The Edmonton Oilers have been the epitome of the term "road warriors" since the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, winning each of their first seven games away from home. They'll look to extend their streak when they conclude their three-game trip Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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Edmonton (11-2-2) began its trek Saturday with a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders and topped the New York Rangers 4-1 the following night. The Oilers have won three straight overall and been incredibly stingy while doing so, as they've surrendered a total of one goal during the run.

Six-time Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid leads the NHL in both points (39) and assists (30) as he has landed on the scoresheet in each of Edmonton's first 15 games. The 29-year-old superstar has collected 21 of his points on the road, where he has posted a pair of five-point performances as well as a four-point effort.

McDavid's 15-game assist streak to start the season is an NHL record, and he hopes to extend it against a goaltender he enjoys facing. The three-time Hart Trophy recipient has registered 51 points in 32 career games against New Jersey's Connor Hellebuyck, the most he has produced against any goaltender.

Hellebuyck was in the crease for all of those contests while with the Winnipeg Jets, who traded him to the Devils on Oct. 23. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner has posted a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage while winning his first two starts for New Jersey, which has lost just one of its last six overall contests and won four straight at home.

The Devils are -160 money-line favorites over the Oilers in the latest consensus NHL odds.

In addition to Oilers vs. Devils, there are other sports betting options on Tuesday, including 10 other NHL games and an abundance of college basketball contests. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Tuesday, Nov. 3. All times Eastern.

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NHL best bets, where to watch

Mammoth at Maple Leafs

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: Toronto | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Under 6.5 (+112) | Expert: Mammoth ML (-127, Jeff Hochman)

These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL, as Toronto is fourth with 60 goals and Utah is tied for sixth with 54. The clubs met in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13 and combined for nine tallies as the Mammoth pulled out a 5-4 victory. However, the SportsLine Projection Model believes Tuesday's matchup will be more tightly contested as the Under hits in well over 51% of its simulations. Utah is coming off a 6-3 road setback against the Philadelphia Flyers and has yet to suffer back-to-back losses this season. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman likes that trend to continue as he is backing the Mammoth to skate to victory.

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Oilers at Devils

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Newark, N.J. | TV: Hulu/Disney+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (+108) | Expert: Jack Hughes Over 3.5 shots on goal (-114, Angelo Magliocca)

The Oilers have allowed a total of one goal over their last three games, as Tristan Jarry posted back-to-back shutouts before Matt Tomkins made 27 saves in Sunday's 4-1 triumph over the New York Rangers. Jarry is likely to be back in the crease to face a New Jersey team that has scored five goals in two of its last three contests. Meanwhile, Edmonton is tied for second in the NHL with 63 tallies and has netted four in three straight outings. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think goals will be at a premium in this matchup as its simulations have the Over hitting 56% of the time, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Devils star Jack Hughes is tied for eighth in the league with 54 shots on goal and has recorded at least six in two of his last three games. SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca sees the 25-year-old unleashing at least four against the Oilers.

Ducks at Canucks

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Vancouver | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 6.5 (+120)

Each of Anaheim's last four games has featured a total of nine or more goals. The Ducks are tied for 26th in the NHL with 53 goals allowed and the Canucks are last with 72. These teams combined for 11 tallies when they met in Anaheim last Tuesday, but both of Vancouver's contests since - and the one before that - finished with fewer than seven total goals scored. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see this showdown being different as the Under hits in more than 57% of its simulations, and it has given the pick an "A" grade.

College basketball best bets, where to watch

Drexel at Virginia

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Charlottesville, Va. | TV: ACC Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Drexel +31.5 (-111)

The Cavaliers averaged 80.4 points last season, their highest mark since 2000-01. They likely won't have a ton of success from beyond the arc on Tuesday, however, as the Dragons were 13th in the nation last season in opponents' 3-point percentage (30%). Drexel is just 3-12 in its last 15 meetings with ranked opponents, but one of those victories came in its last such contest as it defeated then-No. 18 Villanova 57-55 in December 2023. The SportsLine Projection Model isn't calling for another upset on Tuesday, but it does think this number is too high as its simulations have Drexel covering the spread 67% of the time.