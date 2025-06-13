The Indiana Pacers are one win away from closing in on the precipice of perhaps the biggest NBA Finals upset victory in the sport's modern history. Both the NBA Finals betting odds price listed on your ticket and your subjective perspective will serve as the arsenal to one's argument.

Even so, the historical significance as it pertains to the NBA betting odds is worth noting. The Pacers were given 2025 NBA Finals odds of about +500, give or take depending on your outlet, before their series with the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder (-700). The Pacers were offered at odds of around +6500 or better at most sportsbooks before the NBA playoffs started.

By comparison, the 2004 Detroit Pistons, who currently hold the distinction for biggest NBA Finals underdog to win the title, were given similar odds before their showdown against the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers. However, the grit of Detroit leaders such as Chauncy Billups and Ben Wallace was no match for a stunningly uninspired Lakers club, and the Pistons won the series in five games.

Now, the Pacers and Thunder face a critical Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). If Indiana again prevails on its home court, it will be in on the doorstep of matching Detroit's memorable upset.

The Thunder are 6-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 227.5 in the latest sportsbook odds for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

However, this hardwood showdown is far from the only option on the Friday sports slate, which includes a 15-game MLB card and pair of matchups in the WNBA as well.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Friday, June 13:

NBA best bets, game to watch on Friday

Thunder at Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

SportsLine's top NBA expert Mike Barner (+3659, 232-168-2 last 402 NBA picks) believes the surging Pacers are just the logical ATS side Friday night. He points out that the Thunder are just 4-4 on the road in the playoffs, and none of those wins has been by more than 6 points. The SportsLine Projection model also sees Indiana covering the number at least 56% of the time amid a 10,000-game simulation, giving value to the home underdog.

MLB best bets, game to watch on Friday

Giants at Dodgers, 10:15 p.m. ET (MLBN)

Prop Bet Guy makes a strong case for Webb hitting this Under, noting the Giants starter has a road ERA of 3.95 and has gone Under this mark in five of his seven starts this season. What's more, the Dodgers have a collective .900 OPS against him in their last 210 plate appearances. However, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Giants winning at least 40% of the time, providing slight value against the sportsbook implied odds of 39%. As a side note, Friday's kickoff off a three-game series marks the latest in-season juncture since 1999 in which these NL West rivals have met for the first time.

More MLB best bets

WNBA best bets, game to watch on Friday

Wings at Aces 10 p.m. ET (ION)

WNBA analyst Max Meyer says all signs point toward the slumping Aces continuing their downturn following outright losses in which they were significant favorites. He notes that star A'Ja Wilson is doubtful because of a head injury suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Sparks. Her absence hurts the team's depth and will likely impact what has already been a string of subpar defensive showings. Meyer also notes he wouldn't be surprised if Las Vegas stumbles to a third consecutive outright loss.

Looking ahead

NHL Stanley Cup Final Finals Game 5: Oilers at Panthers (8 p.m. ET Saturday)

Both the SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine NHL expert Jeff Hochman cashed their top-rated plays on the Oilers (+126), though the victory came in the wildest battle yet in this topsy-turvy NHL Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit with four consecutive goals, only to have the Panthers score the equalizer in the final minute. But Leon Draisaitl found the net in overtime for a 5-4 victory and a tied things up at 2-2 for the series. As the Stanley Cup Final shifts back to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 5, the SportsLine Projection Model gives just a slight lean on the Oilers (-123). However, it loves the Over on shots on goal for winger Evander Kane. The model notes Kane has hit the Over on this prop in six of his past 10 games with an average of 2.5 shots, and the SportsLine simulations see him crushing this total again with a projected 2.9 shots in Game 5.