The New York Knicks haven't won a NBA title since 1973, but on Tuesday there will be two teams playing in Madison Square Garden that have combined to lift a championship trophy three times in the last three years.

The Connecticut Huskies, who won the national championship in 2023 and '24, and the Florida Gators, who took home the title last season, are set to collide in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic in the World's Most Famous Arena. The Huskies (8-1), who are ranked No. 5 in the country, already have three wins over ranked teams this season (BYU, Illinois and Kansas) despite missing key contributors because of injury.

Meanwhile, the 18th-ranked Gators (5-3) are still in the early stages of integrating their transfer backcourt of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee and already have lost three times this season. However, they are coming off arguably their best performance of the season, a hard-fought 67-66 loss at No. 4 Duke.

UConn is a 4.5-point favorite over Florida on Tuesday night.

While Huskies-Gators is arguably the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes a two-game NBA Cup slate and a full college basketball schedule. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Dec. 9. All times Eastern.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Villanova at No. 2 Michigan

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: Ann Arbor, Mich. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Villanova +17.5 | Expert: Michigan -17.5 (Larry Hartstein)

The Michigan Wolverines (8-0) have been a juggernaut this season. Ranked No. 1 by the coaches and No. 2 by the media, Michigan sits in the top 10 in the country in several key categories, including second in assists per game (21.0) and field goal percentage defense (34.6%) and fifth in rebound margin (12.8) and field goal percentage (52.8%). The Wolverines have blown out their only two ranked opponents this season, No. 21 Auburn (102-72) and No. 12 Gonzaga (101-61). On Tuesday, they will host a Villanova Wildcats team that has won seven in a row since dropping its season opener to No. 8 BYU.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, says the Wildcats have a 67.0% chance to cover and assigns a rare 'A' grade to Villanova +17.5. However, SportsLine's Larry Hartstein disagrees and notes that Michigan has a significant edge on the perimeter.

Clemson at No. 10 BYU

Time: 6:30 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clemson +6.5

In the first game of the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader, the BYU Cougars will look to stretch their winning streak to five when they square off against the Clemson Tigers. While BYU's AJ Dybantsa is in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft, the Cougars (7-1) offer more than just Dybantsa. Richie Saunders (18.9 points per game and 42.6% on 3-pointers) and Robert Wright III (16.9 points and 6.3 assists per game) help give BYU one of the best triumvirates in the nation. On Tuesday, the Cougars will take on a Tigers team that is coming off a valiant effort in a 90-84 loss at No. 12 Alabama. The SportsLine Projection Model says Clemson has a 67.0% chance to cover and gives a 'B' grade to Tigers +6.5.

No. 18 Florida at No. 5 Connecticut

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: UConn -4.5

Less than nine months ago, these teams met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the ninth-seeded Huskies gave top-seeded Florida all it could handle before Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. took over late in the second half in a 77-75 Florida win. Clayton is now gone, and the Gators' new backcourt of Fland and Lee is still a work in progress. Florida ranks 348th in the country (out of 361) in 3-point percentage (27.4%) and 311th in turnovers per game (14.4). Meanwhile, UConn may be getting a big piece back. Center Tarris Reed Jr. (20.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game), who has missed four of the last five games with an ankle injury, has practiced the last two days and is a game-time decision to play on Tuesday, according to coach Dan Hurley. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Huskies have a 55.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to UConn -4.5.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Heat at Magic

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Orlando | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Magic -1.5 | Expert: Wendell Carter Jr. Under 13.5 total points + assists -122 (Prop Bet Guy)

A trip to Las Vegas and a berth in the semifinals of the NBA Cup will be on the line when the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat face off at the Kia Center. The Magic (14-10) already have beaten the Heat (14-10) twice this season, but on Tuesday, Orlando will be without star forward Franz Wagner, who suffered a high ankle sprain on Sunday. He leads the team in scoring (22.7 points per game) while shooting 49.0% from the field. However, the Magic will have Paolo Banchero, who returned recently from a groin injury.

The SportsLine Projection Model says Orlando has a 51.0% chance to cover and gives a 'C' grade Magic -1.5. Meanwhile, Prop Bet Guy notes that Wendell Carter Jr. has remained Under 13.5 total points + assists in 15 of 23 games this season. "The Heat allow the eighth-fewest points plus assists to opposing centers, despite playing at a high pace this season," he says.

Knicks at Raptors

Time: 8:30 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Raptors +5

In the other NBA Cup Eastern Conference quarterfinal, the New York Knicks (16-7) will visit the Toronto Raptors (15-10) with a spot in the semifinals at stake. New York has won the last nine meetings against Toronto; the Raptors haven't beaten the Knicks since January 2023. Toronto also has lost five of its last six games, all without the injured RJ Barrett. Since Barrett went down to injury, the Raptors rank last in the league in offensive rating (107.0). However, the Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for the game after sitting out Sunday with a calf injury, and New York is just 3-6 on the road this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says Toronto has a 52.0% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Raptors +5.