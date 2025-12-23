Here are two mind-blowing facts: Denver Nuggets big man and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is on pace to become the first player in league history to lead the NBA in assists per game (10.8) and rebounds per game (12.1) while averaging 28.9 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and shooting a robust 60.7% from the field (eighth).

And yet, despite a Chamberlain-like start to the season, Jokic is not the favorite in this season's NBA MVP race. He ranks second in DraftKings' MVP odds, at +180 behind last season's winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+110), who's having an equally remarkable season for the 26-3 Thunder.

The Jokic triple-double show hits Dallas on Tuesday night when he and the Nuggets square off against Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Denver (21-7) is playing the second half of a back-to-back, one night after blowing out the Jazz, 135-112. Dallas (11-19) also will be playing for the second straight night. On Monday, the Mavericks lost 119-113 to the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites over Dallas on Tuesday.

While Nuggets-Mavericks is the marquee attraction on Tuesday, there are other options on a sporting landscape that also includes 14 NBA games and three college football bowl games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Tuesday, Dec. 23. All times Eastern.

NBA best bets, where to watch

Nuggets at Mavericks

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Dallas | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Mavericks +216

If Anthony Davis isn't careful, he may make himself too pricey for a trade out of Dallas. Davis, who was the key return in last season's deal that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, has been playing well for the struggling Mavericks (11-19) despite widespread speculation that the front office will ship him out before the trade deadline. In Monday's loss to the Pelicans, he set season highs in points (35) and rebounds (17) while making 16 of his 28 shots from the field. When Dallas and Denver met earlier this month, Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in a 131-121 Mavericks victory. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, says Dallas wins 40% of the time and assigns a "B" grade to Mavericks money line (+216).

Rockets at Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: NBC/Peacock | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Clippers +7.5

Despite the Rockets getting a ton of buzz as a threat to the Thunder's reign in the Western Conference, Houston sure has had a problem closing out games recently. The Rockets (17-9) are 1-3 in their last four games, with all three losses coming in overtime. That includes blowing a 25-point lead against the Pelicans on Thursday and a five-point lead with less than a minute left against the Kings on Sunday. The Clippers (7-21) have struggled mightily this season but less than two weeks ago they narrowly lost at Houston 115-113. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 59% chance Los Angeles covers and gives a "B" grade to Clippers +7.5.

College football best bets, where to watch

Time: 5:30 p.m. | Location: New Orleans | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Western Kentucky -101 | Expert: Western Kentucky -1 (Mike Tierney)

Charles Huff has left the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after only one season to take the head job at Memphis, but in his lone season he turned the program around from a 1-11 year to a 7-5 campaign. The Golden Eagles have won the turnover battle all year; they have forced 26 turnovers, which is tied for fourth in the country. They also are tied for sixth in the nation in turnover margin (1.00 per game). Forcing turnovers will help against a Western Kentucky team that leads Conference USA in scoring (29.8 points per game). Tierney notes Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton is 4-2 in bowl games. Also, C-USA is 3-0 outright against the Sun Belt in bowls this month. The SportsLine Projection Model gives Western Kentucky a 66% chance to win and assigns a strong "A" grade to Hilltoppers money line (-101).

Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Frisco, Texas | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 62.5 | Expert: Ohio +7 (Bruce Marshall)

The Bobcats have won six bowl games in a row, but they will have a new man in charge as coach Brian Smith was fired earlier this month for what the school called "serious professional misconduct." Other than Smith, however, they enter the bowl game pretty much intact, including quarterback Parker Navarro. Led by Navarro, Ohio ranked second in the MAC in both scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and total offense (416.3 yards per game). "UNLV's defense had trouble slowing balanced foes, and this spread is not insignificant," Marshall says. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 69% chance the teams combine to score 62 points or fewer and gives a strong "A" grade to Under 62.5.

Looking ahead

Hawaii Bowl: Cal vs. Hawaii

Time: 8 p.m. Wednesday | Location: Honolulu | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Cal +1.5 | Expert: Hawaii +1.5 (Jeff Hochman)

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and two college football teams airing it out. Christmas Eve will feature a Hawaii Bowl with two prolific passing offenses. The Rainbow Warriors rank ninth in the country in passing yards per game (289.7) behind freshman Micah Alejado. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears are 21st (270.8) behind former blue chip recruit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Golden Bears, however, are going through a transition after coach Justin Wilcox was fired last month. "The Rainbow Warriors are better on both lines, rank third in redzone scoring compared to Cal's 73rd, and the strength of schedule is closer than you might think," Hochman says. However the SportsLine Projection Model disagrees with Hochman and says the Golden Bears have a 70% chance to cover win and gives a "B" grade to Cal +1.5.