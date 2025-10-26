Aaron Rodgers looks to go 2-0 against his former teams this year when his AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. In his debut with the Steelers, Rodgers led the team to a 34-32 victory against the New York Jets, with whom he spent the previous two campaigns.

The four-time NFL MVP now has his first-ever matchup against the NFC North-leading Packers, the team for which he played the first 18 years of his career. Pittsburgh is coming off a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while Green Bay extended its unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) with a 27-23 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.

Nine games are on the NBA schedule, including a showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) and Sacramento Kings (1-1) at 9 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center. Both teams lost their 2025-26 season opener but bounced back with victories, as the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110 and the Kings edged the Utah Jazz 105-104.

Meanwhile, the NHL has eight contests on its slate, one of which has the Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-2) visiting Benchmark International Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-4-2) at 5 p.m. ET. Vegas began its three-game Southeast road trip Saturday with a 3-0 loss to the Florida Panthers, while Tampa Bay ended its four-game slide with a 4-3 home victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Packers are 3-point favorites against the Steelers in the latest consensus NFL odds. The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites versus the Kings, while the Lightning are -142 favorites on the money line against the Golden Knights.

Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet for Sunday, Oct. 26. All times Eastern

NFL best bets, where to watch

Packers at Steelers

Time: 8:20 p.m. | Location: Pittsburgh | TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Steelers +3 (-118) | Expert: Josh Jacobs Over 16.5 carries (+105)

Rodgers, who led Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV, threw four touchdown passes for the second time this season in last week's loss to Cincinnati and is tied for fifth in the NFL with 14 this year. The Packers trailed the Cardinals four times before Josh Jacobs' second TD run of the game with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter gave them their first lead, which they maintained for the win. Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren gained 127 yards against the Bengals for his third career 100-yard performance and first since he ran for 101 against Green Bay in the Steelers' 23-19 triumph in Week 10 of the 2023 season. It was the third win in the last four meetings between the teams for Pittsburgh, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Steelers keeping this matchup close as they cover the spread in 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert PropBetGuy believes Jacobs will receive a good amount of work after having only 13 carries last week, as he rushed more than 16 times in four of his first five games this year.

More NFL best bets

NBA best bets, where to watch

Lakers at Kings

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Sacramento | TV: NBA League Pass | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Lakers -3.5 ( -104) | Expert: Austin Reaves Over 34.5 points + assists + rebounds (-114)

Luka Doncic has made the absence of LeBron James (sciatica) less painful for the Lakers as he has begun his first full season in Los Angeles with back-to-back double-doubles and 40-point performances. However, the 26-year-old Slovenian superstar is questionable for the matchup against the Kings due to a finger injury. Like Doncic, Sacramento's Zach LaVine is the scoring leader during his first full campaign with the team as the 30-year-old guard has topped the Kings with 30 and 31 points in their first two contests. Also like Doncic, LaVine (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game. The SportsLine Projection Model still likes the Lakers, as its simulations have them covering 62% of the time, while SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner (+344 on his last 10 NBA player props picks) feels Reaves will be a strong contributor for Los Angeles as he combined for at least 40 points, rebounds and assists in each of his first two games.

NHL best bets, where to watch

Golden Knights at Lightning

Time: 5 p.m. | Location: Tampa, Fla. | TV: ESPN+ | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine picks -- Model: Golden Knights +1.5 ( -201) | Expert: Lightning -135

After scoring a total of 20 goals during their four-game winning streak, the Golden Knights were blanked for the first time in 2025-26 on Saturday. That marked the end of the season-opening seven-game point streak for Jack Eichel, who leads the NHL with 16 points. Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli both scored twice against the Ducks to help lead Tampa Bay to just its second win of the campaign. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't think the Golden Knights will be kept off the scoreboard a second straight night and feels they will cover the puck line, which they do in 65% of its simulations. However, SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes the Lightning to get in the win column as Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom, who was the second-to-last pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut for the Golden Knights.