier closes out a legendary UFC career with his final fight against Max Holloway, as they headline Saturday night's UFC 318.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, July 19. All times Eastern

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Red Sox at Cubs

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: FOX

SportsLine pick -- Model: Cubs money line (-148)

The Cubs have a one-game lead over the red-hot Brewers in the NL Central, and will look to maintain their division lead in this showdown against the Red Sox. Chicago is sending out Shota Imanaga on the mound, and he's been excellent this season with a 6-3 record and 2.65 ERA. Boston starting pitcher Brayan Bello has the same 6-3 mark this campaign, though his ERA is slightly higher at 3.14.

Imanaga has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his past six starts, with the lone exception being the three runs he surrendered in a July 2 outing. His earned runs allowed prop at FanDuel is 2.5 (Over -118, Under -112), and the SportsLine Projection Model has graded that Under as a 4.5-star recommendation. Additionally, Cubs money line (-148) has been given an "A" grade after hitting in 67% of model simulations. Along those lines, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Imanaga to record the win in this outing at +165.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

WNBA All-Star Game

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: ABC

SportsLine expert pick: Angel Reese All-Star Game MVP +3000 (Max Meyer)

Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the home to Saturday night's WNBA All-Star Game, where you'll get to see the top players show out against one another. The WNBA has implemented a couple new rules for this game, including four 4-point zones designed for shots from the logo. While Caitlin Clark is out for this contest with a groin injury, her Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will have the full support of the hometown fans.

Max Meyer, though, thinks that there is good value in backing Angel Reese to win All-Star Game MVP at +3000. Reese has been on fire lately, and Meyer is banking on Reese playing hard in an exhibition game where other players may not take it as seriously. Reese had a double-double in last year's All-Star Game, and with a shortened shot clock (20 seconds compared to the usual 24) and more deep shot attempts with the new 4-point zone, Meyer thinks Reese can break the WNBA All-Star Game record by grabbing 20 rebounds in this contest.

UFC best bets today, where to watch

UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3

Time: 10 p.m. (main card) | Location: New Orleans | TV: ESPN+

SportsLine expert pick: Francisco Prado (-130) over Nikolay Veretennikov (Daniel Vithlani)

Dustin Poirier will conclude a storied UFC career on Saturday night, as the former interim lightweight champion will have his final bout against familiar foe Max Holloway at UFC 318. The 36-year-old Poirier, who was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, has beaten Holloway in both of their UFC showdowns, including for the interim lightweight belt at UFC 236 back in April 2019. Despite fighting in his home state and already beating Holloway twice, Poirier is actually a +110 underdog, while Holloway is the -130 favorite.

SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani is backing a different -130 favorite, rolling with Francisco Prado to beat Nikolay Veretennikov on the preliminary card. "Prado will be the smaller fighter but the more dangerous striker in this matchup. Although Prado is just 1-3 in his first four UFC fights, the 23-year-old has impressed with his power, pressure and toughness," Vithlani says.

Looking ahead: The Open Championship

Time: Sunday, 4 a.m. | Location: Northern Ireland | TV: USA Network (4 a.m. to 7 a.m.), NBC (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Scottie Scheffler is looking to claim his first win at The Open Championship, and he has the lead heading into the final round on Sunday. With a win at Royal Portrush, Scheffler will be three-fourths of the way there for a career Grand Slam after already securing victories at two Masters and a PGA Championship. Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy are also near the top of the leaderboard, but they'll all have to make up some ground on Sunday to give Scheffler a run for his money.