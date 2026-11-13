If a college football team goes undefeated in Los Angeles, does it resonate?

So far the answer is no. Even though the UCLA Bruins are 9-0, sitting at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and off to the program's best start since 1998, they are still having trouble getting traction in the City of Angels. UCLA is averaging just 31,461 fans per game. That is the second fewest in the Big Ten and better than only Northwestern, which didn't play its first game at new Ryan Field until the third home game of the season. In terms of percentage of capacity, the Bruins fill just 57.96% of their stadium, which is the worst in the conference and 118th in the nation.

Fans or no fans, UCLA's magical season resumes at the Rose Bowl on Friday night when the team hosts red-hot Illinois in a key Big Ten matchup. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

After losing back-to-back games to Ohio State and Purdue, the Illini (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) have rolled off four wins in a row. To keep their big Ten and CFP hopes alive, they need to win their last three games -- over UCLA, Iowa and Northwester -- and get some tiebreaker magic.

The Bruins are 10-point favorites over the Illini in the latest college football betting odds.

While UCLA vs. Illinois is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule and nine NBA games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Nov. 13. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

College football best bets, where to watch

Florida State at Pitt

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pitt -3.5 | Expert: Pitt -162 (Matt Severance)

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 in ACC) ended a three-game skid last week in Rick Stockstill's first game as interim coach, beating Boston College 31-24. But Pitt (6-3, 3-3) offers a much stiffer test than the Eagles did. The Panthers, who are coming off a bye week, also are fresh after beating Georgia Tech 34-11 two weeks ago. "Tough ask for FSU, which lost its starting center to injury against the Eagles, on a short-week Friday, going back to the Northeast on what will be a cold night in Pittsburgh in the Panthers' home finale," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, agrees. It says Pitt has a 55% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Panthers -3.5.

Illinois at No. 4 UCLA

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Pasadena, Calif. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Illinois +313

How have the Illini turned around their season? Defense. After allowing 26.0 points per game over the first five games, Illinois has given up just 19.3 over the four-game winning streak. That number drops to 13.3 over the team's last three games. Meanwhile, the two times UCLA was held to fewer than 27 points this season were the Bruins' closest games: a 17-15 win at Oregon and a 17-7 victory against Wisconsin. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Illini have a 31% chance to win and gives a 'B' grade to the Illinois money line (+313).

No. 14 Houston at Colorado

Time: 10:15 p.m. | Location: Boulder, Colo. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 51.5

Points could be on the menu tonight in Boulder. Coach Prime's Buffaloes have been a moveable object all season, giving up 28.3 points per game, which ranks 101st in the country and 13th in the Big 12. That does not bode well for Colorado on Friday against high-powered Houston, which averages 35.4 points per game (22nd in the FBS). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.7% chance the teams combine for 52 points or more and assigns a 'B' grade to Over 51.5.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Pacers

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Indianapolis | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 219.5

The defending champs' rather meh 6-5 start has masked the fact that the offense hasn't been terrible so far this season. The Knicks rank 10th in the NBA in offensive efficiency (115.7 points per 100 possessions). Since their 0-3 start to the season, they are third in the league, at 120.6. History also points to the Over. In the last eight meetings between New York and Indiana, the teams have combined to score 220 points or more seven times. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 63.6% chance the teams combine for 220 points or more and gives a 'B' grade to Over 219.5.

Warriors at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Golden State +481

The Warriors' Steph Curry is out at least two weeks after suffering an oblique injury in Wednesday's loss to Houston. The good news for Golden State is that the team now has someone who can carry the offensive load with Curry out: rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg. The 6-foot-9 forward from Michigan is averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the 3-point arc. He has emerged as the +115 favorite in Rookie of the Year futures at DraftKings. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Warriors have a 28% chance to upset San Antonio and assigns a 'B' grade to the Golden State money line (+481).

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