The Washington Nationals have won four consecutive games just once since the beginning of June 2025. They can post their first such winning streak of this season on Monday, but one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball will be standing in their way.

After beginning their seven-game road trip with a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Nationals (7-8) open a four-game set at PNC Park against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at 6:40 p.m. ET. Both of Washington's last two four-game winning streaks came on the road, where its has gone 6-3 thus far this year.

But the club will be facing Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA), who has allowed two runs and five hits over 11 1/3 innings across his last two outings after being tagged for five runs by the New York Mets while retiring only two batters before being lifted in his 2026 season debut. The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was superb in his lone career outing against the Nationals, permitting two runs - one earned - and three hits while registering six strikeouts over six frames en route to victory.

The Pirates, who return home after winning two of three against the Cubs in Chicago, will be stepping into the batter's box against Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51). The 27-year-old right-hander has pitched relatively well this campaign, giving up fewer than three earned runs in each of his first three starts.

Nine other games are on Monday's MLB schedule, including the opener of a three-game set between the Cleveland Guardians (9-7) and St. Louis Cardinals (8-7) at 7:45 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium. Both teams lost their series over the weekend, with Cleveland dropping two of three against the Atlanta Braves on the road and St. Louis doing the same to the Boston Red Sox at home.

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The NHL has 10 games on its slate, several of which will have an impact on the playoff race in the Western Conference. The Nashville Predators (38-32-10) host the San Jose Sharks (37-34-8) at 8 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in a battle between two teams vying for the second wild card berth. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings (34-26-19), who currently occupy that spot but also have a chance to finish in the top three in the Pacific Division, visit Climate Pledge Arena to face off against the Seattle Kraken at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles will clinch a postseason berth if it defeats Seattle and Nashville loses to San Jose in regulation. A win by the Sharks in any fashion would also send the idle Anaheim Ducks to the playoffs.

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The Pirates are massive -226 favorites against the Nationals on the money line in the latest consensus MLB odds, while the Guardians are -118 favorites over the Cardinals. The Predators are -155 favorites against the Sharks and the Kings are -155 favorites against the Kraken.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, April 13. All times Eastern

MLB best bets, where to watch

Nationals at Pirates

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Nationals +1.5 (-121)

The Pirates have lost two of their last four games, and one of their victories in that span was by a single run. Washington has won four of its last six contests, with one of its two losses over that stretch being a one-run decision. The Nationals are 1-2 in games started by Cavalli this season but both defeats were by one run and each took place in extra innings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Nationals keeping Monday's series opener close as they cover the run line in 65% of its simulations.

Guardians at Cardinals

Time: 7:45 p.m. | Location: St. Louis | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cardinals +1.5 (-172) | Expert: Gavin Williams Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-102, PropBetGuy)

After posting their first three-game winning streak of the season, the Cardinals were pounded in their last two contests, losing 7-1 and 9-3 against the Red Sox. They have answered back-to-back defeats with a victory twice already this year, and Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 3.38) allowed just one run in each of his first two starts of 2026 before giving up four against the Nationals last time out. The Cardinals rallied to win that contest, however, improving to 3-0 in Liberatore's starts this campaign, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think they'll get battered three days in a row as its simulations have the Cards covering the run line 72% of the time. Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams has given up a total of five hits across 17 2/3 innings over his first three starts of the season, and SportsLine props expert PropBetGuy (10-5, +434 on his last 15 MLB player prop picks) likes him to limit St. Louis to fewer than that amount on Monday.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Sharks at Predators

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Nashville | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Sharks +1.5 (-192) | Expert: Predators ML (-150, Matt Severance)

Both teams are in desperation mode and will need help in order to reach the postseason, but they need to take care of their own business in this contest first. The Sharks' chances are very slim, and a regulation loss to the Predators will extend their playoff drought to seven seasons. San Jose was defeated 6-3 by Nashville twice over its last 11 games, but the SportsLine Projection Model believes Monday's meeting will be closer as the Sharks cover the puck line in 76% of its simulations. While San Jose has lost three straight (0-2-1), the Predators have won four of six and are just one point behind the Kings for a wild-card berth. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (46-31, +608.5 on his last 77 NHL money line picks) feels Nashville will complete a sweep of the season series and remain in the playoff hunt.

Kings at Kraken

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Kraken ML (+131)

While a 1-8-2 stretch from March 17-April 7 that concluded with six consecutive losses (0-5-1) ended the Kraken's postseason hopes, they've won their last two games and can put a wrench in the Kings' playoff plans on Monday. Los Angeles can clinch a berth with a victory over Seattle and a regulation loss to the Sharks by Nashville, but the Kings haven't fared well against the Kraken this season, going 0-2-1 in their first three meetings. Los Angeles is hot at the moment as it has won four straight contests and earned points in nine of its last 10 outings (6-1-3). But the SportsLine Projection Model sees Seattle spoiling the Kings' potential party for at least one more day as its simulations have the Kraken winning 53% of the time.

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