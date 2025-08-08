This football-starved nation was served another appetizer of sorts Thursday night behind a three-game serving of NFL preseason action that followed last week's opening course, the Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

The NFL has another three-pack of preseason goodies lined up Friday night, with the Lions visiting the Atlanta Falcons (7 p.m. ET), the Cleveland Browns traveling to face the Carolina Panthers (7 p.m.) and the Washington Commanders taking on the New England Patriots (7:30 p.m.).

On Thursday, the featured menu item was a glimpse of two of the NFL's biggest stars taking the field for a few drives in the first preseason game, a rarity in today's NFL. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw touchdowns on a pair of first-quarter drives with one of them going to Ja'Marr Chase, who won the NFL receiving triple crown last season.

However, it wasn't enough, as Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee led the Super Bowl champions to four consecutive scoring drives on their way to a 34-27 victory. The other Thursday preseason games saw the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-16, while the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks battled to a 23-23 tie.

Other notable sightings included Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL draft taking three carries for negative-1 yard, while third-round pick Jalen Milroe of Seattle was behind center for the second half and threw for 61 yards on 6-of-10 passes while rushing for 38 yards on three attempts.

Potential storylines Friday night include the Lions looking to bounce back from their five-turnover outing in their 34-7 loss to the Chargers in the aforementioned Hall of Fame Game last week, an up-close look at Cleveland's ugly and bizarre quarterback carousel, while the new-look Patriots take the field for the first time under famed on-field alum Mike Vrabel.

In addition to the three-game NFL preseason card, the sporting landscape Friday also features a 15-game MLB slate, and we'll look ahead to Saturday's UFC card. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the top sportsbooks on Friday, Aug. 8. All times Eastern.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: NFL Network

SportsLine picks -- Lions -3.5 (R.J. White)

SportsLine's top-rated NFL spread expert, R.J. White (71-51-2, +1494 on Detroit picks), says he expects the Lions to give an inspired performance following their embarrassing showing on an isolated national stage last week. He reasons this shouldn't be too difficult against an Atlanta defense that ranked among the worst in the NFL last year. What's more, the Falcons should have a relatively tame disposition as they take the field for the first time this season.

MLB best bets today, where to watch

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: San Diego | TV: MLB Extra Innings

SportsLine picks -- Model pick: Red Sox ML +141 | Expert: Padres -1, -139 (Matt Severance)

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on the underdog Red Sox. Its 10,000-game simulation projects Boston winning outright at least 43% of the time, a value position versus the implied sportsbook odds of around 41%. The model also loves the over 0.5 total bases prop for Boston slugger Wilyer Abreu at a price of -149.

However, SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance (5-1, +3.05 last six Boston picks) likes the pitching advantage he sees the Padres behind former Boston starter Nick Pivetta (11-3, 2.76 ERA), whom he calls one of the top free-agent bargains of last offseason. Red Sox starter Walker Buehler is 3-4 with a 7.44 ERA in nine road starts this season.

WNBA best bets today, where to watch

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: ION

SportsLine pick -- | Expert: Sabrina Ionescu Under 5.5 assists (Max Meyer)

There are three WNBA contests on Friday, including the reigning champion New York Liberty facing off with the Dallas Wings and No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. New York enters Friday 19-10, good for first place in the Eastern Conference. And while Bueckers is adjusting to the WNBA, her team has the worst mark in the Western Conference at 8-22. WNBA expert Max Meyer has targeted New York guard Sabrina Ionescu as part of his best bets for Friday, as he thinks she'll go Under 5.5 assists due in large part to the absence of Breanna Stewart.

Looking ahead: UFC Fight Night

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday | Location: Las Vegas | TV: ESPN and ESPN+

SportsLine expert picks -- MMA analyst Daniel Vithlani's top plays for UFC Fight Night

Surging middleweight prospects meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night as Anthony Hernandez takes on Roman Dolidze in the main event.

The No. 10-ranked Hernandez, who has won seven consecutive fights following a 1-2 start to his UFC career, is a relentless wrestler and grappler who tests both the takedown defense and sheer will of his opponents. The rugged Dolidze, a relentless striker with a nonstop pace, has won three straight fights to ascend to No. 9 in the middleweight rankings.

Hernandez is a hefty -350 betting favorite (risk $350 to win $100), but SportsLine MMA analyst Daniel Vithlani believes the price is merited. He sees an action-packed bout in which Hernandez eventually wears down Dolidze (+280) on his way to a decision victory.

