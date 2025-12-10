The Oklahoma City Thunder set a franchise record with 68 victories last season en route to their first NBA championship since 1979, when they were the Seattle SuperSonics. The team is on pace to shatter that mark in 2025-26 as it has won 23 of its first 24 games, including each of its last 15.

Oklahoma City also set the franchise mark with 15 consecutive wins last campaign and matched it on Sunday without reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow), defeating the Utah Jazz 131-101 behind 25-point efforts by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. The Thunder expect to have their top scorer in the lineup Wednesday as they attempt to break that record when they host the Phoenix Suns (14-10) at 7:30 p.m. ET in an NBA Cup quarterfinal game.

Phoenix has lost seven straight meetings with Oklahoma City, with its last victory being a 128-118 setback on Apr. 2, 2023. The clubs squared off for the first time this season on Nov. 28, when the Thunder registered a 123-119 triumph at home.

The only other game on Wednesday's NBA schedule has the San Antonio Spurs (16-7) visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (17-6) at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in another NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup. Both teams are hot, as Los Angeles has won nine of its last 11 games and San Antonio is 8-3 in its past 11.

Four contests are on the NHL slate, including a showdown between a pair of Original Six teams as the Chicago Blackhawks (12-11-6) host the New York Rangers (15-12-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The Rangers have earned points in seven of their last eight contests (5-1-2), while the Blackhawks have lost eight of their past 10 (2-6-2).

Meanwhile, an abundance of college basketball games take place on Wednesday, one of which has Charleston (4-5) visiting South Florida (5-4) at 7 p.m. ET at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla. South Florida improved to 3-0 at home this season with a 74-61 victory against Utah State last Thursday.

The Thunder are 14.5-point favorites against the Suns and the Lakers are 7-point favorites versus the Spurs in the latest consensus NBA odds. Meanwhile, the Rangers are -142 on the money line against the Blackhawks and South Florida is a 14.5-point favorite versus Charleston.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Dec. 10. All times Eastern

NBA best bets, where to watch

Suns at Thunder

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 225.5 (-105) | Expert: Royce O'Neale Over 13.5 points + rebounds (-115, PropBetGuy)

It's difficult to contain Oklahoma City, which ranks second in the NBA in scoring with an average of 123 points per game. Each of the Thunder's last five games have gone Over the projected total for Wednesday's matchup, a streak that began when Oklahoma City and Phoenix combined for 242 points in their meeting less than two weeks ago. That also was the start of a three-game run during which the Suns and their opponents produced at least 233 total points. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the clubs lighting up the scoreboard again as the Over hits in more than 60% of its simulations. SportsLine prop bet expert PropBetGuy thinks Phoenix's Royce O'Neale will be a solid contributor in this showdown since he is averaging 16.2 combined points and rebounds this season and has cleared Wednesday's line in 18 of his 24 games.

Spurs at Lakers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 240.5 (-108) | Expert: Lakers -7 (Bruce Marshall)

Both teams are in the top 10 in scoring this season, as the Spurs rank seventh (119.6 points) and the Lakers are 10th (118.3). Only one of San Antonio's last four games have gone Under the projected total for this matchup. However, three of Los Angeles' past four contests have gone Under 241 points and neither club is allowing more than 116.1 per game this season. Therefore, the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning toward the Under, as its simulations say it hits more than 53% of the time. Even though the Lakers defeated the Spurs by only two points in their first meeting this campaign, SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall (31-15, +1450 on his last 46 NBA against-the-spread picks) likes them to cover on Wednesday, especially with Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (calf) still sidelined and Los Angeles' chances to move closer to a second NBA Cup in three years on the line.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Rangers at Blackhawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Blackhawks +1.5 (-210) | Expert: Under 6.5 (-130, Matt Severance)

The Blackhawks concluded their recent four-game road trip in embarrassing fashion this past weekend, losing 6-0 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and 7-1 to the Anaheim Ducks the following night. However, six of their previous seven defeats were by one goal, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. The Rangers have won only two of their last five contests, and one of the victories came in overtime. With all that considered, the SportsLine Projection Model feels Chicago will at least keep Wednesday's showdown close as the Blackhawks cover the spread in 67% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Matt Severance (25-14-5, +632.5 on his last 44 NHL picks) doesn't think the contest will be a high-scoring one, as Chicago has recorded a total of six goals in its last four outings and New York is 28th in the league with an average of 2.65 per game.

CBB best bets, where to watch

Charleston at South Florida

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 160.5 (-108) | Expert: South Florida -13.5 (Thomas Casale)

Six of the Cougars' nine games this season have gone Under the projected total for Wednesday's matchup, including five of the last six. Meanwhile, the Bulls have combined with their opponents for fewer than 161 points in three of their past four contests. In addition, two of South Florida's three home games this season finished Under this number. The SportsLine Projection Model thinks it will be three of four as its simulations say the Under hits almost 54% of the time. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale believes South Florida will cover the spread as three of Charleston's five losses this season have been by 15 or more points.