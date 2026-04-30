Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets' first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2026 NBA Playoffs to help his team stave off elimination. The Nuggets will be looking for another stellar performance by the three-time league MVP on Thursday to keep their season alive.

Denver attempts to force a decisive seventh game when it visits the Target Center in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET. With their backs against the wall after having lost three consecutive contests, the Nuggets extended the series with a 125-113 triumph over the Timberwolves on Monday as Jokic scored a game-high 27 points while dishing out 16 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Jamal Murray registered 24 points and Spencer Jones added 20 for Denver, which was held to 96 points in each of the previous two games. The Nuggets are hoping to avenge a seven-game loss to Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals two years ago.

Julius Randle also scored 27 points and had nine boards for the Timberwolves, who were without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles). Neither injured player will return in the series as Minnesota looks to prevent Denver from becoming the 14th of 299 NBA teams to win a series in which it trailed 3-1. The Nuggets were the last team to accomplish the feat, doing so twice in 2020.

Two other Game 6s take place Thursday, including one in which the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Hawks led the series 2-1 before the Knicks pushed them to the brink of elimination with a pair of double-digit victories, including a 126-97 triumph in Game 5 on Tuesday.

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A pair of Game 6s also are on Thursday's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, with one being a clash between the Dallas Stars and host Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. ET at Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul. The Wild, who have lost nine straight playoff series - including two against the Stars - since their first-round triumph over the St. Louis Blues in 2015, trailed 2-1 in this matchup before edging Dallas 3-2 in overtime last Saturday in Game 4 and posting a 4-2 road victory three nights later.

The state of Minnesota's busy night also includes the lone MLB night game on Thursday, as the Twins (13-18) host the reigning American League champion Toronto Blue Jays (14-16) at 7:40 p.m. ET for the opener of their four-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins have lost 11 of their last 13 games, while the Blue Jays have won seven of 10.

The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves in the latest consensus NBA odds, while the Knicks are 2.5-point favorites over the Hawks. The Wild are -123 favorites on the money line against the Stars and the Blue Jays are -135 favorites against the Twins.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Thursday, April 30. All times Eastern

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Knicks at Hawks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Atlanta | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Knicks -2.5 (-113) | Expert: OG Anunoby Over 23.5 points + rebounds (-110, Mike Barner)

The Knicks were expected to breeze past the Hawks and posted an 11-point victory in the series opener before dropping a pair of one-point decisions. New York proved it was the better team in the next two contests, defeating Atlanta by 16 and 29 points. The Knicks certainly don't want to return home for a Game 7, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think they will as the favored Knicks cover the spread in 52% of its simulations. New York's OG Anunoby finished with 26 or more points and rebounds combined in four of the first five games of the series and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (112-76, +2126 on his last 188 NBA player prop picks) likes the forward to collect at least 24 in Game 6.

Nuggets at Timberwolves

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 224.5 (-110) | Expert: Naz Reid Over 5.5 rebounds (-145, Larry Hartstein)

The Timberwolves were without Edwards (knee), who is a superb defensive player, in Game 5 and the Nuggets came up with a series-best 125-point performance. Prior to that contest, Denver was limited to 96 points in back-to-back outings. The teams combined for fewer than 222 points in three of the first four games of the series, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees them doing so again on Thursday as its simulations have the Under hitting well over 68% of the time. Minnesota's Naz Reid, who averaged 6.2 rebounds during the regular season, has pulled down at least six in each of his last four outings. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein (66-36, +2291 on his last 102 NBA player prop picks) believes the center will extend that streak on Thursday.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Stars at Wild

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Saint Paul, Minn. | TV: TNT | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Stars ML (+104)

The Wild are one victory away from ending their streak of nine consecutive playoff series losses, two of which came against the Stars, and escaping the first round for the first time since 2015. But Dallas, which led the matchup 2-1 before enduring back-to-back defeats, have lost just one of their last seven first-round series. The Stars also have reached the Western Conference Final each of the last three postseasons, and the SportsLine Projection Model thinks they'll keep their hopes of extending that streak alive as the club wins Game 6 in 57% of its simulations.

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MLB best bets, where to watch

Blue Jays at Twins

Time: 7:40 p.m. | Location: Minneapolis, Minn. | TV: MLB.TV | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 7.5 (-113) | Expert: Blue Jays ML (-134, Adam Thompson)

Even though they've been held to three runs or fewer in five of their last six games, the Twins entered Thursday tied for ninth in the majors with 147 runs scored. The Blue Jays are 26th in scoring with 121 runs but are coming off an 8-1 triumph over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The teams combined for at least 10 runs in each of their three meetings in Toronto earlier this month, and the SportsLine Projection Model feels they'll cross the plate often in the opener of their four-game series Thursday as its simulations have the Over hitting more than 70% of the time. The Twins won two of three when the clubs clashed at Rogers Centre but have been victorious only twice in their last 13 contests. SportsLine expert Adam Thompson (13-7, +545.5 on his last 20 MLB money line picks) believes the Blue Jays will take the opener at Target Field behind right-hander Kevin Gausman, who has allowed fewer than four runs in each of his six starts this season.

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