There are a lot of things that make college football so great, and rivalries are certainly at or near the top of the list. If you love seeing teams with bad blood going up against one another, Saturday is a good day for you as Rivalry Week is in full swing.

Week 14, the final week of the college football regular season, sees archrivals square off in games with massive implications. In some cases, we've got trophies and bragging rights on the line. In others, there's the potential for making or missing the College Football Playoff depending on the game's result.

And then there's The Game between Ohio State and Michigan. These two foes have no shortage of bad blood, with the Wolverines winning this matchup each of the last four years, with last year's win in Columbus setting off a massive postgame skirmish after a Michigan player planted a team flag at midfield. That will all surely be front of mind for both sides when the 11-0 Buckeyes visit the 9-2 Wolverines, the latter of whom could punch a CFP ticket with another win in this rivalry.

The rivalry action hardly stops there, with 9-2 Vanderbilt facing 8-3 Tennessee, 8-3 Washington hosting 10-1 Oregon, and, of course, the annual Iron Bowl between 9-2 Alabama and 5-6 Auburn. All three of these games are among the more heated rivalries in the nation, and all three could drastically shake up the CFP field ahead of the final selection process.

In addition to Rivalry Week in college football, Saturday has no shortage of other action across the NBA, NHL and college basketball. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Nov. 29. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: Ann Arbor | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Michigan ML +311 Expert: Michigan +10.5 (Matt Severance)

The Buckeyes are in good shape when it comes to making the CFP, but they surely will look to get the monkey off their back as it pertains to this rivalry. Michigan has beaten Ohio State four years in a row, taking back a rivalry that was pretty one-sided since the turn of the century. Even amid a down year last season, Michigan was able to upset the Buckeyes in Columbus. While the result was stunning enough, what occurred postgame was talked about just as much, if not more, as a Wolverines player planted a team flag at midfield on the OSU logo, setting off a skirmish that resulted in police presence and pepper spray. While that all didn't impact the Buckeyes' CFP run as they won it all, OSU needs to get over its Michigan problem.

The Buckeyes have hardly had to sweat this year, but it's worth monitoring the statuses of star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who both missed last week. Additionally, the Wolverines are 5-0 at home this year. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value backing the underdog Wolverines on the money line as they win in 33% of simulations, and SportsLine expert Matt Severance thinks Michigan will, at the very least, cover at +10.5.

No. 10 Alabama at Auburn

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Auburn, Ala. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Alabama -5.5

The Crimson Tide rolled to eight wins in a row after falling to Florida State in Week 1, and it looked like Alabama was going to have no problem making the CFP after missing out last season. Well, the Tide surprisingly lost to Oklahoma a few weeks ago, giving them their second loss of the year. A loss to in-state rival Auburn would put the Tide at 9-3, and that may keep them out of the playoff for the second year in a row.

Auburn has had a strange year, as the Tigers enter Week 14 at 5-6 and having fired head coach Hugh Freeze. This Auburn team is excellent at keeping things close and uncomfortable, as five of its six losses this year were by one score, and the other was by 10 to Georgia. The Tigers will obviously be playing for pride and for the ability to potentially knock their rival out of the CFP, but a win over Bama would also get Auburn to 6-6 and make the team bowl eligible.

The SportsLine model, however, sees Alabama taking care of its rival, as the Tide win in the vast majority of simulations and also cover the 5.5-point spread 55% of the time.

More CFB best bets:

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Minnesota | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Boston ML +233

Two playoff contenders face off to kick off the NBA slate on Saturday with the Celtics visiting the Timberwolves. Boston is 10-8 and has won two in a row and seven of its last 10 games, while Minnesota has dropped three in a row but has still won six of its last 10. These foes met three times last year, and the Celtics won all three contests. The Celtics this year are dealing with life without star forward Jayson Tatum, who is rehabbing from a torn Achilles. In his absence, Jaylen Brown has been the go-to guy, averaging 28.2 points per game. Anthony Edwards once again leads the way for the Timberwolves, averaging 28 points per game. Minnesota is favored at home, but the SportsLine model prefers backing the Celtics on the money line as they win in 43% of simulations, returning value at +233.

Looking ahead: Bills at Steelers

Time: 4:25 p.m., Sunday | Location: Kansas City | TV: CBS and Paramount+ | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Steelers ML +150 | Expert: Pittsburgh +4 (R.J. White)

One of the top games of the Sunday NFL slate is a battle of two playoff contenders as the Bills visit the Steelers in what very well could be a playoff preview of sorts. Both teams are looking to get back on track after some recent struggles, with Buffalo having dropped two of its last three, including last week to Houston, while Pittsburgh has also dropped two of three.

While the Bills are trying to get catch up with the Patriots, who have won nine in a row entering the weekend, the Steelers enter Week 13 with a slim lead in the AFC North race at 6-5 thanks to the Bengals beating the Ravens on Thursday. What makes this matchup extra interesting is the Steelers should have Aaron Rodgers back this week after he missed last week's loss to Chicago due to a left wrist injury.

The Bills are favored here even with the game in Pittsburgh, but the SportsLine model sees more value backing Pittsburgh as plus money underdogs on the money line. SportsLine's R.J. White is also backing the Steelers, but against the spread, noting a potential mismatch in Pittsburgh's favor against a weakened Buffalo offensive line. "The Bills struggled offensively last Thursday when facing an elite defensive front, and while the Steelers aren't on that same level anymore, they certainly still have defenders who can get after the passer," White said. "The Bills have major injury concerns on the O-line with both tackles missing practice to begin the week, including Dion Dawkins being in concussion protocol, and they might be held under 20 points for the third time in four weeks."