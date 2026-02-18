The BYU Cougars haven't fared well against ranked opponents this season, losing five of six meetings -- including one with Arizona last month. The Wildcats improved to 5-0 vs. Top 25 teams with that victory but have lost their last two such contests.

The Big 12 Conference rivals square off as ranked opponents again Wednesday as No. 23 BYU (19-6) visits McKale Center in Tucson to take on No. 4 Arizona (23-2) at 9 p.m. ET. While ranked first in the nation, the Wildcats withstood a late comeback attempt on Jan. 26 to defeat the then-No. 13 Cougars 86-83 on the road.

Freshman Brayden Burries led all players with a season-high 29 points for Arizona, which has lost its last two game -- both against ranked teams. The Wildcats dropped an 82-78 decision to then-No. 9 Kansas on Feb. 9 and were edged 78-75 in overtime five days later by Texas Tech, which was 16th in the country at the time.

Four of BYU's last five defeats were to ranked opponents, including a 77-66 setback against then No. 8 Houston on Feb. 7. That extended the Cougars' overall losing streak to four games, but they have righted the ship with back-to-back triumphs, against Baylor and Colorado.

There are plenty of other contests on the college basketball schedule to keep fans satisfied until the NBA returns from its All-Star break on Thursday, including an SEC matchup between No. 20 Arkansas (19-6) and 25th-ranked Alabama (18-7) at 7 p.m. ET at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide enter with a four-game winning streak, while the Razorbacks have won three straight and six of their last seven.

Arizona is a 12.5-point favorite against BYU in the latest consensus college basketball odds, while Alabama is a 4.5-point favorite versus Arkansas.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Wednesday, Feb. 18. All times Eastern

CBB best bets, where to watch

No. 20 Arkansas at No. 25 Alabama

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Alabama -4.5 (-113) | Expert: Arkansas +4.5 (-110, Chip Patterson)

The Crimson Tide have lost their last four games against ranked opponents, while the Razorbacks have won two of their last three such contests. However, Arkansas is just 4-3 on the road this season, and the last two setbacks were by double digits. Alabama has won three straight on its own court, where it posted a 14-point victory over South Carolina last Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model believes the winning streak will continue with a comfortable triumph as the Crimson Tide cover the spread in 68% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Chip Patterson (7-4, +257 on his last 11 college basketball picks) disagrees, as he thinks its advantage inside and ability to limit second-chance opportunities will allow Arkansas to cover.

No. 23 BYU at No. 4 Arizona

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Tucson, Ariz. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: BYU +12.5 (-109) | Expert: Arizona -6.5 First Half (-120, Thomas Casale)

Only one of the Cougars' six defeats this season was by more than 11 points, and their setback against the Wildcats last month was by just three. AJ Dybantsa leads the nation in scoring with a 24.4-point average and recorded 24 in the loss to Arizona. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Dybantsa and the Cougars keeping it close against the Wildcats again, as its simulations have them covering the spread 63% of the time. Arizona owned a 13-point lead at halftime in the first meeting between these schools, and SportsLine expert Thomas Casale expects the Wildcats to get off to a strong start on their own court and enter the break with an advantage of more than six points.

No. 17 St. John's at Marquette

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Milwaukee, Wisc. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 157.5 (-110) | Expert: St. John's -9.5 (-110, Jeff Hochman)

The Red Storm are fifth in the Big East defensively, as they've allowed an average of 72.1 points this season. Only one of their last four opponents has recorded more than 72. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were limited to 59 and 57 points in their only meetings with ranked opponents this campaign and scored just 68 in a loss at St. John's last month. The Red Storm put up 92 in that contest, but the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think this will be a high-scoring affair, as the Under hits in 67% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman (+290 on his last three against-the-spread picks involving Marquette) thinks St. John's will use its vastly superior rebounding skills to cover the spread.

No. 8 Kansas at Oklahoma State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Stillwater, Okla. | TV: Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Kansas -6.5 (-110) | Expert: Under 156.5 (-110, Mike McClure)

The Jayhawks had their nine-game winning streak halted in embarrassing fashion last Saturday as they matched a season low with 56 points against then-No. 5 Iowa State. They'll be looking to take out their frustrations on the Cowboys, who have lost three in a row and allowed at least 84 points in four straight outings. Two of Oklahoma State's setbacks during its skid were by at least nine points, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees a comfortable victory for the Jayhawks on Wednesday as its simulations have them covering the spread 54% of the time. SportsLine expert Mike McClure doesn't believe a shootout will take place between these Big 12 rivals, as the Cowboys' offense isn't in the top 60 in the country and the Jayhawks are a strong defensive team.