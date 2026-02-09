Today's top games to watch, best bets, odds: No. 1 Arizona at No. 9 Kansas, Thunder at Lakers and more
Find best bets and props for the biggest games in sports on Monday from the SportsLine Projection Model and top CBS Sports experts
There's no time for a Super Bowl hangover, sports fans. Because Monday night features a must-see college basketball showdown.
The No. 1 college basketball team in the country meets the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft when the Arizona Wildcats face Darryn Peterson and the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. Behind suffocating defense and prolific rebounding, the Wildcats (23-0, 13-0 in Big 12) have been ranked No. 1 since Dec. 8. With a win on Monday they would set the conference record for the best start to a season, which they currently share with the 2019-20 Baylor team.
Meanwhile, Peterson has been a shot-making savant, leading the Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2) in scoring during conference play (21.2 points per game) despite playing just 28 minutes a game. But he is coming off his lowest-scoring game of the season, a 14-point effort in a 71-59 win over Utah.
The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks on Monday.
While Arizona vs. Kansas is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes 10 NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Feb. 9. All times Eastern.
College basketball best bets, where to watch
N.C. State at No. 24 Louisville
Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Louisville, Ky. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
SportsLine picks -- Model: Louisville -6.5 | Expert: NC State -6.5 (Chip Patterson)
The N.C. State Wolfpack (18-6, 9-2 in ACC play) have been road warriors this season, going 6-0 away from home during conference play. That includes road victories over Clemson and SMU, two teams that are projected to make the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, "The Cards are 3-7 against the spread since Jan. 1 and rely heavily on the 3-point shot for their offense, even though the team is shooting just 32.8% from behind the arc in conference play," Patterson says. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. The Model says that there's a 52.0% chance that Louisville covers and assigns a C grade to Cardinals -6.5.
No. 1 Arizona at No. 9 Kansas
Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Lawrence, Kan. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
SportsLine picks -- Model: Arizona -1.5 | Expert: Kansas +136 (Matt Severance)
In an era in which the 3-point shot has never been more popular, the Wildcats are thumpers in the paint. They attempt just 14.0 3-pointers; only seven teams in the country average fewer. That could haunt Arizona eventually, but so far the formula has been working. The team is coming off a 37-point victory against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Wildcats have a 51.0% chance to cover and gives a C grade to Arizona -1.5. But Severance disagrees. He notes that the Jayhawks are 39-0 at Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN's Big Monday under coach Bill Self. "[This is] only the fifth time in the past 30 years that Kansas is a home dog," he says.
NBA best bets, where to watch
Bucks at Magic
Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Orlando | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
SportsLine picks -- Model: Bucks +375
Who needs Giannis Antetokounmpo anyway? I kid, of course, but the Milwaukee Bucks (21-29) have won three in a row without the Greek Freak, who remains sidelined with a calf strain. They are only one game behind the Hornets in the loss column for the fourth and final spot in the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. What has been the difference over the last three games? Milwaukee has shot 44.5% on 3-pointers. That far exceeds the team's 39.2% over the entire season. On Monday, the Bucks play the first game of a baseball-type series against the Magic (27-24). The SportsLine Projection Model says Milwaukee has a 35.0% chance to win and assigns a B grade to the Bucks money line (+375).
Thunder at Lakers
Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers +6.5
Like the Bucks, the Lakers are on a three-game winning streak, having beaten the Nets, 76ers and the Steph Curry-less Warriors. Los Angeles has also has won eight of its last 11 games. Defense, which has been the Lakers' issue for much of the season, has been a bright spot during the recent stretch. Los Angeles is giving up just 111.3 points per 100 possessions over the last 11 games, which is a significant improvement over the team's season average of 116.5. On Monday, the Lakers will face a Thunder team that has lost five of its last eight and again will be without reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 65.0% chance to cover and gives a B grade to Lakers +6.5.