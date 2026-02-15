The NBA keeps attempting to find a format for its All-Star Game that will be competitive and spark more interest. It's hoping it found one this time around.

A United States vs. World format will be in effect this year when the 2026 NBA All-Star Game takes place Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m. ET at Intuit Arena in Inglewood, Cal. Two teams consisting of American stars and one of international players will compete in a round-robin tournament that features four 12-minute contests.

The USA Stripes team will be led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown, while the USA Stars squad features Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Tyrese Maxey. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the World roster but will not participate due to a calf strain. However, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama are among the players expected to play for the World team.

Sunday's college basketball schedule consists of more than 30 games, including an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup between Davidson (15-9) and Dayton (15-9) at 4 p.m. ET at the University of Dayton Arena. The Wildcats have won three of their last four games, while the Flyers have lost five of six.

Another intriguing contest is a MAAC showdown that has Siena (17-9) visiting McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to take on Marist (16-9) at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, while the Red Foxes aim to avenge last month's 69-50 loss at Siena.

Team World is a +155 favorite to win the NBA All-Star Game tournament in the latest consensus NBA odds. Marist is a 1.5-point favorite against Sienna and Dayton is a 4.5-point favorite against Davidson.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Feb. 15. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

World vs. USA Stars

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Cal. | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: USA Stars +2.5 (-113, Mike Barner)

SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner has been red-hot as he is 40-17 (+2014) on his last 57 NBA picks. Even though the World team is loaded with size, Barner believes USA Stars can combat that with the likes of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Duren. In addition, he feels USA Stars has the edge in speed, and for that reason, he likes the squad to cover the spread.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Siena at Marist

Time: 2 p.m. | Location: Poughkeepsie, N.Y. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Marist -1.5 (-115) | Expert: Marist -125 (Thomas Casale)

The Red Foxes have been superb at home this season, winning 10 of their 12 contests at McCann Arena and nine of the last 10. Each of their home victories were by seven or more points and eight of them were by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see this contest being a blowout, but it does have the Red Foxes covering the spread in 65% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale (30-19, +675 on his last 49 college basketball picks) also believes Marist will emerge victorious as it is the top defensive team in the MAAC.

Davidson at Dayton

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Dayton, Ohio | TV: ESPN2 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 139.5 (-110) | Expert: Davidson +4.5 (-110, Larry Hartstein)

Both teams are averaging more than 74 points per game this season, with the Flyers at 76.1 and the Wildcats at 74.5. Davidson has been an offensive juggernaut of late, scoring at least 79 points in each of its last four contests while eclipsing 82 in the past three. The SportsLine Projection Model feels each club will surpass the 70-point mark in this matchup, and its simulations have the Over hitting 71% of the time. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (8-1, +690 on his last nine college basketball spread picks involving Davidson) likes the Wildcats to cover the spread as the Flyers are 0-6 ATS in their last six outings.