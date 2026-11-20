Dead Ducks? Not anymore.

On life support one month ago after getting beat by Illinois for their third loss of the season, the Oregon Ducks are back in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth with an outside chance to make the 12-team bracket. Oregon (7-3 overall, 5-2 in Big Ten) has won three in a row, including victories over No. 20 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State, and now sits at No. 13 in the latest CFP rankings.

The Ducks will certainly need to win their last two games, beginning with Friday night's matchup at Michigan State (3-7, 1-6), and get help elsewhere. But if this college football season has shown, anything can happen. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

The Spartans, meanwhile, have struggled in Pat Fitzgerald's first season in East Lansing, having lost seven of their last eight games. To make matters worse, they're shorthanded at quarterback for Friday's game: Starter Alessio Milivojevic is out, backup Cam Fancher is questionable, and third stringer Kayd Coffman is a true freshman.

The Ducks are big 17.5-point favorites over the Spartans in the latest college football betting odds.

While Oregon vs. Michigan State is the marquee attraction on Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule and nine NBA Cup games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Friday, Nov. 20. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

College football best bets, where to watch

Iowa State at UCF

Time: 6 p.m. | Location: Orlando, Fla. | TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Iowa State -1.5

One team will become bowl-eligible when the UCF Knights (5-5, 3-4 in Big 12) host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-5, 3-4). Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor has been hot since Halloween. Over his last three games he has averaged 264.7 passing yards per game while throwing six touchdowns against two interceptions. That's a significant improvement over his first seven games in which he averaged 158.1 passing yards and threw seven touchdowns and four picks. On Friday, he will see a UCF defense that ranks 119th in the country in passing yards allowed (244.7 per game). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, says the Cyclones have a 55% chance to cover and assigns a 'C' grade to Iowa State -1.5.

Clemson at Duke

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Durham, N.C. | TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 41.5

The combination of the Clemson Tigers' offensive woes and two strong defenses has produced a rock-bottom total. The lowest Duke total this season has been 45.5, against Georgia Tech. (The teams combined for 53 points.) The lowest Clemson total this season has been 44.5, against North Carolina. (The teams combined for 48.) The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 62.8% chance the teams combine for 42 points or more and gives a strong 'A' grade to Over 41.5.

No. 14 Oregon at Michigan State

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: East Lansing, Mich. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Michigan State +661

Give the Spartans credit. Even though the losses piled up quickly early this season, they've kept fighting. Over their last five games, they lost three by one score and one, by 18, to Big Ten leader UCLA. The other was a 15-6 victory over rival Michigan in Ann Arbor. Meanwhile, Oregon is just 2-2 on the road this season, with losses at Oklahoma State and Illinois. The SportsLine Projection Model says Michigan State has a 23% chance to pull off the upset on Senior Night in East Lansing and assigns a 'B' grade to the Spartans money line betting line of +661. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NBA best bets, where to watch

Raptors at Pistons

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Detroit | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Pistons -6.5 | Expert: Pistons -6.5 (Brad Thomas)

Detroit will try to move to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play when it hosts Toronto. Even though the Pistons (10-4) have endured a series of injuries to key players, they are in third place in the Eastern Conference and have won four of their last five, including a 105-93 victory at San Antonio. The Raptors, on the other hand, have lost six in a row. "Seven of the Pistons' 10 wins have come by double digits," Brad Thomas told SportsLine. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees. It says Detroit has a 67% chance to cover and gives a moderate 'B' grade to the Pistons point spread betting line of -6.5. Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code:

Rockets at Nuggets

Time: 10 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 226.5 | Expert: Nuggets -124 (Matt Severance)

The good news for Houston Rockets fans: Alperen Sengun is having the best season of his career: 14.1 net rating and 57.9 effective field goal percentage. The bad news: He's questionable to play on Friday after getting poked in the eye on Wednesday night against the Pacers. The Rockets coaching staff also has been cautious playing backup big man Steven Adams, who had left ankle surgery in January. That means Houston could be down to Oscar Tshiebwe against Nikola Jokic and Denver. "Nugs [are] off arguably their best win of the season vs. Boston," Matt Severance told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 65.6% chance the teams combine for 227 points or more and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Over the Over/Under betting line of 226.5.