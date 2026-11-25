The Green Bay Packers are clinging to an NFC wild card berth following a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game. Green Bay (6-4) returns from its bye to kick off Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. against the Los Angeles Rams (6-4), who also are coming off a bye. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

The Packers won five of six games before suffering a 30-10 loss to the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Week 10, and they find themselves in last place in the NFC North and barely holding on to the third wild card in the conference. They've had plenty of success against the Rams of late, however, winning five consecutive meetings - including one in the postseason - and 10 of the last 11.

Green Bay posted a 24-19 victory in its last visit to SoFi Stadium in 2024 as Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft. Josh Jacobs ran for 73 yards and a TD in that triumph but is questionable for Wednesday's contest with a fractured finger. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons (torn ACL) was activated from the physically unable to perform list and is likely to make his season debut.

While reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford may have his hands full with Parsons, Love will be up against two of the top pass rushers in league history in Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. Garrett set the single-season record of 23 sacks while with the Cleveland Browns last year, while Donald led the league in 2018 with a career-high 20.5. Los Angeles' dynamic duo has combined for 4.5 sacks this campaign. Linebacker Byron Young leads the club with 5.5.

The Rams, who along with the defending Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks (6-4) trail the Packers for the No. 7 seed in the NFC by virtue of tiebreakers, enter Week 12 with a four-game winning streak. They rolled past the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 last time out to avenge their most recent defeat, an 18-16 home setback in Week 6. Stafford threw three touchdown passes in the rout while Blake Corum rushed for 100 yards and a score.

The Rams are 2.5-point favorites over the Packers in the latest consensus NFL betting odds.

In addition to Packers vs. Rams, there are many other sports betting options on Wednesday, including nine NBA contests, a 14-game NHL schedule and a heavy men's college basketball slate.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps for Wednesday, Nov. 25. The NFL games on Thanksgiving Day are being included as well. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

NFL best bets, where to watch

Packers at Rams

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Inglewood, Calif. | TV: Netflix | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Rams ML (-143) | Expert: Matthew Stafford Over 0.5 interceptions (-132, R.J. White)

The Rams are just 2-2 at SoFi Stadium this season but cruised past the Los Angeles Chargers 24-9 in their last outing at home. The club has gone 4-0 since Davante Adams went down with a hamstring injury and dominated Arizona in its last contest despite also being without Puka Nacua (knee/toe). The Rams still are fifth in the NFL in total offense (385.4 yards) and rank third in total defense (284.5 yards allowed). The SportsLine Projection Model believes that will spell defeat for the Packers as the Rams win outright in 57% of its simulations. Stafford is tied for fourth in the league with 10 interceptions and has thrown one in each of his last four outings. Since Green Bay's defense is second in the NFL with 14 picks, SportsLine expert R.J. White (33-20, +1056 on his last 53 NFL player prop picks) likes Stafford's dubious streak to continue Wednesday. Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

NBA best bets, where to watch

Clippers at Grizzlies

Time: 8 p.m. | Location: Memphis | TV: League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Grizzlies -7.5 (-104) | Expert: Ty Jerome Over 23.5 points (-108, Mike Barner)

The Grizzlies are 4-4 at home this season, but they won each of their last two at FedExForum. Both victories were convincing as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets by 19 points and the Golden State Warriors by 28. The Clippers have yet to win on the road (0-8), and each of their last six defeats away from home were by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Grizzlies posting another comfortable victory Wednesday as its simulations have them covering the spread 70% of the time. Memphis guard Ty Jerome is 10th in the NBA in scoring (25.1 points) and has been superb at home, averaging 30.2 points over five games. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner expects the 29-year-old to shoot often against the Clippers and pour in at least 24 points. Use the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

NHL best bets, where to watch

Canadiens at Avalanche

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: Denver | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Over 6.5 (-103) | Expert: Lane Hutson Over 1.5 shots on goal (-110, Angelo Magliocca)

The Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) for a while, but offensive defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) will be back in the lineup Wednesday after having missed three games with a lower-body injury. Colorado is tied for fourth in the NHL with 90 goals while the Canadiens share 15th place with 76. The two-time Norris Trophy winner missed the Avs' contest at Montreal on Nov. 14, when the teams combined for five tallies. His return has the SportsLine Projection Model thinking more goals will be scored in this matchup as the Over hits in well over 60% of its simulations, and it has assigned an "A" grade to the pick. Canadiens blue-liner Lane Hutson is third on the team with 52 shots on goal and unleashed five against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The 2025 Calder Trophy winner has been held to fewer than two shots in only three of his last 10 outings, and SportsLine expert Angelo Magliocca likes him to register at least a pair at Ball Arena. Bet $5+ and get $250 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code:

College basketball best bets, where to watch

No. 24 Memphis vs. Penn State

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Nassau, Bahamas | TV: ESPNU | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Penn State ML (+148) | Expert: Penn State +4.5 (-110, Bob Konarski)

Both teams enter the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with just one loss on the season. The Nittany Lions have won three consecutive contests, each by at least seven points. Memphis is coming off back-to-back 20-point victories, but the SportsLine Projection Model believes an upset is in store for its matchup with Penn State as the Nittany Lions emerge victorious 81% of the time. SportsLine expert Bob Konarski (17-10, +631 on his last 27 college basketball picks) likes Penn State's size and likes the team to at least keep the score close.

Thanksgiving Day NFL Lookahead

Bears at Lions

Time: 1 p.m. ET Thursday | Location: Detroit | TV: CBS | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lions ML (+102)

The Lions have hosted the Bears on Thanksgiving Day 20 previous times and improved to 9-11 in those matchups with a 23-20 triumph in 2024. Detroit swept the two-game season series each of the last two years and has won seven of its last eight meetings with its NFC North rival. The Lions and Bears enter this showdown tied for the division lead and on hot streaks, as the former has posted six straight victories and the latter five in a row. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the host team extending its run as the Lions win in 61% of its simulations, and it has given the pick an "A" grade.

Eagles at Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Arlington, Tex. | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 47.5 (-118)

The Eagles have struggled offensively this season as they are 31st in the NFL in scoring with an average of 16.7 points. Dallas has had no such difficulty as it is third in the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game. The Cowboys are one of the worst teams in points allowed, ranking 29th with an average of 28.4 permitted. They scored 51 points in last week's triumph over the Tennessee Titans and have produced at 30 or more in four of their last five contests, but they've also given up at least 30 in three of their past four outings. The SportsLine Projection Model sees another high-scoring affair on Thursday as its simulations have the Over hitting 60% of the time.

Chiefs at Bills

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Buffalo | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Bills ML (-150)

Josh Allen and the Bills may not be able to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs, but they haven't had any problems of late doing so during the regular season. Buffalo has won five consecutive regular-season meetings between the AFC powerhouses, including the last two in Upstate New York. Allen threw for 233 or more yards in each of those five victories and totaled nine touchdown passes and five rushing scores. The 2024 NFL MVP is just 16th in the league with 14 TD passes this season but is tied for second with 11 touchdown runs. The SportsLine Projection Model feels Allen will help his team extend its regular season winning streak against Kansas City as the Bills win outright in 59% of its simulations.