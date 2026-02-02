After the Kansas Jayhawks' 90-82 win over AJ Dybantsa and then-No. 13 BYU on Saturday, college basketball analysts and hoops Twitter had one, unified take: If Darryn Peterson stays in the lineup, the Jayhawks are national title contenders.

That, however, is one big if. Peterson, who is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall pick in a potentially loaded NBA Draft, has been in and out of the lineup for much of the season, sometimes strangely, with various ailments. He scored 18 points in 20 minutes on Saturday against the Cougars but did not play the final 16 minutes with what coach Bill Self later described as cramps.

On Monday, Kansas (16-5, 6-2 in Big 12) and presumably Peterson will look to win their third straight game against a ranked opponent when they take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2) are coming off an 88-80 loss at UCF, which ended a five-game winning streak. JT Toppin has been a double-double dandy for Texas Tech, averaging 22.4 points (seventh in the country) and 10.9 rebounds (sixth) per game this season.

The Red Raiders are 4.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks on Monday.

While Texas Tech vs. Kansas is the marquee attraction on Monday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that includes four NBA games and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Monday, Feb. 2. All times Eastern.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Syracuse at No. 16 North Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Chapel Hill, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: North Carolina -11.5 | Expert: North Carolina -10.5 (Larry Hartstein)

What in the name of Howard Triche is wrong with the Syracuse Orange? Syracuse (13-9, 4-5 in ACC) had lost four in a row before an 86-72 win over woeful Notre Dame at home on Saturday. The Orange's last two road games were a 20-point loss to NC State and an overtime defeat at Boston College. That won't cut it in Chapel Hill on Monday night against a North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 5-3) team that, during conference play, leads the ACC in scoring (85.5 points per game) and assists (17.3 per game). "[The Tar Heels] just blew out Georgia Tech despite shooting 8-of-31 from deep," Hartstein says. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times, agrees. It says that North Carolina has a 54% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to Tar Heels -11.5.

No. 11 Kansas at No. 13 Texas Tech

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Lubbock, Texas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas Tech -4.5

Led by Toppin, the Red Raiders own the 10th most efficient offense in the country, scoring 125.8 points per 100 possessions, according to KenPom. They also have been difficult to beat at United Supermarkets Arena this season. Texas Tech is a perfect 11-0 at home, which includes victories over then-No. 6 Houston and then-No. 11 BYU. Coach Grant McCasland's squad also is the only team to have beaten Duke this season, having done so at Madison Square Garden in December. Monday's game will be Kansas' toughest road test of the season by far. The Jayhawks have played only one true road game against a ranked team and lost, 87-74, at then-No. 25 North Carolina in November. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 51% chance the Red Raiders cover and gives a "C" grade to Texas Tech -4.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Timberwolves at Grizzlies

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Timberwolves -6.5

The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-13 since late December, have lost six consecutive games and have crashed to 12th in the Western Conference. Ja Morant has missed 11 of the last 13 games, and reports say he could still be shipped out before the trade deadline. Is Memphis already on the journey to Tankville? On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-19) got 33 points from Anthony Edwards in a 131-114 blowout win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. The victory was Minnesota's fourth in a row. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Timberwolves have a 62% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Minnesota -6.5.

76ers at Clippers

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers -2 | Expert: Kelly Oubre Jr. Over 12.5 total points -128 (Mike Barner)

The bad news for Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer: He lost $14 billion on Thursday when Microsoft's stock plummeted. The good news: His Clippers are 17-4 over their last 21 games to climb back in the Western Conference playoff race. That certainly won't offset $14 billion in losses, but it's ... something. L.A. is coming off a 117-93 victory over the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday despite playing without James Harden. On Monday, the Clippers will face a Philadelphia 76ers team that will be without suspended star Paul George, who apparently didn't heed Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" advice. With George out, Barner likes Kelly Oubre Jr. to get more scoring opportunities. "A key stat for this game is that Oubre Jr. is shooting 36.9% from behind the arc," he says. "The Clippers allow the sixth-highest 3-point shooting percentage in the league, so Oubre Jr. could be a matchup problem for them." The SportsLine Projection Model says Los Angeles has a 67% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Clippers -2.