The 2025 NBA Finals resume Wednesday as the series shifts to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers drew first blood with a surprising 111-110 road victory on Tyrese Haliburton's jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining, but the Thunder evened things with a dominant 123-107 triumph on Sunday as NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 34 points.

Oklahoma City has suffered only five losses thus far this postseason and answered each setback with a victory. However, the club is just 4-3 on the road, including Game 3 defeats against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference finals.

Meanwhile, Indiana has won six of its eight home games in these playoffs. But both of the setbacks came in Game 3s, as the Pacers lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the New York Knicks in the conference finals.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, June 11:

NBA Finals Game 3: Thunder at Pacers, 8:30 pm. ET (ABC)

SportsLine model pick: Pacers +5.5

SportsLine expert pick: Over 228.5, -110 (Bruce Marshall, 76-51-1, +2009 in last 128 NBA O/U picks)

The Thunder had their six-game home winning streak halted in the series opener but improved to an NBA-best 17-2 following a loss in 2024-25 with an emphatic victory in Game 2. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see them being nearly as dominant in this spot on the road, as it has the Pacers covering the 5.5-point spread in 53% of its projections and predicts a 112-110 win for Oklahoma City.

Marshall, who is 24-12 (+1080) on his last 36 picks on the total involving the Pacers, thinks we'll see Indiana turn it up a notch offensively - especially at home, where they've scored at least 125 points in three of their last four contests. He also believes Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are capable of producing much more than they did in Game 2.

MLB best bets, game to watch on Wednesday

Yankees at Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

SportsLine model pick: Yankees -128

SportsLine expert pick: Royals +1.5, -149 (Matt Severance, 152-78, +2196.25 in last 230 MLB picks)

New York began its six-game road trip with a bang, riding a 16-hit attack to a 10-2 victory at Kansas City on Tuesday. Aaron Judge and Austin Wells both homered as they were two of the six players to record multiple hits for the Yankees, who are 4-0 against the Royals this season.

Clarke Schmidt (2-3, 4.04 ERA), who gets the start for New York on Wednesday, allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings en route to a no-decision against Kansas City in his season debut back in April but is 2-0 lifetime versus the club. The Royals counter with Kris Bubic (5-3, 1.43), who leads the major leagues in ERA and has given up a total of three runs across 39 1/3 frames in his last six starts. The southpaw is 0-2 against the Yankees in his career and settled for a no-decision opposite Schmidt earlier this year.

Severance isn't a huge believer in Bubic but is willing to ride with him and his 1.38 ERA at home. He also believes the Royals will give a much better effort after being embarrassed at Kauffman Stadium in the series opener.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, game to watch on Wednesday

Lynx at Storm, 10 p.m. ET (League Pass)

WNBA analysts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai believe the winner of this matchup could represent the Western Conference in the Commissioner's Cup championship game, as Minnesota owns a 3-0 record in the in-season competition and Seattle is just one game back at 2-1. The Lynx are 9-0 overall this season, with five of the victories coming on the road, so Wetzel and Barzilai aren't putting much stock in the home-court advantage for the Storm.

Looking ahead

NHL Stanley Cup Final Finals Game 4: Oilers at Panthers (8 p.m. ET Thursday)

SportsLine model pick: Under 6.5, +100 (A-grade pick)

SportsLine expert pick: Oilers +128 (Jeff Hochman, 4-3, +368 in last seven NHL picks)

The reigning champion Panthers took a 2-1 series lead on Monday with a dominant 6-1 victory in which they scored half of their goals on the power play. Sam Bennett converted at even strength to increase his league-leading total to 14 tallies and extend his goal-scoring streak to four games. However, as we saw last year in a wild series between these clubs, this outcome doesn't necessarily mean the series is over. Both the SportsLine Projection Model and top NHL expert Jeff Hochman are in agreement that there is value on the Oilers in Game 4. Hochman notes that he expects Edmonton to play with a needed sense of urgency and reduce the foolish errors that led to its downfall in Game 3.