You'd be hard-pressed to find a Saturday slate with more on the line between both college football and the NFL than what's in store on Saturday, Dec. 20.

The College Football Playoff continues with the final three games of the first round as Miami visits Texas A&M with the winner facing Ohio State, Ole Miss hosting Tulane with the winner taking on Georgia, and James Madison aiming for an upset over Oregon with the winner earning a matchup with Texas Tech. Miami vs. Texas A&M is expected to be the game of the day, especially as both teams faced and beat Notre Dame earlier in the year in close one-score games. Upsets are always big in college football, but can Tulane or James Madison really hit the road as three-score underdogs and do the unthinkable, especially with both programs set to lose their head coaches?

And while college football is in its playoff, the NFL is trying to sort out its playoff field, and that's especially the case on Saturday with an ever-important two game-slate. The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a postseason berth with a win over a beat-up Washington Commanders team that will be without Jayden Daniels for the rest of the year, while the winner of an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will leave Week 16 with firm control of the division with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The CFP action begins right at noon and continues throughout the day while the NFL first kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. There are also plenty of NBA, NHL and college basketball games on the docket as well throughout Saturday.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet on at the top sportsbooks on Saturday, Dec. 20. All times Eastern.

CFB best bets today, where to watch

Miami vs. Texas A&M

Time: 12 p.m. | Location: College Station, Texas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Texas A&M -3 | Expert: Miami +3.5 (Matt Severance)

The first CFP game of the day on Saturday may very well be the best of the three, with the Aggies hosting the Hurricanes. Neither team enters the field on the highest of notes as Miami got in at 10-2 thanks to Duke beating Virginia in the ACC title game and the fact that the Hurricanes beat Notre Dame way back in September, prompting the committee to give them the edge over the Irish. Speaking of Notre Dame, Texas A&M also beat the Irish in September. Both the Aggies' and Hurricanes' wins over Notre Dame were close, so if you want to look at matchups with common opponents to determine which team has an edge here, you may not gain much -- plus, that was all more than three months ago. Miami fell to Louisville and SMU late in the year to put its CFP hopes in peril, while the Aggies couldn't cap off a 12-0 season and lost to rival Texas, which cost them a spot in the SEC title game.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, is backing Texas A&M here as they win outright 66% of the time but also cover as home favorites nearly 60% of the time. Matt Severance is going the opposite route, backing Miami to cover due in large part to how talented he thinks the Hurricanes are, and that a lot of this comes down to the head coach. "Miami is one of the top-five most talented teams in the country if Mario Cristobal would just get out of his own way sometimes," he said.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Oxford, Miss. | TV: TNT/TruTV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Ole Miss-17.5

This is an intriguing first-round matchup for quite a few reasons. First off, Ole Miss blew out Tulane by 35 points back in September in Oxford. This is also a matchup of a one-loss SEC school against a two-loss Group of Five program. But both teams are also dealing with coaching turnover, with Tulane set to lose Jon Sumrall to Florida while Ole Miss saw Lane Kiffin leave the team ahead of the playoff to join LSU. The Rebels are now led by Pete Golding, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach and is making his head coaching debut in the CFP. The Rebels are sizable favorites at home, and the SportsLine model expects them to both win outright but also cover, as they cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

James Madison vs. Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: Eugene, Ore. | TV: TNT/TruTV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: JMU +20.5

The biggest spread of the first round comes in the final game of the round when James Madison visits Oregon. The Dukes snuck into the field thanks in large part to the ACC's strange year and the CFP needing another conference winner. Their reward is a date with a Ducks team that's looking for redemption after getting embarrassed by Ohio State in the second round of the CFP last year despite entering the field as the No. 1 seed. JMU is also set to lose head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA, adding another layer of adversity for the Dukes. The spread is large, but the SportsLine model expects the Dukes to cover, as that occurs in nearly 60% of simulations.

More CFB best bets:

NFL best bets today, where to watch

Eagles at Commanders

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Washington D.C. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Commanders ML +283 | Expert: Jalen Hurts anytime TD (R.J. White)

These teams faced off three times last season, with the Eagles beating the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game to secure a trip to the Super Bowl, which they won. Philly can clinch another NFC East title with a win on Saturday, while Washington is just trying to get across the finish line in what's essentially been a lost season for the Commanders, due in large part to Daniels' injuries. Interestingly enough, this is the first of two matchups between these rivals to close out the year, as they haven't square off yet. The Eagles are almost certainly playoff-bound, but they're hoping to use these final few weeks to get their much-maligned offense back on track. Two matchups with a lowly Commanders defense can certainly help there. The Eagles win in the vast majority of the SportsLine model's simulations, but the model says there's more value backing the underdog Commanders on the money line at home, as they win in 32% of simulations. As for player props, R.J. White is backing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to score a rushing touchdown, and he's surprised that this comes in at plus money.

Packers at Bears

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Chicago | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Packers ML -102 | Expert: Under 46.5 (Mike Tierney)

Control of the NFC North is on the line in Chicago when the Bears host the Packers. Green Bay got the upper hand when these teams squared off two weeks ago, but the Packers lost to Denver last week while the Bears took down the Browns. Chicago enters Week 16 at 10-4 while Green Bay is 9-4-1. The winner of Sunday's matchup will have first place in the division with two weeks remaining. Jordan Love tossed three touchdown passes in the last meeting, while Caleb Williams threw an interception on fourth down in the red zone to end the game. The SportsLine model sees value in backing Green Bay on the money line, with the Packers winning outright in 54% of simulations. Mike Tierney thinks both teams are dealing with too much on the injury front for the Over to hit on Saturday. "The squads combined for 49 points in their recent clash, but the yardage totals were not excessive," he said. "Chilly weather and winter winds could contribute to an Under."

NBA best bets today, where to watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. | Location: Los Angeles | TV: NBA TV | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Clippers ML +101

The battle for Los Angeles bragging rights takes place late Saturday night with the 19-7 Lakers visiting the lowly 6-21 Clippers. Things have been great for the Lakers this season with Luka Doncic enjoying a stellar start to the year, Austin Reaves in the midst of a breakout and LeBron James still playing at a high level in his 23rd season. As for the Clippers, nothing has gone right for them this year. They've dropped five in a row and nine of their last 10, and the most attention the team has received over the last few months is about whether the team found a way to get Kawhi Leonard paid more under the table with a strange no-show agreement with a tree company. Yeah, things are rough for the Clips. The SportsLine model thinks the Clippers are the team to back here, as they win outright in 61% of simulations at plus money.