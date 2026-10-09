With the Fightin' Cody Campbells of Texas Tech not dominating opponents as last year's team did, the Big 12 title race has become much more interesting.

And one of the major contenders to knock Tech off the pedestal is BYU. The Cougars, who lost to Tech in the conference championship game last season, are 4-0 (2-0 Big 12) and ranked No. 8 in the country. But they have not played a ranked team yet, and their opponents have combined to go 8-13 this season. BYU can take another step toward a repeat appearance in the conference title game on Thursday night when the Cougars host Iowa State (3-2, 1-1).

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The game will test BYU's maturity. Running back LJ Martin, who led the Big 12 in rushing last season, is out four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. Also—and no one in Provo needs to be reminded of this—the Cougars may be tempted to look ahead to next week when they host No. 3 Notre Dame in one of the biggest games in recent program history.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones are coming off a wild 45-42 win over West Virginia. Running back Aiden Flora rushed for 212 yards and accounted for five touchdowns en route to earning AP National Player of the Week honors.

BYU is a 10.5-point favorite over Iowa State in the latest college football betting odds.

While Cougars vs. Cyclones is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule and four NHL games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Oct. 9. All times Eastern.

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College football best bets, where to watch

Florida State at Louisville

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Louisville, Ky. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 59.5 | Expert: Florida State +6 (Thomas Casale)

What in the world got into the Seminoles last week? After a 2-2 start that turned up the heat on coach Mike Norvell's seat, Florida State whipped Virginia, 38-7, while rushing for 281 yards and playing well in every facet. On Friday, the Seminoles will face a Cardinals rush defense that has been gashed this season, allowing 156.2 yards per game (92nd in the country). Casale notes Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is dealing with an injury that has limited him as a runner. "This is more of a Louisville fade right now," Casale told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says there's a 62.1% chance the teams combine for 59 points or fewer and assigns a strong "A" grade to Under 59.5.

No. 20 Iowa at Washington

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Seattle | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Iowa +125 | Expert: Washington -137 (Matt Severance)

According to multiple reports on Friday, quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski will start for the Hawkeyes in place of regular starter Hank Brown, who has a sprained throwing shoulder. Hecklinski, a junior, has never started a college game. Brown's absence doesn't bode well for a Hawkeyes offense that is averaging just 16.7 points per game against Power 4 foes. "It should be a typical Iowa game; if the opponent scores 20, it's over," Severance told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model disagrees. It says Iowa has a 52% chance to win and gives a strong "A" grade to Hawkeyes money line (+125).

Washington State at Utah State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Logan, Utah | TV: CW | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Washington State +5.5

The Aggies (1-4) have been offensively challenged this season. Under new coordinator Robert Anae, they are averaging just 14.0 points per game, which ranks 136th out of 138 teams. And a tough schedule that has featured three ranked foes (Washington, Utah and Boise State) can't entirely be blamed for the lack of points; Utah State managed just 17 points at home against Idaho State. The SportsLine Projection Model says Washington State has a 60% chance to cover the spread and assigns a "B" grade to Cougars +5.5.

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Wyoming at San Jose State

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: San Jose, Calif. | TV: CW | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Wyoming +4.5

Here's the Cowboys' formula to keep this game close: Run the ball behind Markell Holman (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) and Samuel Harris (4.9) to control the clock. Wyoming ranks 121st in the country in pace (30.3 seconds per play), which should shorten the game. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Cowboys have a 64% chance to cover and gives a "B" grade to Wyoming +4.5.

Iowa State at No. 8 BYU

Time: 10:15 p.m. | Location: Provo, Utah | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 46.5 | Expert: Iowa St. +10.5 (Mike Tierney)

The Cougars are coming off a 17-10 victory at TCU in which they passed for just 62 yards. That's not a typo. Continuing to win like that will be difficult to sustain, especially with Martin out. Also, Tierney notes next week's Notre Dame showdown does BYU no favors. "The Cougars will be challenged to focus on [Friday's] foe," he told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says that there's a 63.2% chance the teams combine for 47 points or more and assigns a strong "A" grade to Over 46.5.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Kraken at Red Wings

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Kraken +119 | Expert: Under 6.5 -130 (Matt Severance)

Detroit has sputtered mightily on offense this season. Through three games, the Red Wings are averaging 2.33 goals per game; just six teams are averaging fewer. In addition, Severance believes both No. 1 goalies—Joey Daccord for Seattle and John Gibson for the Red Wings—will play tonight. But he warns, "In the NHL, always wait for goalie confirmation," he told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model says the Kraken have a 47% chance to win and gives a "C" grade to Seattle money line (+119).