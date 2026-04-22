The early portion of the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs was largely marked by drama-free contests that saw the favored clubs crushing their lesser opponents and covering massive point spreads in the process.

However, this script has done a rapid about-face and created the potential for more compelling first-round theater than most basketball observers anticipated. Heading into Wednesday's playoff double-header, underdogs have now won outright in five consecutive contests.

This unlikely streak includes a 3-0 sweep Tuesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers (+11.5) toppled the Boston Celtics 111-97, the Portland Trail Blazers (+10.5) overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-103 and the Los Angeles Lakers (+5.5) defeated the Houston Rockets 101-94.

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While the 76ers and Trail Blazers each tied their first-round series at 1-1, the Lakers, by virtue of protecting their home court, now have a commanding 2-0 series lead and are -125 betting favorites to win the series after they were priced as +425 underdogs to do so before Game 1.

We'll see if there is any more drama in store Wednesday night amid a pair of No. 8 seeds taking on the top seeds in their respective conferences. The Orlando Magic (+8.5), who beat the Detroit Pistons 112-101 on Sunday in Game 1, square off in Game 2 (7 p.m. ET) in Detroit.

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In the nightcap, the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round matchup. In Game 1 on Sunday, the Thunder cruised to a 119-84 victory over an overmatched and lifeless Phoenix squad, covering the 15.5-point spread in the process.

While most basketball observers expect to witness a similar result, we'll see if the Suns can play with the sense of urgency required to at least make Game 2 a competitive contest. Oklahoma City is a 17.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 216.5 in the latest NBA sportsbook odds for Suns vs. Thunder.

In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at a key MLB showdown and an NHL playoff game. Here are the games to watch for Wednesday, April 22. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Suns at Thunder

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Oklahoma City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Suns +17.5

Oddsmakers have logically anticipated a lack of faith in the Suns from the basketball audience and accordingly bolstered the Game 1 point spread by two full points in Game 2 in an attempt to at least provide a tempting carrot for underdog bettors. The SportsLine Projection Model sees just enough value in the adjusted number to warrant a moderate confidence play on Phoenix.

The model's 10,000-game simulation projects an average final score of 113-110 in favor of the Thunder, with the underdog covering the spread at a notable rate of 61%. While placing your bet, you might want to set $5 aside for a mouthpiece to bite down on if you back the Suns, but the 17.5-point spread is nearly unheard of for the NBA playoffs, and the Suns basically need to just show something resembling a pulse in order to reward their brave backers.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Dodgers at Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m. | Location: San Francisco | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 7.5 runs

The rebuilding Giants slumped to a 3-8 start but have shown recent signs of life behind a streak in which they have won four of five, including a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the defending World Series champion Dodgers in the first of their three-game set. The Dodgers are sizable favorites (-205) in Game 2 behind ace Shohei Otani, who is 1-0 with an ERA 0.50 in three career starts against the Giants. The struggling Tyler Mahle (0-3, 7.23) is set to take the mound for San Francisco.

The SportsLine Projection sees little value on either side of the money line but forecasts a higher-scoring game than the 7.5 total suggests. The model's 10,000-game simulation produced an average final score of 5.3-4.4 in favor of the Dodgers and a combined output of 9.7 runs. This projection sends the total Over 7.5 with ease and, as such, the model is offering a top-rated play on the Over. The model sees the Over hitting a whopping 70% of the time.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Ducks at Oilers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Edmonton | TV: TBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Expert: Oilers -182 (Matt Severance)

The Oilers used a 2-0 third period in Game 1 to prevail 4-3 against the Ducks behind the game-winner from Kasperi Kapanen, his second goal of the game, with 1:54 left in regulation. Now, Edmonton will attempt to build on that victory and take command of the series with a Game 2 victory on its home ice Wednesday.

The thick price suggests the Oilers will do just that, and top SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance (+767 in his last 11 NHL selections) is backing the home favorite. He notes the Oilers statistically dominated Game 1 outside of the second period and prevailed despite getting zero points from Connor McDavid. Severance expects Edmonton to have continued success against Ducks goalie Luka Dostal and come out on top again.