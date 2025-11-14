The Oregon Ducks have a chance to improve their College Football Playoff profile Friday when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a national showcase game. Kickoff from Autzen Stadium is set for 9 p.m. in the Big Ten Showdown.

Oregon currently sits at No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings (No. 7 in the AP poll) and could make up ground with an impressive performance combined with the potential stumble of teams in front of them. For instance, No. 3-ranked Georgia could be in for a challenge against an improving No. 10-ranked Texas club.

The Ducks have won three straight since their 27-20 home loss to Indiana, which vaulted the Hoosiers into the No. 2 spot in the rankings. They are coming off an unspectacular but gritty 18-16 road win over a gritty Iowa team despite missing several key offensive players to injury.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq missed last week's game and both are reportedly questionable for Friday's contest.

Minnesota (6-3) has been erratic but has still managed to become bowl eligible with three games to spare. A month ago, the Gophers had their best performance of the season in a 24-6 home win over Nebraska as a touchdown underdog, followed by a 41-3 bludgeoning at the hands of Iowa the following week. In fact, all three of their losses have come by double figures.

Another lopsided defeat for the Gophers is indicated in the college football odds, as the Ducks are favored by 25.5 points with an over/under of 44.5 points. However, Minnesota's solid defense that allows 21.6 points per game likely represents its best chance of making it a competitive contest.

In addition to the CFB contest, we'll preview NBA and NHL matchups. The following is a snapshot of what to watch for Friday, Nov. 14. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Minnesota at Oregon

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Eugene, Ore. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 44.5 points

The SportsLine Projection Model offers a slight lean to the underdog Golden Gophers against the spread, with its projected final score of 38-17 indicating a cover rate of about 59% for the Gophers. However, its 10,000-game simulation forecasts much more offense than the posted total suggests, as it sees the Over hitting nearly 70% of the time. The projected 38 from Oregon would be right about their season average, but the 17 for the Gophers is about a touchdown above expectation, per the sportsbooks implied odds. This outlier forecast on Minnesota is the catalyst for the model's A-rated selection on the Over.

More CFB best bets

NHL best bets today, where to watch

Islanders at Mammoth

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Expert: Mammoth -1, -134 (Matt Severance)

SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance (+433 on Utah picks) notes that the Mammoth have been a value-heavy team for bettors this season, and he's backing them against the Islanders and backup goalie David Rittich on Friday. He notes Rittich has one road start this season, and he gave up six goals at Carolina in that outing. The Islanders have won three straight, but Severance expects a letdown performance from the road-weary club against the Mammoth, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 home win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The analyst is willing to lay a goal with the favorite in exchange for the moderate price.

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Warriors at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: Prime Video | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 235.5 points

The SportsLine Projection has been high on Overs in Warriors games of late, and recent recent results suggest it is on to something. The Warriors have seen the Over hit in four of their past six contests, including in their 125-120 win over the Spurs (total of 232.5) on Wednesday in the first of this back-back-back road set. The model offered a top-rated pick on the Over in that contest and is going back to the well for another such A-rated release Friday.

The model's 10,000-game simulation offers an average final score of 120-118 in favor of the Spurs, suggesting a slight lean on Golden State with the points but an outcome that sends the total Over about 55% of the time.