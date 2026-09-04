Many are bullish on the Buckeyes. Some dig the Ducks. And a few are high on the Horns. But are people sleeping on the Canes to win the national championship?

To be fair, Miami does have to replace four starters on the offensive line as well as pass-rushers men Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. But the Hurricanes return one of the best receivers in the country in Malachi Toney and a downhill running game led by Mark Fletcher Jr. from a team that reached the CFP National Championship game. And in the offseason, the team added quarterback Darian Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns at Duke—Duke!—as well as his top receiving target in Durham, Cooper Barkate.

But perhaps the best argument for Miami to win it all is a schedule that's softer than warm baked bread. The team is set to face only one team ranked in the preseason Top 25: Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

The Hurricanes, who are +1000 at DraftKings to win the national title (behind Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Indiana), kick off their season on Friday with a West Coast road trip at Stanford (1-0). Miami is a 23.5-point favorite.

While Hurricanes vs. Cardinal is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that includes a partial college football schedule and a full MLB slate. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Sept. 4. All times Eastern.

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College football best bets, where to watch

UTEP at No. 10 Oklahoma

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Norman, Okla. | TV: SEC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: UTEP +41.5 | Expert: Under 52 -114 (David Bearman)

Sooners coach Brent Venables ascended through the ranks because of his defensive acumen, and last season his defense ranked sixth in the country in yards per game (272.5) and seventh in points per game (15.5). Thanks to that defense, just two of the team's 13 games last season went Over 51.5. Meanwhile, "UTEP, which played one game that hit the 50s last year, lost many players to the transfer portal, many from an offense that was 99th in scoring at 23.3 points per game and 114th in total offense," Bearman told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says that there's 79% chance the Miners cover and assigns a "B" grade to UTEP +41.5.

No. 7 Miami at Stanford

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Stanford, Calif. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Stanford +23.5 | Expert: Miami -24.5 (Emory Hunt)

Last week, the Cardinal blew a 16-point, fourth quarter lead and then rallied with two late touchdowns to clip Hawaii 37-27 in Tavita Pritchard's debut as coach. But Miami is no Hawaii. And Stanford has struggled immensely against ranked teams recently. Since October 2021, the Cardinal are 1-18 against ranked teams, with an average margin of 27.4 points. That includes a 35-point loss to the Hurricanes last season in which Miami outgained Stanford 404-144. "There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect [the Hurricanes] to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game," Hunt told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says the Cardinal have a 53% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Stanford +23.5.

Fresno State at No. 14 USC

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Fresno State +21.5 | Expert: Fresno State +23 (Emory Hunt)

While the Trojans starters shined against San Jose State last week, the backups allowed three fourth quarter touchdowns in a 42-26 win. Hunt notes Fresno State is much tougher in the trenches on both sides of the ball than San Jose State. "The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to bring their A-game in a non-conference matchup like this one," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Fresno State has a 54% chance to cover and assigns a "B" grade to Bulldogs +21.5. Fresno State is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games as a 20-point underdog.

MLB best bets, where to watch

Braves at Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. | Location: Philadelphia | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Braves -1.5 (+173)

Two aces—the Braves' Chris Sale (13-9, 2.06 ERA) and the Phillies' Cristopher Sánchez (16-4, 2.52)—square off as Atlanta and Philadelphia begin a crucial four-game series at Citizens Bank Park. With 22 games remaining in the regular season, the Braves (83-57) lead the Phillies (79-61) by four games in the NL East standings. A Philadelphia sweep would bring the Phillies into a tie atop the division. Sale is coming off his best performance of the season; a five-hit shutout while striking out 11 and walking none against the Dodgers. He also is 2-0 against Philadelphia this year, and Atlanta is 5-1 against the Phillies this season. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Braves have a 71% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Atlanta -1.5 on the run line.

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Looking ahead

College football: Clemson at No. 11 LSU

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday | Location: Baton Rouge, La. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: LSU -10 | Expert: LSU -10 (Tom Fornelli)

If LSU's season is as wild as its offseason, then Abita will need to brew many more gallons of Purple Haze. The Lane Kiffin era begins with tons of new faces on the sideline. The team brought in the No. 1 ranked incoming transfer portal class, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt. On Saturday, LSU will face a Clemson team that will have four new offensive line starters blocking for a new starting quarterback, Christopher Vizzina. "I've been adamant that Clemson's glory days are behind it, and this might be the worst roster (talent wise) [Dabo Swinney has] had in a decade," Fornelli told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says LSU has a 55% chance to cover and assigns a "C" grade to LSU -10.