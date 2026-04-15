There's a trite axiom that permeates the sports world about Father Time being undefeated, but this cliché keeps its relevance because the core message is one to which we can all relate.

In the sporting realm, we've all watched our heroes age with varying degrees of grace. But, ultimately, they all reach a point at which they hang up the jersey for a final time.

To witness, the dynastic Golden State Warriors appear to be on their last legs, both literally and figuratively. Only 38-year-old Stephen Curry and 36-year-old Draymond Green remain from the core unit that won four NBA titles from 2015-2022, with numerous key pieces and valuable role players falling by the wayside along the way.

Klay Thompson, who along with Curry formed the iconic "Splash Brothers" backcourt, has spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, and Kevin Durant, the back-to-back MVP of the 2017-18 title-winning clubs, is on his third team since departing the Warriors. Reliable roles players such as Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins, who helped Golden State nab one more title in 2022, have also long since moved on.

Even so, the skeletal remains of the four-ring club still has championship DNA in its system and Steve Kerr, the coach who oversaw all the championship seasons, remains an omnipresent sideline sentinel. His rag-tag lineup, despite missing Curry for nearly half the season due to a knee injury, still managed to stumble into the No. 10 seed in the NBA playoffs despite dropping seven of its final eight regular-season games.

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In what could be a postseason curtain call of sorts for a franchise that appears headed toward a rebuild sooner rather than later, the Warriors (37-45) travel to face the historically erratic Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night for a play-in game. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome.

The No. 9-seeded Clippers overcame a 6-21 start to the season behind a monster season from two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who averaged a career-best 27.9 points at age 34. The team also acquired spark plug guard Darius Garland (18.8 ppg) in a late-season trade that sent veteran James Harden to Cleveland, a deal that appears to have benefited both sides.

The Clippers (40-42) are notorious for their postseason futility. They have won three playoff series in the past 10 years and have suffered three consecutive first-round exits. Even so, an 8-4 finish to the regular season afforded them another opportunity to make a playoff appearance.

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Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest NBA betting odds for Warriors vs. Clippers.

In addition to this NBA matchup, we'll take a look at a key MLB showdown and a late NHL contest. Here are the games to watch for Wednesday, April 15. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Warriors at Clippers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 221.5

Oddsmakers are showing the battle-tested Warriors a modicum of respect by making the Clippers, who have an edge in firepower and depth, just a moderate favorite on their home floor in a postseason game. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees with this assessment, as its 10,000-game simulation finds no edge and sees each club covering the point spread approximately half the time.

However, the model sees this contest featuring more of a defense-oriented script than the total might suggest and is offering a moderate-confidence position on Under 221.5 points. The model projects an average of 216 combined, points resulting in the Under hitting around 60% of the time, a value position compared the sportsbook implied odds of around 52%.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Mets at Dodgers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 8 runs

Although Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch two days ago, he intends to take the mound Wednesday as the World Series champions attempt to finish a three-game sweep of the Mets. Ohtani (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his third start of the season and first in a week after he gave up an unearned run and four hits over six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in a no-decision. The Mets counter with right-hander Clay Holmes (2-1,1.50 ERA), who has allowed just one run over his past two starts.

Even so, the Dodgers are priced as steep favorites at -205, and the SportsLine projection model is passing on a money-line recommendation or either side. However, the model's 10,000-game simulation predicts an average final score of 5.5-4.5 for 10 total runs, suggesting a strong play on Over the posted total. The model has the Over hitting around 63% of the time, a contrast to the implied sportsbook odds of around 52%.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Kraken at Golden Knights

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Kraken +1.5

The Golden Knights (38-26-17) have motivation on their side in their regular-season finale Wednesday night, as a victory would clinch their third Pacific Division title in four years and guarantee home-ice advantage throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Kraken (34-35-11) saw a late-season slide knock them out of playoff contention, but they still visit Las Vegas with the intention of playing spoiler.

The SportsLine Projection Model sees a competitive contest and likes the Kraken +1.5 goals for a price of around -105. The model sees a one-score game nearly 59% of the time, providing plenty of value versus the implied sportsbook odds of 51%